Australia Renews Its Immigration And Tax Data Matching Program

The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) has renewed its visa data-matching program with the Department of Home Affairs for the 2026-27 to 2028-29 financial years.
Under the program, the ATO will obtain visa-related information from the Department of Home Affairs for approximately 9 million individuals each financial year to closely monitor reporting and regulatory obligations.
The initiative is designed to strengthen compliance among employers, sponsors, and visa holders while enhancing the integrity of Australia’s migration, tax, and superannuation systems.
Interstaff explores the types of data that will be shared and what to consider.
What visa data will be shared?
By cross-checking tax and employment records, the ATO will have visibility of a person’s immigration status, work rights, sponsorship arrangements, and travel history.
Data shared with the ATO may include:
- Visa applicant and sponsor contact details and address history
- Migration agent contact and address history and other agent information
- Visa grant history and visa status information
- Visa subclass details and related visa conditions
- International travel movements, including arrivals and departures
- Sponsor information for relevant visa categories
- Education provider details (for Student Visa holders)
The ATO has confirmed that the program will operate in accordance with the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner’s Data Matching Guidelines and the Privacy Act 1988.
What to consider
Employers and sponsors
While the data matching program is primarily focused on tax and superannuation compliance, the ATO has stated it will also assist in identifying migrant exploitation and fraud risks. As a result, visa and sponsorship-related compliance issues may be identified.
In Australia, all employers of visa holders must comply with employment, tax, and superannuation obligations, regardless of whether they sponsor workers.
This involves ensuring:
- Payroll reporting is accurate and up-to-date
- Employees are correctly classified as employees or contractors
- PAYG withholding obligations are being met
- Superannuation contributions are paid correctly and on time
Additionally, sponsors of overseas workers must meet specific ongoing obligations, including:
- Ensuring sponsored workers work in accordance with their visa conditions and receive equivalent pay and employment conditions to Australian workers
- Maintaining accurate visa and sponsorship records
- Complying with immigration laws
Sponsors should review their compliance processes to ensure sponsorship records, payroll data, tax reporting, and visa information remain accurate and consistent across government entities.
Aside from tax and superannuation penalties, non-compliance with sponsorship obligations can lead to suspension or cancellation of sponsorship, fines, or being barred from sponsoring future visa holders.
View our Insights section below on ‘Managing Standard Business Sponsorship Obligations’ for further information.
Visa holders
Visa holders should ensure that:
- Tax returns accurately reflect all sources of income
- Residency status for tax purposes is correctly reported
- ABN (Australian Business Number) registrations are valid and appropriate for the circumstances
- Employment arrangements comply with Australian taxation requirements
- Superannuation contributions are being paid correctly by employers
- Contact details and addresses are kept up to date with both the ATO and Home Affairs
Individuals who operate as contractors or hold an ABN should pay particular attention to whether their business registration remains appropriate and compliant.
Sustainable people strategy: Global talent
Government entities are increasingly using data analytics and cross-agency information sharing to monitor compliance.
For employers, sponsors, and visa holders, this highlights the importance of reviewing tax, payroll, superannuation, and visa-related records to ensure they are accurate, consistent, and compliant.
Early compliance reviews can help minimise risk and avoid potential issues arising from future ATO compliance activities.
As part of the data matching program, migration agent information will also be reviewed. Migration agents assisting your case also need to ensure their records, client engagements, and business reporting are accurate and up-to-date.
Getting advice
Interstaff’s Registered Migration Agents support employers requiring sustainable global talent strategy to strengthen workforce capabilities.
Access our immigration insights to explore:
- Migrant workforce and labour market updates
- Work rights and visa conditions
- Temporary and permanent visa pathways
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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]