Road rules NSW – Australia's new AEB regulations

The Australian Government is raising the bar for vehicle safety standards with the introduction of Australian Design Rule (ADR) 98/00, a regulation that mandates advanced autonomous emergency braking (AEB) systems for all new vehicles. This rule represents a significant step forward in road safety, with the potential to reduce rear-end collisions and pedestrian accidents across the country.

What is ADR 98/00?

ADR 98/00 is part of a broader effort to modernise vehicle safety standards in Australia. The regulation requires all new vehicles to be equipped with car-to-car AEB systems capable of automatically applying brakes to prevent or mitigate collisions. Key requirements include:

Reaction time and brake force – systems must react quickly and apply sufficient braking force.

– systems must react quickly and apply sufficient braking force. Operational speed – AEB must function effectively between speeds of 10 and 60 km/h.

– AEB must function effectively between speeds of 10 and 60 km/h. Vehicle-to-pedestrian detection – while initially focusing on car-to-car AEB, an additional standard, ADR 98/01, will require systems to detect pedestrians by August 2026.

These rules align with international standards, particularly the United Nations Regulation No. 152, to ensure consistency with global safety benchmarks.

Why are these changes important?

NSW roads and users, like others across Australia, face persistent challenges with rear-end collisions and pedestrian safety. The new regulations aim to address these issues by making advanced safety systems standard across the board.

Reducing rear-end collisions – AEB systems detect potential collisions and intervene faster than most human drivers, significantly reducing the likelihood of accidents.

– AEB systems detect potential collisions and intervene faster than most human drivers, significantly reducing the likelihood of accidents. Protecting vulnerable road users – the addition of pedestrian detection will help prevent accidents involving pedestrians and cyclists, particularly in urban areas.

What does this mean for drivers?

Improved safety – cars equipped with AEB have been shown to reduce crashes, potentially lowering insurance premiums and repair costs for drivers.

– cars equipped with AEB have been shown to reduce crashes, potentially lowering insurance premiums and repair costs for drivers. Changing vehicle options – manufacturers are adapting their lineups to meet the new standards. While some older models may be discontinued, drivers can expect more vehicles to include cutting-edge safety features.

– manufacturers are adapting their lineups to meet the new standards. While some older models may be discontinued, drivers can expect more vehicles to include cutting-edge safety features. Higher initial costs – vehicles with advanced safety technologies may carry a slightly higher price tag, but these costs are offset by long-term benefits in safety and lower risk of collisions.

Timeline for implementation

March 2023 – ADR 98/00 began applying to newly introduced vehicles.

– ADR 98/00 began applying to newly introduced vehicles. March 2025 – The rule will extend to all new vehicles sold in Australia, including existing models already on the market.

– The rule will extend to all new vehicles sold in Australia, including existing models already on the market. August 2026 – ADR 98/01 will further enhance safety by requiring pedestrian detection in AEB systems.

Preparing for the changes

For NSW drivers, these regulations highlight the importance of staying informed about vehicle safety standards. Whether purchasing a new car or maintaining an existing one, here are some steps to consider:

Check compliance – ensure any new vehicle you purchase meets ADR 98/00 standards, especially as the 2025 deadline approaches.

– ensure any new vehicle you purchase meets ADR 98/00 standards, especially as the 2025 deadline approaches. Upgrade when possible – if your current vehicle lacks AEB, consider upgrading to a newer model with this feature for added safety.

– if your current vehicle lacks AEB, consider upgrading to a newer model with this feature for added safety. Stay informed – familiarise yourself with upcoming regulations, such as ADR 98/01, to stay ahead of the curve.

Why it matters

The introduction of ADR 98/00 is part of a broader vision to improve road safety across Australia. In NSW, where road accidents are a persistent concern, these advanced safety features will play a crucial role in reducing injuries and fatalities. By embracing these changes, drivers can contribute to safer roads for everyone.

Whether you're in the market for a new car or simply navigating these evolving regulations, the key takeaway is clear: safety is no longer optional—it's becoming a standard feature of driving in NSW and beyond.

