Using Reporting To Improve Business Processes And Revenue

Regulatory reporting is a significant ongoing cost for financial services firms, yet most treat the data it generates as a compliance by-product, or as a means to avoid penalties and fines rather than a business asset. That is a missed opportunity. Have you considered how compliance can not only improve your business processes but add to your revenue as well? We will walk you through the various ways in which you can use your regulatory reporting data to benefit your business

TRAction provides financial and regulatory technology services across Europe, Asia Pacific and Canada. We support financial firms, brokers, investment managers, banks and electricity suppliers in complying with their reporting obligations, and process millions of reportable transactions each day. TRAction acts as an intermediary between regulated financial firms and licensed Trade Repositories (TR) and/or Approved Reporting Mechanisms (ARM).

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Regulatory reporting is a significant ongoing cost for financial services firms, yet most treat the data it generates as a compliance by-product, or as a means to avoid penalties and fines rather than a business asset. That is a missed opportunity. Have you considered how compliance can not only improve your business processes but add to your revenue as well? We will walk you through the various ways in which you can use your regulatory reporting data to benefit your business.

Understand Product Demand

The data obtained from regulatory reporting enables you to easily see which asset classes your clients are trading most, or not trading at all. This can help you tailor your products to client demand and can better inform your firm’s communication and marketing strategies, saving you from expenditure on products (especially costly data feeds and server space) with little to no return.

Spot Your Weaknesses

Often the process and discipline of producing daily data exports can identify deficiencies that, once rectified, can deliver improvements in other parts of the business. The ability to produce daily reports enables to you to determine inadequacies in both your internal and outsourced processes. Resolving them can lead to improved efficiency and accuracy of your reporting, as well as reduce the burden on your compliance resources. With reporting obligations across EMIR, MiFIR, ASIC, MAS, and other regimes now requiring regular accuracy reviews or reconciliation, the discipline of maintaining clean, complete data, delivers value well beyond compliance itself.

Protect Your Reputation — and Your Licence

Poor data quality does not just attract regulatory scrutiny, it can damage client relationships and your firm’s standing in the market. Regulators across ESMA, the FCA, ASIC, and MAS have made it clear that systematic reporting failures, even where no underlying misconduct exists, are treated as serious compliance breaches. The reputational cost of a public enforcement action, or a request to remediate years of data, often far exceeds the cost of getting reporting right in the first place. Investing in the quality of your reporting infrastructure therefore serves a dual purpose: it satisfies your regulatory obligations and signals to clients, counterparties, and regulators alike that your firm operates to a high standard.

Eliminate Unnecessary Losses

Best execution obligations have been further strengthened under proposals in the recent MiFIR Review, making robust monitoring more important than ever for firms operating in EU and UK markets. Utilising Best Execution monitoring can help identify transactions that indicate scalpers or significant slippage, allowing you to take relevant action early, to eliminate the associated financial losses. TRAction’s Best Execution Monitor is a smart system that collects, analyses and compares your transaction data against market reference data to compute representative benchmarks that enable consistent and fair evaluation of performance. You are able to quickly and effectively identify a trade execution that is outside of your execution parameters and market prices.

Unlock the Value in Your Transaction Data

Firms subject to MiFIR transaction reporting sit on an extraordinarily rich dataset (covering instrument coverage, counterparty patterns, trade timing, and volume) that most never fully exploit. The same data submitted to regulators can be turned inward to inform risk management, identify concentration risk, and reveal client behaviour patterns that shape product and pricing decisions.

Similarly, firms reporting under EMIR, ASIC, or MAS rules generate granular trade-level data that, when properly structured and analysed, provides a real-time picture of portfolio activity that internal systems often cannot match.

Stay Competitive in a Growing Market

The EU effectively banned payment-for-order-flow (PFOF) under the MiFIR Review (applicable from 2026), and the UK has been consulting on similar restrictions. Brokers who adapted their business models ahead of these changes are now better positioned than those who relied on PFOF-based revenue. Although regulatory reporting is complex, it remains a significant barrier to entry for new market participants. Established brokers with robust compliance frameworks are therefore better placed to retain clients and maintain their competitive edge.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.