What Is Small Business Restructuring in Australia?

The regime commenced on 1 January 2021. It is sometimes described as a “debtor-in-possession” process because, unlike voluntary administration, the directors continue to control the company’s business, property and affairs. The appointed small business restructuring practitioner is a registered liquidator, but does not displace the board or run the business day to day. The practitioner advises the company, assists with the proposal, investigates the information supplied and makes an independent declaration to creditors.

There are two distinct stages. First, the company is “under restructuring” while a proposal is prepared and sent to creditors. Secondly, if creditors accept the proposal, the company makes a restructuring plan and the practitioner administers the payments. Calling both stages “the restructure” can obscure a critical point: appointment does not mean that creditors have approved anything.

The statutory object is to provide a less complex and less expensive path for a small company that is already insolvent, or likely to become insolvent, but still has a viable business. It is not an informal payment arrangement and it is not the tax small business restructure roll-over. The appointment and the company’s external-administration status are public.

Who Is Eligible for Small Business Restructuring?

The board may appoint a small business restructuring practitioner in writing under section 453B only after resolving that, in the opinion of the directors voting for the resolution, the company is insolvent or likely to become insolvent at some future time, and that a practitioner should be appointed. Eligibility is tested when the appointment is made under section 453C and regulation 5.3B.03.

Requirement What the law requires Practical issue to check early Company The process is available to a company, not an individual or sole trader. For a corporate trustee, identify which liabilities are truly company liabilities and whether trust assets may be used. Liability ceiling Total liabilities must not exceed $1 million on appointment. Use a complete balance-sheet exercise. Include contingent and disputed liabilities where required; employee entitlements are excluded from the statutory calculation. Prior use The company must not have been under restructuring or the simplified liquidation process in the previous seven years. Check ASIC records and predecessor appointments. Director history A current director, and a person who was a director in the preceding 12 months, must not ordinarily have been a director of another company that used either process in the previous seven years. Related-company exceptions are narrow and time-limited. Do not assume a group can stagger appointments indefinitely. Current status The company cannot already be under restructuring, administration, an uncompleted deed of company arrangement, or liquidation/provisional liquidation. A late appointment may collide with an existing winding-up application even if no liquidator has yet been appointed.

The $1 Million Liability Test Is Not a Turnover Test

A profitable-looking revenue figure does not establish eligibility. The prescribed test is total liabilities. Directors should reconcile the general ledger, ATO integrated client accounts, superannuation obligations, leases, finance, trade creditors, employee amounts, related-party accounts, judgments, guarantees and genuine contingent claims. A company that understates a disputed claim to squeeze below the threshold exposes the proposal to challenge and the practitioner to a false factual foundation.

Employee Entitlements and Tax Lodgements

Eligibility to appoint a practitioner is not the same as readiness to propose a plan. Immediately before proposal, regulation 5.3B.16 requires the company to have paid employee entitlements that are due and payable and to have given required returns, notices, statements, applications and other documents under taxation laws, or substantially complied. Tax debt itself need not be paid at that point. Unlodged BAS, income-tax returns or superannuation statements can therefore stop an otherwise promising small business restructuring at the gate.

How the Small Business Restructuring Process Works

Stage Usual period Who acts Legal effect Preparation before appointment No fixed statutory period Directors and advisers Books, liabilities, cash flow, funding, employee payments and tax lodgements are brought into order. Proposal period Generally 20 business days Directors, assisted and reviewed by practitioner Directors retain control. Many creditor proceedings and enforcement steps are stayed. Creditor acceptance Usually 15 business days Affected creditors vote in writing Majority in value of voting affected creditors decides. Related creditors cannot vote. Plan administration Up to 3 years Company and plan practitioner Payments are made under the accepted plan. Bound creditors cannot pursue covered debts while it remains on foot. Completion or early termination Depends on plan performance Company, practitioner or court Completion releases covered debts. Early failure revives unpaid admissible claims as due and payable.

Step 1: Appointing the Small Business Restructuring Practitioner

Only a registered liquidator may accept the appointment: section 456B. The board should settle the practitioner’s remuneration before or on appointment and ensure the written consent and board documents are correct. The appointment cannot simply be revoked if the directors later dislike the practitioner’s view: section 456D.

Preparation before appointment matters. The 20-business-day clock is short. A board that appoints first and then starts locating bank statements, reconciling tax accounts and identifying creditors wastes the period in which the plan must be developed and verified.

