Bankruptcy Restrictions And Breach Consequences

Article Summary

An undischarged bankrupt must cooperate with the trustee, disclose property and material changes, keep financial records, report income, obtain written consent before leaving Australia, disclose their bankruptcy when obtaining credit of $7,457 or more, and refrain from managing a corporation. A breach may lead to recovery of property, compulsory examination, an objection extending bankruptcy to five or eight years from the applicable statutory date, or criminal prosecution. The maximum penalties depend on the offence: for example, failure to disclose property under s 265(1) carries up to one year’s imprisonment, obtaining credit without the required disclosure under s 269 carries up to three years, and disposing of property with intent to defraud creditors under s 266 carries up to five years. Prompt correction and full documentary disclosure usually give a solicitor far more room to deal constructively with the trustee than denial or delay.

Bankruptcy relieves a person from many provable debts, but it is not a three-year pause in which their financial affairs become private. Property vests in the trustee, income may be assessed for contributions, and the bankrupt assumes continuing duties of disclosure and cooperation. The practical bargain is straightforward: the law gives the bankrupt protection from many individual enforcement steps, while the trustee receives the information and powers needed to identify and realise property for creditors.

In this article, our bankruptcy lawyers deal with Bankruptcy restrictions during personal bankruptcy under the Bankruptcy Act 1966 (Cth). It does not deal with every consequence of bankruptcy or the separate rules governing debt agreements and personal insolvency agreements. Readers who want that broader context can start with Stonegate Legal’s guide to what bankruptcy is and how long it lasts.

Bankruptcy restrictions at a glance

Bankruptcy restrictions are not all of the same kind. Some are positive duties, such as answering the trustee’s questions. Some prohibit conduct, such as leaving Australia without consent. Others arise under separate legislation, including the corporate-management disqualification in the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

Area What an undischarged bankrupt must do Main consequence of breach Property and information Disclose property, its value, relevant dealings and material changes; deliver property and books when directed Recovery action, examination, objection to discharge and, for some conduct, prosecution Income Give required income information and pay assessed contributions Recovery of the contribution and possible objection to discharge Overseas travel Obtain the trustee’s written consent and comply with its conditions Offence under s 272; possible objection affecting discharge Credit Disclose bankruptcy before obtaining credit or specified goods, services or arrangements at or above the indexed limit, currently $7,457 Offence under s 269, with up to three years’ imprisonment Corporations Do not manage a corporation unless the Court grants leave Contravention of the Corporations Act and possible objection to discharge Records Keep records explaining income, employment and financial or business dealings during bankruptcy Offence under s 277A, with up to six months’ imprisonment

The current $7,457 credit figure is an indexed amount. It changes quarterly. Anyone proposing to rely on it should check AFSA’s current indexed amounts rather than an old article or the unindexed figure printed in s 269.

The central bankruptcy restrictions: tell the trustee the whole financial story

Section 77(1) of the Bankruptcy Act requires a bankrupt to provide books relating to examinable affairs, attend when reasonably required, provide information, report material changes, execute required instruments, disclose divisible after-acquired property and assist to the utmost of their power in administering the estate. The duty is active. A bankrupt cannot simply answer the questions they happen to be asked and remain silent about a new asset which falls within the estate.

The offence provision is more pointed. Under s 265(1)(a), (b) and (ca), a bankrupt must fully and truly disclose their property and its value, dispositions within the two years before bankruptcy, and information about their conduct and examinable affairs required by the trustee. Subsection 265(1) carries a maximum of one year’s imprisonment. The statutory qualification in s 265(1A) is also significant: for paragraphs (a), (b) and (ca), disclosure to the best of the bankrupt’s knowledge and belief is sufficient.

That does not excuse guessing. If ownership is uncertain, the sensible course is to disclose the asset and the uncertainty. A trustee can then investigate. Silence deprives the trustee of that choice and can turn an arguable property question into a conduct problem.

