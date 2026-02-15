Road Series New South Wales – The road rule that starts when you park

If you've ever left your car unlocked while running into a shop or grabbing a coffee, you may have unknowingly broken the law, and the fine could be more than you bargained for. In New South Wales, a little-known road rule makes it illegal to leave your car unattended and unsecured, with penalties ranging up to $2,200. This article explores the legal basis for the rule, why it exists, and what drivers need to know to avoid falling foul of it.

What the law says

The relevant provision is Regulation 213 of the Road Rules 2014 (NSW). It requires drivers to take specific precautions when leaving their vehicle unattended including:

Turning off the engine

Removing the ignition key (unless exempted)

Winding up windows (to within 2 centimetres) and

Locking the doors

The rule kicks in once a driver is more than 3 metres away from the vehicle. At that point, the law considers the vehicle "unattended" and the obligation to secure it applies.

Failing to comply with this regulation typically results in an on-the-spot fine of around $120. However, if the matter proceeds to court for example, if the driver contests the fine and is unsuccessful, the court can impose a maximum penalty of $2,200.

Why does this law exist?

Though often overlooked, the rule has real-world justifications grounded in both public safety and crime prevention.

Deterring vehicle theft

An unlocked car, or one with its windows rolled down, is an easy target for opportunistic thieves. A secured vehicle deters crime and reduces the risk of loss or damage.

Preventing dangerous situations

An unattended, running vehicle could be inadvertently set in motion by a child, for example or used in a criminal act. Requiring that vehicles be switched off and locked reduces the risk of unintended consequences.

Encouraging personal responsibility

The rule reinforces the idea that drivers must take reasonable steps to safeguard their own property. It's a statutory reminder that even minor negligence like leaving a window too far open can lead to broader harm.

What counts as 'secured'?

The legislation spells out the standard: doors must be locked, and windows closed unless opened by no more than 2 centimetres. This small allowance is a concession to the reality drivers may need to leave a window slightly ajar. Many people are shocked to learn they can be fined for something as simple as leaving a window slightly too far open. Nonetheless, enforcement does happen.

Enforcement in practice – how likely is it that you'll be fined?

While some police officers may exercise discretion and issue a warning, enforcement has increased as councils and law enforcement focus on reducing theft and antisocial behaviour in high-traffic areas. Local councils like Camden, where CCTV caught thieves targeting unsecured vehicles, have promoted awareness campaigns around this rule.

The NSW Police and local council rangers are both authorised to issue fines under Regulation 213. In some areas, enforcement is aided by surveillance or patrols near busy commercial zones, parks, or public transport hubs where drivers are most likely to duck away from their car quickly and forget to lock up.

Challenging the fine?

Drivers who receive an infringement notice may elect to have the matter heard in court. However, unless there is clear evidence that the vehicle was, in fact, secured, the court may have little choice but to uphold the penalty and this will likely involve an even greater fine.

One specific legal defence is provided in the regulation itself: if a window is left open by less than two centimetres, no offence is committed. But this defence is very narrow and can be difficult to rely on without photographic or video evidence.

Other common arguments such as the law being "illogical" or "oppressive" are unlikely to succeed. NSW courts are bound to apply the legislation as it is written, and public interest in deterring vehicle theft tends to outweigh claims of inconvenience.

There's also an indirect but important consequence to consider. If your vehicle is stolen while it was left unlocked, your insurer may refuse to pay your claim. Insurers typically require policyholders to take reasonable precautions to protect their property. Leaving your vehicle unattended and unsecured may be treated as a breach of this duty and could void your coverage.

What should drivers do?

The solution is simple but requires forming new habits:

Always turn off the engine, even if stepping away briefly.

Remove the key from the ignition.

Lock all doors, even for quick errands.

Keep windows closed, or open by no more than 2 cm if necessary.

In an age of push-start engines and keyless entry, it's easy to forget traditional safety habits like locking up or removing the key. This obscure rule might seem over-the-top at first, but it reflects a broader public interest in reducing preventable crime, promoting road safety, and encouraging individual responsibility. If nothing else, it's a timely reminder: next time you leave your car, make sure it's locked up tight. Your wallet will thank you. If you found this article helpful, stay tuned for more in our NSW Road Rules series—where we unpack the little-known laws that could cost you big.