Step 2: Directors Continue Trading, but Not Without Limits

Control remains with the directors under section 453K. Under section 453L, the company may transact in the ordinary course of business. A transaction outside the ordinary course requires the practitioner’s prior written consent. Paying an old admissible debt, selling all or part of the business, or paying a dividend is treated as outside the ordinary course.

That distinction is commercially important. A director cannot use the moratorium to favour a friendly supplier, repay a related party or shift the business to a new entity. Those acts may be void, expose the director to compensation and undermine the practitioner’s declaration. Stonegate Legal’s guide to voidable transactions and director risk explains the broader recovery risks if the company later enters liquidation.

Step 3: Preparing the Plan and Proposal Statement

The directors prepare and execute the plan with the practitioner’s assistance. The plan identifies the company property to be dealt with, explains how it will be dealt with, provides for the plan practitioner’s remuneration and records the execution date. The governing provisions are regulation 5.3B.14, regulation 5.3B.15 and regulation 5.3B.16, it must be accompanied by the prescribed proposal statement and schedule of debts and claims.

A plan can provide only for money to be paid to creditors; it cannot transfer non-cash property to them. Payments on admissible claims cannot extend beyond three years after acceptance. The statutory standard terms require equal ranking and proportional treatment. The regime does not permit the company to create preferred classes merely because one supplier is commercially important.

Step 4: The Practitioner’s Investigation and Declaration

The practitioner must make reasonable inquiries and take reasonable steps to verify the company’s business, property, affairs and financial circumstances before signing the declaration required by regulation 5.3B.18. The declaration addresses eligibility, completeness of the proposal statement and whether the company is likely to be able to discharge its plan obligations as they fall due.

This is not an audit and it is not a guarantee. Creditors should read the stated qualifications, any matter on which the practitioner could not form a reasonable belief, the assumptions behind future cash flow and the source of the contribution. A plan funded by an external lump sum carries a different execution risk from a three-year plan funded by optimistic trading forecasts.

Step 5: Creditors Vote in Writing

There is no creditors’ meeting. Affected creditors receive the plan, standard terms, proposal statement and practitioner’s declaration, then return a written acceptance or rejection. The acceptance period is generally 15 business days under regulation 5.3B.21. A creditor that disputes the scheduled amount should notify the practitioner under regulation 5.3B.22 promptly and support the claimed amount with documents.

The proposal is accepted if a majority in value of the affected creditors who return a statement vote in favour: regulation 5.3B.25. It is not a majority of all creditors and there is no separate majority-in-number test. Apathy can therefore decide the result. Related creditors and other excluded creditors do not vote.

What Happens to Court Proceedings and Enforcement?

While the company is under small business restructuring, proceedings and enforcement against it are generally stayed unless the practitioner consents or the court gives leave: section 453S and section 453T. Restrictions also apply to certain exercises of third-party property rights under section 453R. The detailed secured-creditor exceptions matter, particularly where enforcement began before appointment or a security interest covers all or substantially all company property.

A pending winding-up application is not automatically dismissed. Under section 453Q, the court must adjourn the application if satisfied that continuation under restructuring, rather than immediate winding up, is in the interests of creditors. Evidence of a real proposal, reliable funding and a better comparative return is central. A bare assertion that the business could survive is not enough.

Creditors considering insolvency enforcement should also understand the strict preconditions and deadlines explained in Stonegate Legal’s guides to using a statutory demand to wind up a company and winding up a company that owes you money. An SBR appointment changes the procedural landscape, but it does not retrospectively cure a disputed debt or defective demand.

Case Example: Redback Engineering and a Pending Winding-Up Application

In In the matter of Redback Engineering & Sales Pty Ltd [2024] NSWSC 1108, a creditor sought to wind up the company on an unsatisfied statutory demand for about $51,000. The company appointed a restructuring practitioner and sought an adjournment under section 453Q. Black J treated the statutory question as creditor-focused: was it in creditors’ interests for small business restructuring to continue rather than for the company to be wound up immediately? The Court adjourned the winding-up application to allow creditors to consider the proposal.

The decision does not give a distressed company an automatic pause merely because it appoints a practitioner. The court needs evidence from which it can compare outcomes. Directors responding to a winding-up application should expect scrutiny of the proposed dividend, funding certainty, liquidation costs, likely recoveries and delay. Creditors should test the same matters rather than treating appointment as proof of viability.

Case Example: Sprys Coating Services and an Expired Deadline

In Sprys Coating Services Pty Ltd (Restructuring Practitioners Appointed) [2024] FCA 1152, the proposal period had expired after an earlier practitioner extension. The Federal Court held that it could extend the proposal period under regulation 5.3B.17(4) even after expiry and made orders allowing the proposal to proceed.

