Article Summary

Trust structures and asset protection during bankruptcy turn on actual ownership, enforceable entitlements and the history of transfers. Property genuinely held for others is excluded by section 116(2)(a) of the Bankruptcy Act 1966, but a bankrupt’s fixed beneficial interest, personal loan account, distribution entitlement or trustee indemnity may still matter. Discretionary beneficiary status and practical control do not, by themselves, establish ownership of every trust asset.

Section 120 can recover undervalued transfers within its five-year statutory period, subject to specific exceptions and solvency defences. Section 121 targets transfers whose main purpose is to prevent, hinder or delay creditor access, without an equivalent fixed look-back period. Paying market value alone does not satisfy its recipient defence.

In this article, our insolvency lawyers explain these distinctions through Boensch v Pascoe and Cummins, two practical scenarios and comparison tables. It also covers third-party consideration, preferences, recovery deadlines, trust records and responding to investigations. The age of a trust deed is never the complete answer.

Trust structures and asset protection depend on who owns each legal and beneficial interest, how the trust was funded and whether earlier transfers can be recovered. A genuine trust can keep property held for others outside a bankrupt person’s divisible estate. It does not protect the bankrupt’s own entitlements, remove a trustee’s indemnity rights or make a transfer to defeat creditors effective. The deed, financial records and transaction history determine the result.

How trust structures and asset protection work in bankruptcy

The first question is deceptively simple: whose property is it?

A family trust is ordinarily a relationship between a trustee, trust property and beneficiaries, rather than a separate legal person. The trustee holds and deals with the property subject to the trust. An individual may be connected with that arrangement as a beneficiary, appointor, trustee, director of a corporate trustee or lender. Those roles carry different rights. They should not be treated as interchangeable.

Under section 58(1) of the Bankruptcy Act 1966 (Cth), the bankrupt’s property generally vests in the trustee in bankruptcy, with after-acquired property vesting when acquired or devolved upon the bankrupt. Section 116(1)(a) identifies property belonging to the bankrupt at the commencement of bankruptcy and property acquired or devolving before discharge, subject to the Act’s exclusions. The exclusion central to this article is section 116(2)(a): property held by the bankrupt in trust for another person.

That exclusion recognises someone else’s ownership. It does not convert everything associated with a trust into protected property. A person can hold legal title for others while also having an interest of their own in the same property.

For trust structures and asset protection, the useful exercise is to identify each asset and each enforceable right separately. Our broader guide to asset protection and bankruptcy in Australia explains how that analysis extends to other assets, including the family home and superannuation.

Fixed interests and discretionary expectations

A fixed beneficial entitlement may be property available in bankruptcy. Its precise extent depends on the deed; a unit holding or percentage entitlement should not automatically be equated with direct ownership of the same percentage of every underlying asset.

A person who is merely an object of a discretionary trust ordinarily has no predetermined entitlement to its income or capital. They may be considered for a distribution without owning an allocated share of the trust fund. The distinction between an equitable right to proper administration and a fixed, transmissible beneficial interest is discussed in Kennon v Spry [2008] HCA 56 at [125]. That was a family law case; its result should not be treated as a rule that family trust assets automatically pass in bankruptcy.

The position can change when a discretion is exercised. A valid resolution creating an enforceable distribution entitlement may give the beneficiary a right that requires separate bankruptcy analysis. A loan owed by the trustee to the bankrupt is another example. Calling either amount a “trust account” does not answer who is entitled to recover it.

This is why trust structures and asset protection must be reviewed against the current deed and accounts. A beneficiary’s position before a distribution can differ substantially from their position afterwards. Amounts received from trust income are expressly included in bankruptcy income under section 139L(1)(a)(iv), and section 139P governs liability for income contributions. They should not all be classified as capital assets.

Connection with the trust What needs examination Bankruptcy significance Individual trustee Legal title, beneficial interests and indemnity rights Property held solely for others is excluded, but the trustee’s own interest may matter. Fixed beneficiary or unit holder The exact entitlement under the deed An identifiable proprietary entitlement may be available to creditors. Discretionary beneficiary Any distributions, vested rights or separate debts Eligibility for a distribution is different from an enforceable entitlement. Appointor The scope and character of the power to replace trustees Influence does not itself establish ownership; the particular power needs analysis. Director or shareholder of a corporate trustee Personal share ownership and rights held by the company Shares and company-held trust assets are different property. Lender to the trustee Loan agreement, balance and enforceability A recoverable personal debt may form part of the bankrupt’s property.

