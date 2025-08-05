Is My Vessel Eligible For BVI Registration?

Virgin Islands Shipping and Maritime Authority's 2025

List of Eligible Jurisdictions for Vessel Registration

The Virgin Islands Shipping and Maritime Authority (VISMA) has released an updated list of jurisdictions whose nationals and corporate entities are now eligible to register vessels under the British Virgin Islands (BVI) flag.

This update follows the enactment of the Merchant Shipping (Amendment) Act, 2025 which received assent earlier this year. This legislative amendment is significant for shipowners and operators seeking to register their vessels under the BVI flag, as it provides clarity on the jurisdictions that meet the eligibility criteria.

It also marks a strategic move by the BVI to expand and modernize its maritime sector, reinforcing its position as a premier jurisdiction for global ship and yacht registration.

For shipowners considering BVI registration, it is important to ensure compliance with the documentation and procedural requirements set by VISMA.

For full list of eligible jurisdictions and further guidance, download the VISMA PDF here...

