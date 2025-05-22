ARTICLE
22 May 2025

How The US Rollback On D&I Filters Out Beyond Its Shores (Video)

IL
Ius Laboris

Contributor

Ius Laboris logo
Ius Laboris is consistently recognised as the leading legal service provider in employment, immigration and pensions law. Our firms help international employers navigate the world of work successfully.
Explore Firm Details
What aspects of diversity and inclusion are top of mind in Brazil and Denmark, given the new approach to these matters in the US? Yvonne Frederiksen from Denmark and Flavia Azevedo...
Brazil Corporate/Commercial Law
Yvonne Frederiksen (Norrbom Vinding) and Flávia Martins Azevedo (Veirano Advogados)

What aspects of diversity and inclusion are top of mind in Brazil and Denmark, given the new approach to these matters in the US? Yvonne Frederiksen from Denmark and Flavia Azevedo from Brazil have a chat about the approaches taken in their two countries and how things are changing.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Yvonne Frederiksen (Norrbom Vinding)
Yvonne Frederiksen (Norrbom Vinding)
Photo of Flávia Martins Azevedo (Veirano Advogados)
Flávia Martins Azevedo (Veirano Advogados)
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More