Artemis II: Why Australia Matters In Humanity’s Return To Deep Space

More than fifty years after humans last travelled beyond low Earth orbit, NASA’s Artemis II mission has marked a defining moment in space exploration. Artemis II sent four astronauts on a ten-day journey around the Moon, testing spacecraft systems, communications and operational readiness for future lunar landings and, ultimately, missions to Mars.

Based in Sydney, we are a leading law firm with a proud 80 year history of empowering our clients with insights that unleash their potential. Our team have an inherent understanding that your need for advice serves a greater purpose. To meet this, we go beyond the technicalities of the law and provide insights into what this means for you, your company or your industry.

Article Insights

Bartier Perry are most popular: within Consumer Protection topic(s)

in Australia

More than fifty years after humans last travelled beyond low Earth orbit, NASA’s Artemis II mission has marked a defining moment in space exploration. Artemis II sent four astronauts on a ten-day journey around the Moon, testing spacecraft systems, communications and operational readiness for future lunar landings and, ultimately, missions to Mars.

While the spacecraft launched from Florida, the mission has been truly global in execution. Australia played a critical role and reinforced the nation’s position as one of the world’s most trusted partners in space exploration.

Why did Artemis II happen?

The Artemis II mission was crucial to testing the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft with astronauts on board, validating life-support systems, navigation, radiation protection and mission operations in the harsh conditions of deep space.

It is a vital stepping stone toward Artemis III and beyond, when astronauts are expected to return to the Moon, establish a presence and lay the ground work for even more challenging missions to Mars.

In short, Artemis II is about proving that humans can safely travel further, stay longer and operate more independently than ever before.

Australia’s role

Australia’s contribution to Artemis II centred on one of the most fundamental requirements of human spaceflight: reliable communications and tracking. During the mission, Australia provided connectivity between the Orion spacecraft and mission control through a suite of world-class capabilities.

NASA’s Canberra Deep Space Communication Complex (CDSCC), operated and managed by CSIRO, is one of only three facilities globally that make up NASA’s Deep Space Network that ensures constant contact with spacecraft. During Artemis II, Australian-based teams played an active role in managing the network as a whole, not just local antennas.

Australia’s support also extended to Murriyang, CSIRO’s Parkes radio telescope, which tracked Artemis II as part of an international ground-station network, demonstrating capabilities vital for future lunar and commercial missions.

In parallel, the Australian National University partnered with NASA and CSIRO to support Artemis II through their optical communications technology at their Quantum Optical Ground Station. The Station tracked, transmitted and received laser signals from the Orion spacecraft and translated the signals into communications, allowing for larger volumes of data and imagery to be transmitted. This demonstration is a glimpse into how future missions will manage high-definition video, scientific data and crew communications across vast distances.

Together, these contributions highlight Australia’s unique geographic and technical advantage, and why the nation remains indispensable to international space programs.

Why it matters for the future of space travel

Artemis II demonstrated that modern space exploration is built on global collaboration, shared infrastructure and trusted partnerships. Australia’s role highlights how sovereign capability on Earth enables ambition in space.

The technologies tested during Artemis II have implications well beyond the Moon. High-reliability communications, autonomous operations and radiation management are all essential for Mars missions and long-duration human exploration. Many of these technologies also deliver benefits on Earth, from advanced telecommunications to remote operations in harsh environments.

For Australia, participation strengthens national capability, inspires the next generation of scientists and engineers, and deepens relationships with global partners at the forefront of innovation.

Cultural significance and First Nations recognition

NASA has been clear that Artemis is not only a technical endeavour, but a human and cultural one. Artemis II carried powerful symbols of Indigenous knowledge into space, most notably through Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen, who wore a mission patch created by Anishinaabe artist Henry Guimond. The artwork reflects the Seven Grandfather Teachings, principles of respect, love, courage, honesty, wisdom, humility and truth that connect humanity to Earth and sky.

By carrying Indigenous symbols and stories with the crew, Artemis II recognised that knowledge systems developed over tens of thousands of years still have relevance as humans push into new environments.

Partnering for what comes next

As the Artemis program accelerates, organisations across engineering, infrastructure, energy, advanced manufacturing and data will play a growing role in shaping future space missions. This is where Bartier Perry can add real value.

Bartier Perry works with companies at the intersection of innovation, regulation and risk. We help to structure partnerships, contracts and governance frameworks that are needed to participate in complex programs like Artemis. This includes advice on commercial agreements, intellectual property, regulatory strategy and cross-border collaboration.

As space activity shifts from exploration to long-term operations, the ability to navigate legal and commercial complexity will be as critical as the technology itself. Bartier Perry is well placed to partner with organisations looking to contribute to future lunar and deep-space missions, ensuring Australia continues to play a trusted and influential role in humanity’s next giant leaps.

Learn more at our upcoming Space Governance webinar with SIAA on 21 April, which will bring together industry experts to discuss the legal frameworks shaping future space missions.

Originally published 13 April 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.