That relief should not be built into a timetable. Court proceedings add cost, evidence and uncertainty to a process designed to be streamlined. The practical lesson is to resolve ATO and superannuation figures, creditor schedules and funding mechanics before appointment wherever possible, then manage the statutory dates as hard deadlines.

What an Accepted Small Business Restructuring Plan Does

Once made, the plan binds the company, its officers and members, the plan practitioner and creditors to the extent of their admissible debts or claims, subject to the secured-creditor rules. While the plan remains on foot, a bound creditor cannot wind up the company, sue to recover a covered debt or enforce against company property except where the legislation or a court order permits: regulation 5.3B.27.

A secured creditor is usually bound only for the unsecured shortfall. If the security value equals or exceeds the debt, the creditor is bound only with consent. Making a plan does not generally prevent the secured creditor from realising its security unless it accepted a proposal that restricts enforcement or the court orders otherwise.

When all plan obligations are fulfilled and admissible claims are dealt with, the plan terminates and the company is released from those claims under regulation 5.3B.31. If the plan terminates early because of an unremedied default or another terminating event, the unpaid balance of affected claims becomes due and payable on the next business day. The company does not receive a partial discharge merely because some instalments were made.

Personal Guarantees, Director Penalties and Director Liability

Personal Guarantees Are Paused, Not Released

During the proposal stage, section 453W generally prevents enforcement of a guarantee of the company’s liability against a director, the director’s spouse or a relative without leave of the court. That protection ends when the restructuring ends or the plan is made. Acceptance of the plan does not, by itself, release a guarantor. A creditor may agree to a release, but it must be negotiated and documented.

Directors who have guaranteed leases, trade accounts or finance should map those liabilities before appointment. Stonegate Legal’s guide to protecting personal assets before business failure explains why the company’s compromise and the director’s personal exposure are separate questions.

Director Penalty Notices Require Separate Advice

A small business restructuring can reduce the underlying company tax debt, but it does not automatically extinguish a director penalty. The ATO’s current small business restructuring guidance states that payments under a plan may reduce director penalty liability while the director remains personally liable for any outstanding penalty. Whether appointment can remit a penalty depends on the type of liability, whether reporting occurred by the relevant due date, and the timing and terms of any director penalty notice. A director should not wait for the SBR proposal to be prepared before obtaining advice.

Insolvent Trading and Pre-Appointment Conduct

The restructuring regime provides a specific insolvent-trading safe harbour for debts incurred in the ordinary course while the company is under restructuring: section 588GAAB. That protection is not a pardon for earlier trading and does not excuse breaches of directors’ duties, false records, creditor-defeating dispositions or transactions outside the permitted course.

If liquidation follows, a liquidator may investigate earlier payments and dealings. A payment to one unsecured creditor before appointment can still attract an unfair preference claim. Directors should resist the urge to tidy the ledger selectively before the practitioner arrives.

How Creditors Should Assess a Small Business Restructuring Proposal

The headline cents-in-the-dollar return is only the starting point. A sensible creditor review asks whether the promised fund exists, whether the timetable is realistic and whether liquidation offers recoveries that the proposal ignores.

Reconcile the scheduled debt against contracts, invoices, credit notes, interest and any set-off. Lodge a supported dispute promptly if the amount is wrong.

Check who provides the plan contribution, when it is due and whether it is conditional. A director’s unsupported promise is not the same as cash held on trust.

Read the practitioner’s declaration and qualifications. Identify information that could not be verified.

Compare the proposal with the estimated liquidation return, including available assets, secured claims, employee priorities, costs and potential recoveries from voidable transactions or directors.

Consider the trading risk during a long instalment plan. Ask whether current taxes, rent, wages and suppliers can be paid while plan contributions are made.

Identify security, retention-of-title rights and guarantees. Do not assume the vote is the only remedy or that the plan binds every right.

Real-World Example: A Viable Trade Contractor with Historic Tax Debt

A plumbing company owes $620,000, mostly to the ATO, after several years of poor tax compliance. Current projects are profitable, wages and current suppliers are being paid, all returns can be brought up to date, and the director can contribute $120,000 from a documented third-party loan. Liquidation would probably end the licences and customer contracts, leaving little beyond used vehicles subject to finance. A lump-sum plan may offer creditors a materially better and faster return than liquidation.

The legal process does not make the business viable; the post-appointment cash flow does. Before proceeding, the director and practitioner would need to test the liability ceiling, pay due employee entitlements, verify the source of funds and ensure the company can pay new debts as they arise.

