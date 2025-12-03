ARTICLE
3 December 2025

Amendment On Declarations Of Tangible And Intangible Cultural Heritage

O
OLIVARES

Contributor

OLIVARES logo
Our mission is to provide innovative solutions and highly specialized legal advice for clients facing the most complicated legal and business challenges in Mexico. OLIVARES is continuously at the forefront of new practice areas concerning copyright, litigation, regulatory, anti-counterfeiting, plant varieties, domain names, digital rights, and internet-related matters, and the firm has been responsible for precedent-setting decisions in patents, copyrights, and trademarks. Our firm is committed to developing the strongest group of legal professionals to manage the level of complexity and interdisciplinary orientation that clients require. During the first decade of the 21st century, the team successfully led efforts to reshape IP laws and change regulatory authorizations procedures in Mexico, not only through thought leadership and lobbying efforts, but the firm has also won several landmark and precedent-setting cases at the Mexican Federal and Supreme Courts levels, including in constitutional matters.
Explore Firm Details
On November 19, 2025, the Gaceta Parlamentaria published the initiative titled "Amendment to various provisions of the General Law of Culture and Cultural Rights...
Mexico Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Luis Schmidt
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Luis Schmidt’s articles from OLIVARES are most popular:
  • in South America
  • in South America
  • in South America
  • in South America
OLIVARES are most popular:
  • within Antitrust/Competition Law topic(s)
  • with readers working within the Healthcare industries

On November 19, 2025, the Gaceta Parlamentaria published the initiative titled "Amendment to various provisions of the General Law of Culture and Cultural Rights; the Federal Law for the Protection of the Cultural Heritage of Indigenous and Afro-Mexican Peoples and Communities; and the Organic Law of the Federal Public Administration, regarding declarations of tangible and intangible cultural heritage", submitted by Representative Mónica Fernández César of the Morena Parliamentary Group.

The initiative seeks to allow the issuance of Declarations of Tangible and Intangible Cultural Heritage, granting various government bodies new powers to issue and register them. Among the amendments, the inclusion of the verb "to declare" cultural heritage within the actions the authority may undertake stands out, which is significant—and in some respects concerning—due to the level of discretion it could grant in determining which cultural expressions become subject to administrative control.

While the purpose is to strengthen the protection of cultural heritage, for the film and audiovisual industry these declarations could pose a potential risk of obstacles to the exercise of artistic freedom of expression, particularly given the lack of clarity regarding the scope and effects of such declarations on the use of cultural expressions in audiovisual works. This could result in uncertainty or additional requirements, though not insurmountable ones. In attempting to protect cultural heritage, the Declarations could inadvertently suppress the dissemination and promotion of the Indigenous cultural heritage of our country.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Luis Schmidt
Luis Schmidt
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More