What property must be disclosed?

Bankruptcy property starts with s 58(1), under which property of the bankrupt generally vests in the trustee, and s 116, which identifies property divisible among creditors and important exclusions. The categories are wider than land, vehicles and bank balances. Depending on the facts, they can include shares, cryptocurrency, a presently enforceable debt, an interest under a trust, a cause of action and property acquired before discharge.

Not every receipt is automatically divisible property. Some property is protected by s 116(2). Income earned by personal exertion is dealt with through the income-contribution regime in Division 4B of Part VI rather than simply vesting as after-acquired property. Superannuation and compensation issues require particular care because the result can turn on the source of the payment, when the right arose and the statutory exclusion relied upon.

An inheritance illustrates the timing issue. The relevant question is ordinarily when the bankrupt’s entitlement arises, not when an executor finally transfers money. If a person dies before the bankrupt is discharged and the bankrupt becomes entitled under the estate, later payment does not necessarily place the inheritance outside the bankruptcy. The trustee should be told immediately.

Real-world example of bankruptcy restrictions: the “family” cryptocurrency wallet

Assume a bankrupt bought cryptocurrency before bankruptcy but later says the wallet is “for the family” and that a spouse holds the recovery phrase. Registration and physical access are evidence; they do not necessarily answer beneficial ownership. The bankrupt should disclose the wallet, acquisition records, funding source, transaction history and the asserted family arrangement. If the bankrupt omits it because the spouse controls the password, the trustee may infer concealment when exchange or bank records later reveal the purchase.

Bankruptcy restrictions on income and records

Bankruptcy does not usually prevent a person from earning an income. It does require accurate reporting. Under s 139U, a bankrupt must give the trustee information relevant to the assessment of income and notify changes as required. If assessed income exceeds the applicable threshold, a contribution may be payable under the statutory scheme. Thresholds depend on the number of dependants and are indexed.

Records matter because the trustee must be able to test what has been reported. Section 277A(1) and (2) requires a bankrupt to keep books recording and explaining income, employment, financial and business dealings during bankruptcy, and to retain them until discharge. The maximum penalty is six months’ imprisonment.

For an employee with one bank account, compliance may be uncomplicated. For a sole trader receiving payments through several platforms, it is not. Invoices, platform statements, bank records, expense receipts and tax records should be kept in a form from which the trustee can follow the transactions. Stonegate Legal’s guide to bankruptcy and employment explains the distinction between continuing to work and meeting the income-contribution obligations.

Bankruptcy restrictions on obtaining credit

The rule is not that a bankrupt cannot borrow. The rule is that bankruptcy must be disclosed before particular credit transactions reach the indexed limit.

Section 269(1)(a)–(ad) covers more than a conventional loan. It includes obtaining credit, obtaining goods or services by specified instruments, hire-purchase and leasing arrangements, promises to pay for goods or services, and advance payment received on a promise to supply goods or services. The indexed threshold is currently $7,457. Section 269(1)(b) separately requires a bankrupt carrying on business under an assumed, firm or another person’s name to disclose their true name and bankruptcy to those with whom the business deals.

A breach of s 269 carries a maximum of three years’ imprisonment. The offence is therefore not a minor administrative penalty. Care is needed with aggregated amounts and continuing commercial arrangements; dividing one transaction into several invoices does not necessarily remove the statutory issue.

Real-world example: taking a customer deposit

A bankrupt landscaper trades under a business name and accepts an $8,000 deposit for work to be performed later. The problem is not confined to bank finance. Section 269(1)(ad) addresses obtaining the indexed amount by promising to supply goods or services, while s 269(1)(b) addresses trading under a business name. The bankrupt should disclose both their true name and status before entering the arrangement. This is one reason a person who intends to trade should obtain advice about running a business while bankrupt before accepting new work.