Control is relevant but does not settle ownership

The expression “I control the trust” often conceals several different arrangements. It might mean the person can replace the trustee, acts as the corporate trustee’s director, or expects family members to follow their wishes. None of those descriptions supplies the complete legal answer.

Section 116(1)(b) includes the capacity to exercise powers over property that the bankrupt could have exercised for their own benefit. The wording of a power, its fiduciary character and any restrictions on its exercise therefore deserve attention. An appointor provision should be read, rather than assumed to confer unrestricted personal ownership.

An assessment of trust structures and asset protection should distinguish legal powers from informal family influence. Equally, it should not dismiss a power merely because the deed gives it a familiar label. The question is what the person can lawfully do with it.

The trustee indemnity risk in trust structures and asset protection

A trustee who properly incurs liabilities administering a trust may be entitled to indemnification from trust property. Broadly, reimbursement concerns expenditure already paid, while exoneration concerns liabilities yet to be discharged. The existence, extent and enforceability of the right require examination of the deed and the trustee’s conduct. The distinction and the proprietary interest supporting indemnification are explained in Carter Holt Harvey Woodproducts Australia Pty Ltd v Commonwealth [2019] HCA 20 at [31] and [83].

The indemnity can carry a proprietary interest in trust assets. That creates a route into the bankruptcy analysis even where the underlying trust is genuine. Boensch v Pascoe [2019] HCA 49 at [92] expressly identifies indemnity rights as a possible source of a bankrupt trustee’s beneficial interest.

For trust structures and asset protection, personally paying trust expenses should therefore prompt an accounting review. Establish whether each payment was a loan, reimbursable trustee expenditure, a gift or payment under some other arrangement. The answer cannot safely be reconstructed from a bank transfer description alone.

Case example Boensch v Pascoe

In Boensch v Pascoe [2019] HCA 49, Mr Boensch held land on trust for his children and had incurred expenditure as trustee. After his bankruptcy, Mr Pascoe lodged a caveat over the land. Mr Boensch sought compensation for its lodgment and maintenance.

The High Court dismissed the appeal. At [116], it concluded there was no reason to doubt that the property vested in equity in the bankruptcy trustee because of Mr Boensch’s indemnity right, giving Mr Pascoe a caveatable interest.

The decision does not mean that all trust equity became available to personal creditors. The beneficiaries’ equities remained relevant. Its lesson for trust structures and asset protection is narrower: proving a trust exists does not dispose of a separate indemnity interest.

Transfers that undermine trust structures and asset protection

There are two distinct lines of inquiry. One concerns what the bankrupt owns when bankruptcy occurs. The other concerns whether property previously transferred away can be recovered.

A trust may have been established years earlier, yet received the disputed asset only recently. Conversely, a transfer may be old but still require investigation under a provision directed to its purpose. The creation date on the deed is not a general safe harbour.

Our guide to voidable transactions in bankruptcy examines the wider recovery framework. For trust structures and asset protection, sections 120 and 121 usually require the closest attention, although third-party consideration and preference payments can also matter.

Undervalued transfers under section 120

Under section 120(1), a transfer is void against the bankruptcy trustee if it occurred within the statutory period and the recipient gave no consideration or less than the property’s market value. The period begins five years before the commencement of bankruptcy and ends on the date of bankruptcy. Market value is assessed at the time of transfer under section 120(7)(c).

This provision does not require proof that defeating creditors was the transferor’s main purpose. A genuinely intended family gift may still satisfy its elements. Nor does recording a sale price establish that the recipient actually supplied consideration of that value.

There are statutory exceptions. Under section 120(3), the recipient can establish the solvency defence where the transfer occurred more than four years before commencement of bankruptcy for a related entity, or more than two years for another recipient. The recipient must prove the transferor was solvent at the time. Whether the trustee or trust arrangement is a “related entity” must be determined under the Act’s definition in section 5(1); it is not settled simply by calling the arrangement a family trust.

Transfers within those shorter periods do not attract that particular solvency defence. Other exclusions in section 120(2) still need to be considered. Poorly kept or unpreserved business records may also trigger the rebuttable insolvency presumption in section 120(3A).

For trust structures and asset protection, “I was solvent when I made the gift” is therefore not a complete answer. First establish the transfer date, the relevant commencement date, the recipient’s status and the available statutory defence.

Transfers to defeat creditors under section 121

Section 121(1) applies where the property would probably have been available to creditors or formed part of the estate without the transfer, and the transferor’s main purpose was to prevent that availability or hinder or delay division among creditors.

