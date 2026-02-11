Motor vehicle accident compensation – what all road users in New South Wales need to know

At Carroll & O'Dea, we are recognised experts in compensation for motor vehicle accidents. In this ongoing series, we will highlight important topics that road users in New South Wales (NSW) might find helpful and should be aware of. While many of these topics will focus on compensation for motor vehicle accidents, we will also explore broader issues, such as any recent changes to road laws, safety updates, and legal reforms that affect drivers, passengers, cyclists, and pedestrians and how you use our roads.

A key part of staying safe and compliant on NSW roads involves understanding your rights and responsibilities, and Carroll & O'Dea is committed to keeping you informed about developments that could affect you. This includes news regarding parking fines, which could change the way councils interact with motorists in NSW.

In late November 2025, the NSW Parliament passed new legislation requiring local councils to issue drivers with immediate notifications of parking fines. This change comes four years after the former government introduced ticketless parking fines, where drivers could be fined without a physical ticket being placed on their vehicle. Ticketless parking fines were outlawed from 1 July 2025.

Under the law, parking rangers will be required to take photographs of all alleged offences, which will give motorists an opportunity to review the evidence supporting the fine.

The law was designed to improve transparency and fairness for drivers. One of the major issues with the previous system was that many drivers were unaware of parking infringements until they received notice weeks later. By this time, some drivers may have unknowingly incurred multiple fines for the same parking violation. The new law seeks to prevent such situations by ensuring that repeat fines are invalidated unless the driver has already been notified of the first infringement.

This development could offer significant relief to NSW motorists, particularly those who live or work in high-traffic areas where parking fines are more common. Parking rangers will only be exempt from issuing on-the-spot notifications if doing so would place them in danger, such as in busy streets or hazardous conditions.

Understanding parking fines, penalties, and road regulations is just one part of the broader landscape of motor vehicle law. It is also important to remember that if you or a loved one has been involved in any kind of road incident, or a serious accident, our team of experienced lawyers is here to assist.