Bankruptcy restrictions on managing a company

Section 206B(3) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) disqualifies an undischarged bankrupt from managing corporations. The prohibition is not confined to holding the title “director”. “Manage” is a functional concept, and s 206A(1) prohibits a disqualified person from managing a corporation unless the Court grants leave under s 206G.

There is a practical line between working for a company and making decisions reserved for those directing it. A bankrupt may remain a technician, salesperson or employee. They should not continue to control bank accounts, decide which creditors are paid, negotiate major contracts, hire and dismiss senior staff, or direct the nominal director as though nothing has changed. The total pattern of conduct matters more than the signature block.

A post-bankruptcy contravention of s 206A is also a ground on which a trustee may object to discharge under s 149D(1)(b) of the Bankruptcy Act. The corporate and bankruptcy consequences can therefore operate together.

Bankruptcy restrictions on overseas travel

The original draft attributed the travel bankruptcy restrictions to s 77. The operative offence is s 272(1)(c): an undischarged bankrupt who leaves Australia, or takes a preparatory step to leave, without the trustee’s written consent commits an offence carrying up to three years’ imprisonment. Under s 272(2), the trustee may impose written conditions. Breaching a condition is a separate offence under s 272(3), with a maximum of one year’s imprisonment.

Consent is not inferred from the trustee knowing about the trip. It must be in writing. A bankrupt should apply with enough time to answer questions about destination, dates, funding, purpose, return arrangements and any outstanding contribution. Travel beyond the approved dates or destinations can also breach the consent. AFSA’s overseas travel guidance is a useful administrative starting point, but the trustee’s written decision governs the particular trip.

What happens if assets are hidden or transferred?

Three questions must be kept separate:

Did the asset already belong beneficially to the bankrupt and therefore vest in the trustee? Was there a pre-bankruptcy transfer which is void against the trustee under an avoidance provision? Does the conduct also amount to an offence or support an objection to discharge?

Calling an asset “the spouse’s” does not answer the first question. Equally, a transfer to a relative is not automatically void. The trustee must establish the facts and the requirements of the statutory provision relied upon.

Section 120 deals with transfers for less than market value within the applicable period. Section 121(1) makes a transfer void against the trustee where the transferor’s main purpose was to prevent, hinder or delay property becoming divisible among creditors or to prevent, hinder or delay that process. The section contains statutory rules about purpose and protection for qualifying transferees. Stonegate Legal’s detailed guide to voidable transactions in bankruptcy addresses those elements and defences.

Scenario The real legal question Risk indicator House transferred to a spouse for $1 Was it an undervalued transfer under s 120, a creditor-defeating transfer under s 121, or both? No independent valuation; transfer after demands or litigation Vehicle registered to an adult child Who paid for it and who beneficially owns it? Bankrupt paid the price, insurance and expenses and kept exclusive use Distribution expected from a family trust Does the bankrupt hold property, a fixed entitlement or only a discretionary expectancy? Trust deed, resolutions and actual control do not match the asserted position Genuine sale to an unrelated buyer Was market value paid and did the buyer act in good faith? Sale proceeds disappeared or returned to the bankrupt Inheritance arising before discharge When did the entitlement devolve, and is it divisible after-acquired property? Death occurred before discharge but trustee was told only after payment

Case example: The Trustees of the Property of Cummins v Cummins

In The Trustees of the Property of Cummins v Cummins [2006] HCA 6, the bankrupt, a barrister who had failed to lodge tax returns over many years, transferred his interest in the matrimonial home to his wife. The High Court upheld the conclusion that the transfer was void under s 121. It also dealt with the parties’ beneficial interests in a matrimonial home acquired as joint tenants.

The case is useful for two reasons. First, purpose is commonly proved by inference from objective facts, including the debtor’s financial position and the timing and effect of the transaction. A court is not confined to an admission. Secondly, the registered title does not prevent inquiry into beneficial ownership. Neither proposition means every transfer between spouses is void; the trustee still has to prove the statutory case.