There is no fixed five-year look-back period under this provision. Solvency alone does not defeat a claim based on an otherwise established creditor-defeating purpose. Under section 121(2), the statutory purpose is taken to exist if the circumstances reasonably support an inference that the transferor was, or was about to become, insolvent. Section 121(3) preserves other ways of proving purpose.

The recipient’s protection under section 121(4) requires all three conditions: at least market value consideration, no knowledge or reasonable inference of the prohibited main purpose, and no reasonable inference that the transferor was or was about to become insolvent. Paying market value alone is insufficient for that defence.

Trust structures and asset protection become especially contentious when advice to restructure coincides with unpaid tax, a guarantee demand or threatened proceedings. Those circumstances do not automatically prove a claim. They can, however, make the chronology and contemporaneous communications central evidence of purpose.

Case example the Cummins transfers

In The Trustees of the Property of John Daniel Cummins A Bankrupt v Cummins [2006] HCA 6, Mr Cummins transferred his interest in the matrimonial home to his wife and shares to the trustee of a family trust in 1987. He became bankrupt in 2000. The stated purchase prices were not paid.

The High Court allowed the bankruptcy trustees’ appeal. It upheld the conclusion that the transfers had the main purpose required by section 121, in the context of Mr Cummins’ longstanding failure to lodge income tax returns. The Court’s treatment of the purpose finding appears at [41] and [43]–[54].

The case shows why trust structures and asset protection cannot be assessed by counting five years from a transfer. A much older dealing can remain vulnerable under section 121. It also shows the evidentiary difference between a transaction’s stated consideration and money actually received.

Other transactions and the two different clocks

Section 121A applies where consideration for the bankrupt’s property is paid to a third party. It treats that payment as a transfer by the bankrupt for the purposes of sections 120 and 121. Selling personally owned property and directing the proceeds to a trust is therefore not necessarily a way around the recovery provisions.

Section 122(1) addresses transfers by an insolvent debtor that prefer a creditor over other creditors within the applicable statutory period. Repayment of a genuine family or trust-related loan can require analysis under this provision even though it was not a gift. The precise period depends on how the bankruptcy arose, and the statutory protections must also be examined.

Provision Transaction issue Timing point Section 120 No consideration or less than market value Five-year statutory transfer period; the two-year and four-year solvency defences have specific conditions. Section 121 Main purpose of preventing, hindering or delaying creditor access No fixed transfer look-back period in this section. Section 121A Consideration directed to a third party Sections 120 and 121 apply to the deemed transfer of consideration. Section 122 A transfer giving one creditor a preference The subsection (1) table determines the relevant period. Section 127(3)–(5) Time to commence recovery litigation Six years after becoming bankrupt for section 120 and section 122 actions; section 121 actions may be commenced at any time.

The transfer look-back period and the deadline for commencing proceedings are different clocks. Section 127(4) expressly allows a section 121 action at any time, while sections 127(3) and (5) impose the six-year commencement limits for the other two provisions. Bankruptcy’s commencement can also precede the date a person becomes bankrupt because of the relation-back rules in section 115. An exact deadline should be calculated from the statutory facts, not a rough anniversary.

That distinction matters when reviewing trust structures and asset protection after discharge. Discharge should not be treated as confirmation that an earlier transfer is beyond challenge. Our guide to clawback risks in bankruptcy examines recovery exposure affecting recipients as well as bankrupt transferors.

Two practical examples of trust structures and asset protection

A house transferred after a guarantee demand

Assume a Queensland company director personally owns an unencumbered investment property worth $900,000. After receiving a demand under a personal guarantee, she transfers it to the family trustee for $10. She becomes bankrupt a year later. This is an illustrative scenario, not a reported case.

The transfer is an obvious candidate for investigation under section 120: the recipient supplied nominal consideration for valuable property within the statutory period. On these assumed facts, the solvency defence in subsection (3) would not apply because the transfer was too recent. Section 121 may provide a separate basis if its elements are established; the guarantee demand and timing would be relevant evidence.

For trust structures and asset protection, changing the registered owner has not resolved the existing exposure. It has created another transaction to investigate. Whether the guarantee itself is enforceable is a separate question, addressed in our guide to personal guarantees and the assets at risk.

An established investment trust with a personal loan account

Assume a corporate trustee bought a rental property ten years ago using genuine trust funds and a bank loan. A business owner is one of several discretionary beneficiaries. He has never held a fixed entitlement to the property, but later lent the trustee $150,000 under an enforceable loan agreement. He then becomes bankrupt. This too is illustrative.

