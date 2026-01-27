Come fly with me! – Opportunities created by the Western Sydney International Airport

Located in the suburb of Badgerys Creek is the airport terminal for the brand new 24-hour Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport (Western Sydney Airport). The excitement is palpable as opportunities are being created for businesses before our eyes. As anticipation builds ahead of its planned opening in late 2026, the airport is already transforming the region and creating significant opportunities for businesses looking to expand, innovate or establish a new foothold in one of Australia's fastest‑growing economic corridors.

In this article we explore some of the opportunities for businesses looking to expand their footprint.

A strategic location at the heart of growth

With Western Sydney Airport situated deep within Western Sydney, it creates opportunities within one of the country's fastest growing areas. The airport will anchor a thriving new precinct supported by major infrastructure investment.

Scheduled to grow up around the airport will be the new suburb of Bradfield City. In an area spanning some 114 hectares, it is anticipated that there will be 10,000 new homes and 20,000 jobs created as a result of the airport in Bradfield City.1

With Bradfield City's First Land Release (a 5.6-hectare site)2 it is anticipated this will transform the site into a mixed use precinct consisting of housing, as well as commercial space, a university campus, and delivery of essential services such as healthcare, retail and food and beverage offerings. There will be an emphasis on sustainable initiatives as well as arts, culture and community aimed at creating a vibrant hub.

Advanced manufacturing and innovation at the forefront

The first building at Bradfield City that has been constructed is the centre for advanced manufacturing, research and innovation. Opened on 5 March 2025, it is a significant opportunity to observe prototypes and new technologies being tested in the manufacturing hall. As well as housing cutting edge machinery, the Advanced Manufacturing Readiness Facility is intended to be an innovation centre that offers shared facilities and is an outstanding opportunity for manufacturing businesses to expand their technology, expertise and networks.

Commercial and freight opportunities

The movement of freight will be a critical part of the Western Sydney Airport facility. The airport's Cargo facility is 90% leased and will operate to facilitate air and land operations. It offers 75,000m2 of warehouse space.3 The opportunity it presents for transport and logistics providers is one that can't be missed, particularly as the Cargo Precinct is ideally positioned with links to major roads such as the M12, Northern Road, M4 and M5.

Those businesses with a foothold already within Western Sydney will be well placed to take advantage of opportunities to provide goods and services associated with the airport and as Bradfield City continues to grow. This will include in the areas of construction, technology, printing, retail, hospitality, transport, food production, building and landscape supplies, commercial offices, packaging, and many others.

Planning for the future

For businesses evaluating their medium to long‑term strategic planning, the opportunities presented by Western Sydney Airport and Bradfield City should not be overlooked. As Western Sydney Airport CEO Simon Hickey has emphasised, the airport has already been the catalyst for billions in investment and created thousands of jobs during construction - momentum that will only accelerate as the airport opens and the surrounding Aerotropolis expands.

The scale and pace of development underscore the importance of early planning. Organisations positioning themselves now will be best placed to benefit from the economic uplift, infrastructure investment, and population growth that will shape Western Sydney for decades to come.

As Western Sydney continues to grow at an unprecedented pace, businesses entering or expanding within the region will face a complex landscape of planning, regulatory, commercial and contracting considerations. Our team advises organisations across Western Sydney on property, construction, planning, procurement, commercial agreements, employment and regulatory compliance.

If your business is exploring opportunities connected to Western Sydney Airport or Bradfield City, our lawyers can provide clear, commercially focused guidance to help you plan with confidence. Get in touch with our Western Sydney team to discuss how we can support your next steps.

This publication is intended as a source of information only. No reader should act on any matter without first obtaining professional advice.

Footnotes

1 NSW Government, Delivering Bradfield City Centre | NSW Government

2 NSW Government, Bradfield City's First Land Release | NSW Government

3 Cargo Precinct | WSI

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.