Case example: Cannane v J Cannane Pty Ltd (in liquidation)

Cannane v J Cannane Pty Ltd (in liquidation) [1998] HCA 26 concerned shares transferred to members of the bankrupt’s family before a later corporate transaction increased their value. The High Court’s reasoning underscores the need to identify the property transferred, value the actual transfer and apply the particular avoidance provision to it. Suspicious motive does not permit a trustee to bypass the statutory elements or recover value which the legislation does not reach.

That discipline matters in advice. “Asset stripping” is a description, not a cause of action. A solicitor must identify the transfer, date, consideration, transferee, statutory look-back period, purpose where relevant, and remedy. Stonegate Legal’s article on clawback risks in bankruptcy considers that analysis in more detail.

Civil recovery, examination and investigation

The trustee’s first response to a problem is often directed to information or recovery, not prosecution. Under s 19(1), a trustee must administer the estate and may investigate the bankrupt’s conduct and examinable affairs. The Act also provides mechanisms for obtaining information and examining the bankrupt or other persons, including an examination under s 81.

Bank statements, tax records, title searches, company records, exchange records and information from creditors or associates may expose inconsistencies. Trustees do not need to find a secret account by intuition. A payment to a cryptocurrency exchange, rates paid on someone else’s property, or loan repayments inconsistent with disclosed income may provide the lead.

If property vested in the trustee, discharge does not revest it automatically. Section 152(1) provides that discharge does not affect the trustee’s rights or powers in relation to property. Recovery litigation can therefore continue after the bankrupt’s personal discharge.

Criminal penalties for breaching bankruptcy restrictions

There is no single penalty for “breaching bankruptcy restrictions”. The prosecution must identify and prove a particular offence. Mental elements and statutory defences vary.

Conduct Provision Maximum imprisonment stated in the Act Failure fully and truly to disclose property and specified information s 265(1) 1 year False representation or fraud to obtain creditor consent s 265(3) 5 years Concealing or dealing with property after presentation of the relevant petition s 265(4) 1 year Obtaining property or incurring debt by fraud s 265(5) 5 years Disposing of or charging property with intent to defraud creditors s 266 5 years Knowingly false declaration in a specified bankruptcy statement s 267 12 months Obtaining credit without required disclosure s 269 3 years Leaving Australia without written consent s 272(1)(c) 3 years Breaching a written travel condition s 272(3) 1 year Failing to keep or retain bankruptcy-period books s 277A 6 months

These are maximum terms, not predictions of sentence. Liability and sentence depend on the charge, evidence, mental element, available defence, plea, loss, antecedents and other circumstances. Some provisions extend to conduct shortly before bankruptcy. Section 275 expressly permits prosecution even after discharge or annulment.

The statement sometimes made that intention is irrelevant to all bankruptcy breaches is wrong. Some duties can be breached without fraud; some objections under s 149D expressly cover unintentional non-disclosure; but offences such as s 266 require intent to defraud. The precise provision matters.

How a breach can extend bankruptcy

For bankruptcies governed by the current regime, automatic discharge ordinarily occurs three years after the relevant statement of affairs or debtor’s petition date identified in s 149(1). Transitional rules can affect older bankruptcies.

A trustee may lodge an objection before discharge under s 149B, but only on a ground listed in s 149D(1). Those grounds include specified void transfers; failures to provide written information, disclose income, explain expenditure or disposal of property, attend an interview or examination, sign a required document, report material changes, and disclose a beneficial interest.

Once an objection takes effect, s 149A(1) and (2) substitutes a five- or eight-year period, measured from the prescribed date. Grounds treated as more serious—including a s 121 transfer, intentional false information, failure to provide requested written information and intentional failure to disclose a beneficial interest—attract the eight-year period. Other grounds generally attract five years. For specified overseas-absence grounds, the prescribed date is the date of return to Australia.

