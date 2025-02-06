Mandatory AI Training For Employees In The EU: Your Guide To Compliance

Starting 2 February 2025, Art. 4 of the AI Act will require businesses to ensure their workforce is equipped with a sufficient level of artificial intelligence (AI) literacy.

Starting 2 February 2025, Art. 4 of the AI Act will require businesses to ensure their workforce is equipped with a sufficient level of artificial intelligence (AI) literacy. With AI rapidly reshaping industries, this new regulatory obligation presents both a challenge and an opportunity. Here's everything you need to know about the new AI literacy requirements and how your company can successfully meet them.

What is AI literacy?

AI literacy goes beyond knowing how to use AI tools. It encompasses the knowledge and skills necessary to understand, use and critically assess AI systems. As AI continues to evolve, so do its legal, ethical and societal implications. AI literacy therefore involves:

Basic understanding of AI technologies : This includes familiarity with how AI works, the data it processes and the various types of AI (such as machine learning, neural networks and large language models).

: This includes familiarity with how AI works, the data it processes and the various types of AI (such as machine learning, neural networks and large language models). Application knowledge : Employees should know how AI can be used effectively across different industries and business processes.

: Employees should know how AI can be used effectively across different industries and business processes. Critical thinking : The ability to evaluate the advantages and disadvantages of AI applications, identify ethical concerns and assess AI outcomes.

: The ability to evaluate the advantages and disadvantages of AI applications, identify ethical concerns and assess AI outcomes. Legal knowledge: Understanding the legal boundaries surrounding AI development and use, ensuring compliance with relevant regulations.

How to implement AI literacy in your organisation

There's no one-size-fits-all solution for implementing AI literacy — each company's approach will vary depending on the roles within the business. Here are some steps to ensure compliance with the upcoming AI regulation:

Create a modular training programme: Tailor a training programme to your company's specific needs, including both a basic training session for all employees and specialised sessions for individual departments. For example, HR teams should learn about AI biases and discrimination risks, while marketing teams need to understand potential copyright violations when using AI to create content. A well-rounded programme will ensure that all staff understand the basics, while also offering role-specific knowledge. Offer user-friendly training formats: The way training is delivered matters just as much as its content. Whether through online courses, self-study materials or in-person workshops, it is important to adapt the format to the needs of your employees. Modern e-learning platforms offer flexible, scalable solutions, making it easier for employees to learn at their own pace. Importantly, avoid legal jargon in training materials for non-expert audiences — clear and concise language will enhance comprehension. Regularly update training programmes: AI technology evolves rapidly, so it is critical that your training materials stay up to date. Ongoing education should be a part of your company's culture. Regularly review and refresh training programmes to ensure that your workforce remains knowledgeable about the latest AI advancements. Encouraging a culture of lifelong learning will not only help with compliance but also foster innovation within your company. Document training efforts: Proper documentation is key to proving compliance with the AI Act's requirements. Ensure that all training activities are thoroughly documented. This will be important should you need to demonstrate your company's efforts to the relevant authorities.

How Schoenherr can help

Navigating the complexities of AI regulations can be overwhelming. As your legal partner, we can guide you through every step of the compliance process:

Consulting on legal requirements : We will provide tailored advice to help you understand the specific legal obligations regarding the development and use of AI in your company.

: We will provide tailored advice to help you understand the specific legal obligations regarding the development and use of AI in your company. Developing customised training programmes : Working with you, we can help design training content that aligns with your company's specific needs, ensuring it meets both legal and operational standards.

: Working with you, we can help design training content that aligns with your company's specific needs, ensuring it meets both legal and operational standards. Ensuring documentation compliance : We will assist in creating a robust documentation system to track and report on your training efforts, ensuring you meet all regulatory requirements.

: We will assist in creating a robust documentation system to track and report on your training efforts, ensuring you meet all regulatory requirements. Ongoing compliance support: As AI regulations continue to evolve, we will offer regular updates and compliance checks, so you are always prepared for the future.

A golden opportunity

The mandatory AI literacy requirement starting 2 February 2025 may seem daunting, but it offers a unique opportunity to strengthen your company's workforce and drive innovation. By investing in employee education, you will not only comply with the law but also enhance your organisation's ability to harness the power of AI responsibly. Let us help you navigate this process and ensure that your company remains competitive, compliant and prepared for the future.

