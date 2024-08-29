Salary Transparency Report Must E Submitted Until August 30

Companies with 100 or more employees must complete the Salary Transparency Report by August 30 through the Emprega Brasil Portal.

This is the second report since the publication of Ministry of Labor and Employment Ordinance No. 3.714/2023, which regulated Decree No. 11.795/2023 and Law No. 14.611/2023, addressing pay equity and remuneration criteria between women and men.

After the companies submit the required information, the Ministry of Labor and Employment will produce the Salary Transparency and Equality Report, which will be made available to the companies by September 16.

Once the report is made available on the Emprega Brasil website, companies must ensure the visibility of the information by September 30, by publishing it on their website, social media, or similar platforms, always in a prominent location, ensuring broad disclosure to employees, workers, and the general public.