The bankrupt must receive the notice and be told of the review right. Under s 149K(3), a request for review by the Inspector-General must be made in writing within 60 days after notification and satisfy the statutory requirements. An objection should be examined promptly; waiting until the expected discharge date can waste the review period.

What to do after a possible breach of Bankruptcy Restrictions

First, establish the facts before sending an improvised explanation. Identify the provision, the date and conduct in question, what the trustee was told, what remains inaccurate or incomplete, and the documents which prove the position.

Usually the immediate steps are:

preserve bank records, emails, messages, contracts, trust documents, tax records and device or platform data; stop any continuing breach, without destroying or altering evidence; obtain advice about possible self-incrimination and privilege before providing a detailed account; correct inaccurate information through a complete, organised disclosure; and comply with current trustee requests and deadlines, or seek a documented extension before they expire.

Cooperation is not the same as speculation. A bankrupt should not fill gaps in memory with confident guesses, nor sign a statement they have not checked. Where the trustee alleges a voidable transfer or concealment, the response should distinguish ownership, recoverability, objection grounds and criminal exposure rather than treating them as one issue.

If bankruptcy resulted from a debtor’s petition and the debts can now be paid in full, or the bankruptcy order should not have been made, annulment may be available in defined circumstances. Annulment does not make suspected misconduct disappear and should not be presented as a shortcut around an investigation.

Frequently asked questions about bankruptcy restrictions

Can a bankrupt travel interstate without permission?

Yes. Section 272 concerns leaving Australia. Interstate travel does not require consent under that provision, although the bankrupt must still attend when reasonably required and comply with trustee directions and any other legal restraint.

Can a bankrupt obtain a loan?

Bankruptcy does not impose a complete prohibition on borrowing. Before obtaining credit or entering a transaction caught by s 269 at or above the indexed threshold—currently $7,457—the bankrupt must disclose their status. A lender may then refuse credit or impose its own conditions.

Is a forgotten asset automatically a criminal offence?

No automatic conclusion can be drawn. The applicable duty, offence elements, the bankrupt’s knowledge and belief, any statutory defence, and the steps taken once the omission was found must be examined. The asset should be disclosed promptly rather than left uncorrected.

Can a trustee recover property given to a spouse or child?

Potentially. The trustee might assert that the bankrupt remained the beneficial owner, or rely on an avoidance provision such as s 120 or s 121. A family relationship alone does not prove the claim, but informal documentation, inadequate consideration and continued control by the bankrupt commonly increase the risk.

Does a discretionary interest in a family trust always vest in the trustee?

No. Trust interests cannot safely be reduced to that proposition. The deed, the nature of any entitlement, offices held, powers of appointment, control in fact, transactions and relevant equitable principles must be examined. Full disclosure to the trustee is still required.

Can a bankrupt keep working or operate as a sole trader?

Generally, yes, subject to income reporting, contribution, business-name disclosure, record-keeping and any occupational rules. The bankrupt must not manage a corporation while disqualified unless the Court grants leave.

What happens if a bankrupt leaves Australia without consent?

Leaving without the trustee’s written consent is an offence under s 272(1)(c), carrying up to three years’ imprisonment. It may also affect discharge. Consent should be obtained before tickets and commitments make the application urgent.

How long can an objection extend bankruptcy?

Section 149A provides for discharge at the end of five or eight years from the applicable prescribed date, depending on the objection ground. It is more accurate to describe the substituted statutory period than to say that a fixed number of years is simply “added”.

Does discharge stop a trustee recovering vested property?

No. Section 152 preserves the trustee’s rights and powers in relation to property despite discharge. Nor does discharge prevent prosecution for an earlier offence: s 275 says so expressly.

Should a bankrupt speak to the trustee before obtaining legal advice?

Routine cooperation should continue, but a suspected offence, contested ownership claim, examination or proposed objection warrants prompt legal advice. Deadlines should not be ignored while advice is sought. A solicitor can help preserve the distinction between candid disclosure and an unnecessary, inaccurate admission.