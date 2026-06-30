TraderEvolution Launches Integration With TRAction’s Trade Reporting Solution

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TRAction’s trade reporting solution is now seamlessly integrated with TraderEvolution’s technology, enabling firms to support advanced transaction reporting requirements across Europe and the UK.
TRAction’s newly launched integration with TraderEvolution streamlines EMIR and MiFIR transaction reporting, enabling firms to meet regulatory obligations more efficiently through automated and accurate reporting workflows.
The integration between TRAction and TraderEvolution enables efficient data extraction directly from the platform, supporting accurate and timely reporting submissions. By improving and streamlining the reporting process, the integration helps firms meet both current and forthcoming regulatory obligations while reducing operational burden.
TRAction, a leading provider of trade reporting solutions, and TraderEvolution, an established innovator in multi-asset enterprise trading technology, both recognise the value of seamless integration in delivering efficient reporting outcomes. Together, TRAction and Trader Evolution support shared clients by helping simplify and enhance their regulatory reporting processes.
TRAction specialises in regulatory reporting, supporting banks, brokers, investment managers, financial firms, and other companies subject to reporting obligations navigate complex compliance requirements with ease. Through a range of pre-built integrations with trading platforms, TRAction reduces the need for manual intervention in daily reporting workflows.
Quinn Perrott, co-CEO at TRAction, commented:
We’re pleased to introduce our latest integration with TraderEvolution, designed to help firms streamline their EMIR and MiFIR reporting processes for increased efficiency. This collaboration reinforces our ongoing commitment to simplifying trade reporting through seamless, compliant solutions.
By significantly reducing the operational burden associated with regulatory reporting, this integration allows firms to dedicate greater focus to their core services, reflecting TRAction’s continued commitment to delivering efficient and scalable reporting solutions.
Roman Nalivayko, CEO of TraderEvolution Global commented:
Partnering with TRAction allows us to extend the value of our platform by delivering a fully integrated, efficient trade reporting solution. This integration will be available to all electronic financial services companies which have the TraderEvolution Global platform as their core infrastructure, reinforcing our commitment toward constant innovation which benefits all brokerage companies. This integration means brokers need to spend significantly less time managing reporting obligations giving them more capacity to focus on core services.
About TRAction
TRAction is already a major provider of regulatory reporting solutions globally, with over 800 firms across Europe, the UK, Australia and Singapore already relying on its services.
TRAction is a full-service regulatory trade reporting business, with the following core services:
- Data extraction and conversion to the Trade Repository (TR)/ Approved Reporting Mechanism (ARM) format.
- On-boarding and submission of trades to TR/ARM and
- Understanding the trade reporting rules and how they practically apply to firms.
About TraderEvolution
TraderEvolution Global is a multi-asset, multi-market trading platform provider serving brokers, banks, and proprietary trading firms worldwide. Its modular, API-first infrastructure combines a back-end with established connectivities across equities, options, futures, FX, CFDs, cryptocurrencies, and fixed income, paired with web and mobile front-end applications — or clients’ own. Deployed white-label and on-premise, the platform offers an independent, liquidity-neutral foundation for core brokerage operations.
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