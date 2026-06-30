TraderEvolution Launches Integration With TRAction’s Trade Reporting Solution

TRAction’s trade reporting solution is now seamlessly integrated with TraderEvolution’s technology, enabling firms to support advanced transaction reporting requirements across Europe and the UK.

TRAction’s newly launched integration with TraderEvolution streamlines EMIR and MiFIR transaction reporting, enabling firms to meet regulatory obligations more efficiently through automated and accurate reporting workflows.

The integration between TRAction and TraderEvolution enables efficient data extraction directly from the platform, supporting accurate and timely reporting submissions. By improving and streamlining the reporting process, the integration helps firms meet both current and forthcoming regulatory obligations while reducing operational burden.

TRAction, a leading provider of trade reporting solutions, and TraderEvolution, an established innovator in multi-asset enterprise trading technology, both recognise the value of seamless integration in delivering efficient reporting outcomes. Together, TRAction and Trader Evolution support shared clients by helping simplify and enhance their regulatory reporting processes.

TRAction specialises in regulatory reporting, supporting banks, brokers, investment managers, financial firms, and other companies subject to reporting obligations navigate complex compliance requirements with ease. Through a range of pre-built integrations with trading platforms, TRAction reduces the need for manual intervention in daily reporting workflows.