Being a discretionary beneficiary does not itself establish that he owns the rental property. The $150,000 loan debt is a different asset: his bankruptcy trustee may be entitled to recover it, subject to its terms and any valid defences. Whether the corporate trustee can pay without selling or refinancing the property is a separate commercial problem.

This example captures a point easily missed in trust structures and asset protection. The property may remain trust property while a connected personal receivable is available to the bankruptcy estate. A properly documented structure does not make every right within it exempt.

Reviewing trust structures and asset protection before a dispute

The sounder assessment starts before a transfer is proposed. Identify personal liabilities, ownership and contractual security, then work through the proposed transaction and its consequences. An old deed cannot compensate for an undocumented loan or a guarantee exposing personal assets. Our guide to protecting directors’ personal assets before business failure discusses that broader planning context.

For an existing trust, the review should cover the complete deed and amendments, appointment and removal powers, property acquisition records, funding sources, loan accounts, distribution resolutions and trustee expenditure. Obtain records showing what happened, rather than relying on an accountant’s year-end description as the complete legal characterisation.

A useful chronology records acquisition, funding, transfers, emerging debts and creditor demands. Where a solvency defence may be available, preserve evidence of debts due and the resources available to meet them at the relevant time. A property valuation alone does not establish that debts could be paid as they fell due.

Trust structures and asset protection also require decisions about future administration. Check how the deed deals with a trustee’s bankruptcy or replacement, whether distributions create personal entitlements and whether the trust is being used to incur business liabilities. A corporate trustee can separate the company’s role from the individual’s, but it does not extinguish personal guarantees, personal loan claims or recoverable transfers.

Responding to an investigation or recovery demand

A bankruptcy trustee may seek much more than the deed. Section 77A(2) permits demands for relevant books of associated entities in the circumstances specified by that section. The Official Receiver has information, evidence and document powers under section 77C(1). Examinations and production of books may also be ordered under section 81(1)–(1B).

An investigation into trust structures and asset protection should be approached as a potential evidence dispute. Preserve the original deed, electronic banking records, messages about restructuring, valuations and documents recording consideration. Do not retrospectively alter resolutions to make the accounts appear consistent with the desired legal position.

Before answering a demand, identify what is actually alleged. Is the claim based on the bankrupt’s beneficial ownership, an indemnity, an unpaid loan, an undervalued transfer or a creditor-defeating purpose? Each requires different evidence. The fact that the trustee has requested documents does not establish that the property is recoverable.

Nor is every recovery step an ordinary demand letter. Under section 139ZQ(1), the Official Receiver can require payment of money or property value received through a transaction void against the trustee, subject to the statutory requirements. The notice must set out the relevant facts and circumstances under section 139ZQ(2). A formal notice requires prompt attention to its terms and the available response.

If the dispute proceeds in a Queensland court under the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld), our guide to disclosure of evidence in Queensland explains the ordinary disclosure framework. Federal bankruptcy proceedings have their own applicable procedural rules. The Queensland guide does not replace those rules or the Bankruptcy Act’s investigation powers.

The practical task is to assemble a supported account of the interests and transactions in question. A recipient who can produce the acquisition records, actual payment trail and contemporaneous financial evidence is better placed to assess the claim than one relying on the assertion that “it has always been a family trust”.

Common questions about trust structures and asset protection

Can a bankruptcy trustee take family trust assets

Only where a relevant interest or recovery basis is established. Association with a trust is insufficient by itself. The bankrupt’s beneficial entitlement, indemnity or loan account may matter, as may a transfer recoverable under the Act.

Does a trust created more than five years ago protect its assets

The age of the deed does not settle the issue. Check when each asset entered the structure and what rights the bankrupt holds. Section 121 has no fixed five-year transfer look-back period.

Is paying market value enough to defeat a claim

It addresses the undervalue element under section 120. For the recipient’s defence under section 121(4), market value is only one of three cumulative conditions. The recipient’s knowledge and what could reasonably have been inferred also matter.

What if I am both trustee and beneficiary

Examine both capacities. Property held for others and your own beneficial interest can coexist. Any indemnity for trustee liabilities needs separate attention, rather than being ignored because the deed describes you as trustee.

Should I transfer assets once litigation is threatened

A threatened claim warrants advice about the claim, existing ownership and the legal consequences of any proposed dealing. A transfer can create substantial recovery exposure. Trust structures and asset protection should be evaluated against the actual debts, purpose and transaction history before documents are signed.