Real-World Example: A Creditor Should Not Vote on the Headline Alone

A wholesaler is offered 20 cents in the dollar over three years by a customer. The proposal assumes sales growth but contains no external contribution. The customer owns stock subject to the wholesaler’s registered purchase-money security interest, and the director has given a personal guarantee. The wholesaler should value and preserve those rights before voting. Accepting a plan without understanding the security terms could produce a worse result than timely enforcement; rejecting it without comparing liquidation costs could be equally poor.

When Small Business Restructuring Is the Wrong Tool

SBR is poorly suited to a company whose business loses money before historic debt repayments, whose records cannot be reconstructed, whose liabilities exceed the threshold, or whose plan depends on speculative finance. It may also be unsuitable where ownership or trust disputes prevent the company from using the assets said to fund the plan, or where a secured creditor can enforce against the assets required to trade.

Voluntary administration may offer more flexibility for a larger or more complicated small business restructuring, including a deed of company arrangement. Liquidation may be the responsible course where there is no viable business or no credible funding. Informal negotiations may work for a solvent company with temporary liquidity pressure, but they do not bind dissenting creditors or create the statutory moratorium.

Practical Checklist for Directors Before Appointment

Prepare a complete creditor and liability schedule, including contingent, disputed, secured and related-party claims.

Reconcile bank accounts, management accounts, tax accounts, payroll, superannuation and employee entitlements.

Bring all required tax lodgements up to date and identify employee entitlements that are due and payable.

Prepare a conservative 13-week cash-flow forecast and a plan-period forecast that includes current tax and plan payments.

Identify the proposed contribution, documentary evidence of funding and the date it can be paid.

Review personal guarantees, director penalty exposure, PPSR registrations, leases and pending proceedings.

Compare the proposed creditor return with a reasoned liquidation estimate, not a nominal percentage.

Take advice before paying selected creditors, transferring assets or moving the business to another entity.

Practical Checklist for Creditors

Diary the acceptance deadline and any debt-dispute deadline immediately.

Verify the scheduled claim and give the practitioner supporting documents for any disagreement.

Read the plan, standard terms, proposal statement and practitioner declaration together.

Value security and guarantees separately from the unsecured voting claim.

Test the funding source, timing, contingencies and the company’s ability to meet new debts.

Compare the proposal with liquidation, including possible recoveries and the cost and delay of pursuing them.

Coordinate internally so the person voting understands the legal rights that may be affected.

Frequently Asked Questions About Small Business Restructuring

Can a solvent company use small business restructuring?

No. The directors who vote for appointment must hold the opinion that the company is insolvent or likely to become insolvent at some future time. The process is a form of external administration, not a general refinancing product.

Do directors lose control of the company?

No. Directors retain control during small business restructuring, but dealings outside the ordinary course require the practitioner’s prior written consent and statutory restrictions apply.

Does every creditor vote?

No. Affected creditors may vote. Related creditors and other excluded creditors do not. The result is determined by a majority in value of affected creditors who return a voting statement.

Can the ATO vote?

Yes, where it is an affected creditor. The ATO often holds a large part of the voting value and assesses proposals under its published administrative approach.

Does the plan bind secured creditors?

Usually only to the extent of an unsecured shortfall, unless the secured creditor consents or the court makes an order. Security and leasing rights require individual analysis.

Does the plan release a director’s guarantee?

No. The proposal-stage moratorium is temporary. A release must arise from the guarantee terms, a separate agreement or another legal basis.

How long can a plan run?

Payments on admissible claims cannot extend beyond three years after the proposal is accepted.

What if the company defaults under the plan?

If a contravention is not rectified within the statutory period, or another termination event occurs, the plan may terminate. Unpaid admissible claims then become due and payable on the next business day.

Final Position

Small business restructuring can preserve a viable company and deliver creditors more than liquidation, but speed and a low headline cost do not make every proposal sound. Directors need accurate records, current lodgements, credible funding and a business capable of paying both new liabilities and the plan. Creditors need to preserve security and guarantee rights, verify their claim and compare the proposal with a realistic liquidation outcome.

The decisive work is usually done before appointment: identifying the true liabilities, fixing compliance failures, building an evidence-based cash flow and choosing the correct insolvency process. Once the practitioner is appointed, the statutory clock is already running.

Sources and Currency

This guide is current to 16 September 2026. Primary sources include the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth), ASIC’s small business restructuring guidance and the ATO’s small business restructuring guidance. The legal effect of a restructuring depends on the company’s facts, the plan terms and any court orders.