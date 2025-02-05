When Pigs Really Do Fly: Bermuda Hosts The Ultimate Layover

In a recent event that sounds straight out of a comedy script, Bermuda played host to a most unexpected set of VIPs—Very Important Pigs. A KLM aircraft en route...

In a recent event that sounds straight out of a comedy script, Bermuda played host to a most unexpected set of VIPs—Very Important Pigs. A KLM aircraft en route from the Netherlands to Mexico made an emergency stop on the island after the smell from its cargo of live pigs proved too much for the flight crew and pilots to handle. Yes, you read that correctly: the pigs were flying, but their odour was grounding!

A smelly situation

The flight, carrying both passengers and over a hundred live pigs, encountered an olfactory crisis mid-journey. The pungent aroma wafting from the cargo hold reportedly began affecting the pilots, posing a safety risk. Faced with no alternative, the crew opted for an emergency landing in Bermuda—a decision that sparked equal parts curiosity and sympathy from locals.

Upon arrival, the pigs were given five-star treatment (or as close as you can get for livestock). They were transferred to a specially prepared facility to ensure their well-being, while the passengers were also well looked after during the unscheduled stop.

A tale of two species

The juxtaposition of passengers stretching their legs in Bermuda's fresh air while the pigs basked in Bermudian hospitality gave the story an oddly heartwarming twist. Local authorities acted swiftly to ensure the animals were cared for, underscoring our island's reputation for resourcefulness and compassion—even in the most unusual circumstances.

Meanwhile, passengers took the opportunity to share their experience on social media, with one quipping, “I never thought I'd be rerouted by a smell, let alone one involving flying pigs!”

When pigs fly (and stop in Bermuda)

This incident finally confirms what we've long suspected—pigs really did fly… straight into the Bermuda Triangle! Bermuda now holds the distinct honour of being a refuge for weary travellers of all kinds, whether human or porcine.

It just goes to show that Bermuda has a unique knack for turning logistical nightmares into unforgettable stories. In that spirit, we at Harneys Bermuda are always ready to adapt—no matter how unusual the circumstances.

