Construction Now Leads The Visa Queue. Here Is How To Use It.

For years, construction employers recruiting overseas have worked on an unspoken assumption: the person already in Australia gets processed first, and the person offshore waits. That assumption shaped hiring plans, project timelines and, in many cases, the decision not to sponsor at all.

Ministerial Directions 121 and 122, in effect since 19 September 2026, change the sorting logic. They replace Direction 119, which ranked skilled visa applications by where the applicant was located. The new Directions rank them by sector first. Construction now sits in the top tier of the skilled visa processing priority, alongside healthcare, teaching, agriculture, aquaculture, fishing, resources, and law enforcement and defence interests. An offshore hire nominated into a construction occupation is now in the same priority tier as an onshore one.

That is a strategic shift, and it rewards employers who plan ahead.

What the Directions actually do

Direction 121 governs the Skills in Demand visa (subclass 482). Direction 122 governs the provisional and permanent skilled visas, including the employer-sponsored 186 and 187 and the skilled independent and regional visas.

Under Direction 121, applications are processed in this order:

Applications in priority sectors Specialist Skills stream applications Onshore applicants Standalone offshore primary applicants All other applications

Direction 122 follows the same logic without the Specialist Skills tier. Priority sectors come first, then onshore applicants, then standalone offshore applicants, then everyone else.

The practical point is the order of the first two words in that list. Sector now outranks location. Under Direction 119, a construction employer whose candidate was offshore sat behind a queue of onshore applicants. Under Direction 121, that same employer sits in the first tier. For the 482, construction also ranks above the Specialist Skills stream.

Why construction employers should care

The construction industry has a documented pipeline problem. Projects are scheduled around skilled trades, site supervisors and engineers, and a delay in any one of them moves the whole program. Overseas recruitment has often been treated as a last resort because the timeline felt unpredictable.

Sector-first ordering does not make that timeline short, and we address that below. What it does is remove the structural disadvantage that offshore construction candidates carried. For an employer planning a pipeline of global talent, that changes the calculation in three ways.

Nominate earlier and from further out. If location no longer determines your place in the queue, waiting for a candidate to arrive in Australia before lodging no longer buys you anything. Employers can nominate offshore candidates at the point of need, rather than building a strategy around candidates who happen to be onshore.

Match the nominated occupation to the priority list. Priority attaches to the occupation being nominated, not to the industry the employer operates in. A construction company nominating a construction manager, a civil engineering professional or an electrician is in the priority tier. The same company nominating a human resources manager is not. Employers should test every nomination against the listed occupations before lodging.

The construction category covers:

Sub-major Group 33, Construction Trades Workers

Sub-major Group 82, Construction and Mining Labourers

Unit Group 1331, Construction Managers

Unit Group 2321, Architects and Landscape Architects

Unit Group 2332, Civil Engineering Professionals

Unit Group 3121, Architectural, Building and Surveying Technicians

Unit Group 3126, Safety Inspectors

Unit Group 3129, Other Building and Engineering Technicians

Unit Group 3126, Safety Inspectors Unit Group 3129, Other Building and Engineering Technicians Unit Group 3222, Sheetmetal Workers

Unit Group 3223, Structural Steel and Welding Trades Workers

Unit Group 7111, Clay, Concrete, Glass and Stone Processing Machine Operators

Unit Group 7121, Crane, Hoist and Lift Operators

Unit Group 7212, Earthmoving Plant Operators

Occupations 341111 Electrician (General) and 341112 Electrician (Special Class)

Two unit groups are new to the list: 1332 Engineering Managers and 3122 Civil Engineering Draftspersons and Technicians. Engineering managers and civil engineering technicians who previously sat outside the top tier now sit inside it.

Plan workforce pipelines, not single hires. The employers best placed to benefit are those treating skilled migration as part of workforce strategy, not as an administrative process triggered when a role goes unfilled. A standing pipeline of nominated roles, mapped to project timelines and to the priority occupations, is what turns a processing change into a competitive advantage.

What priority does not mean

Processing priority decides the order in which applications are considered. It does not decide the outcome.

Sponsorship, nomination and visa requirements apply in full. Applications still need to be complete, the sponsor still needs to meet its obligations, and the candidate still needs to satisfy the skills, English and character requirements of the visa.

It also does not mean an instant result, and the published processing dates need careful reading. At first glance they appear to run against the priority order. In both subclasses, Priority 1 shows older lodgement dates than the onshore category beneath it.

That reflects how the Department reports and the effect of the re-prioritisation, not a loss of priority. Offshore applications in the priority sectors, some lodged in mid 2024, sat in the lowest category under Direction 119. They have now moved into Priority 1 with their original lodgement dates, and the published month shows the oldest of them. The backlog is itself a measure of how many offshore applications in these sectors were held back by the old location-first ordering.

Because Priority 1 is allocated ahead of every other category, we expect that backlog to clear and the Priority 1 date to move forward faster than the categories below it. Recently lodged Priority 1 applications will be reached once the older applications in the same category are cleared. The exception is the Specialist Skills stream, where applications lodged in July 2026 are being processed, which indicates very little backlog in that category.

The Department has not said how quickly the Priority 1 backlog will clear, or how it will allocate resources across the remaining categories. We expect published dates to move quickly over the coming months as the transition settles. For employers, that is a reason to lodge sooner, not a reason to expect shortcuts. An application lodged now joins the back of a Priority 1 queue that is still working through older files, but it joins a queue that moves ahead of every other category.

The compliance side does not change

Construction employers who increase their reliance on sponsored workers also increase their sponsor obligations. Monitoring, record-keeping, reporting and the conditions attached to each visa remain in place, and enforcement has become more active in recent years. A larger sponsored workforce needs a sponsorship compliance framework that scales with it, ideally built before the first nomination goes in and not after the first audit.

The other priority sectors

The same logic applies to healthcare, teaching, agriculture, aquaculture, fishing, resources, and law enforcement and defence interests. Employers in those sectors are also in the first tier under both Directions. The specifics differ by sector, particularly where registration or licensing sits alongside the visa, but the underlying shift is the same: sector first, location second.

What to do now

For construction employers, the immediate steps are practical. Review the roles you expect to fill over the next 12 to 24 months. Check which of them fall within the priority occupations. Decide which can be nominated from offshore rather than held until a candidate is onshore. And confirm that your sponsorship approval, 482 nomination strategy and compliance processes are ready for a higher volume of nominations.

The Directions will not fill a project’s skills gap on their own. They do remove one of the reasons employers have hesitated to look overseas. Employers that plan around that change now will be in a stronger position than those who wait to see how the queue moves.