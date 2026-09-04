Recovering Company Debts Using Statutory Demands

Article Summary

A statutory demand can be one of the fastest and most powerful ways to recover an undisputed debt owed by an Australian company. Unlike an ordinary letter of demand, it engages the insolvency provisions of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and gives the debtor company just 21 days to pay the debt, secure or compound it to the creditor’s reasonable satisfaction, or apply to the Court to have the demand set aside.

If the company fails to comply, it may be presumed insolvent, potentially allowing the creditor to commence winding-up proceedings. That consequence can create significant commercial pressure and often leads to payment or a negotiated resolution without the creditor first obtaining judgment through conventional debt-recovery litigation.

But statutory demands are not simply an aggressive debt-collection tactic. They are designed for debts that are due, payable and genuinely undisputed. A genuine dispute, offsetting claim, defective demand or procedural error may result in the demand being set aside and expose the creditor to an adverse costs order.

In this guide, we explain when a statutory demand should be used, the legal requirements for issuing one, the strict 21-day deadline, how companies can challenge a demand, what happens when a company fails to comply, and the risks creditors should consider before commencing the process.

The key point: a statutory demand can provide exceptional leverage when used for the right debt against the right company. When used for the wrong dispute, that same leverage can quickly become an expensive legal mistake.

Using Statutory Demands to Recover Company Debts

A statutory demand is often one of Australia’s most effective tools for recovering an undisputed company debt because it creates immediate commercial pressure backed by insolvency law rather than ordinary litigation. Governed by the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), it is not simply a formal demand for payment. If a company fails to comply within the statutory period, it may be presumed insolvent, enabling the creditor to apply to wind the company up. However, statutory demands should only be used where the debt is genuinely due and payable, there is no genuine dispute or offsetting claim, and the creditor understands the significant legal and costs risks of misusing the insolvency regime.

If you wish to recover debts owed by a company or individual but are unsure how to proceed, contact us today for a free 30-minute consultation with one of our experienced debt recovery professionals.

What Is a Statutory Demand?

Many creditors understand that statutory demands are a powerful debt recovery tool but are unclear about what happens after one is served. This infographic provides a simple visual roadmap of the statutory demand process under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), helping readers understand the critical 21-day deadline, the presumption of insolvency, and the potential progression to winding-up proceedings. Positioned early in the article, it reinforces one of the article’s core legal concepts while answering a common client question in an easily digestible format.

The Purpose of a Statutory Demand

A statutory demand is a formal insolvency mechanism that allows a creditor to require a company to pay a debt that is due and payable. Unlike an ordinary letter of demand, it is backed by the insolvency provisions of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) rather than simply foreshadowing court proceedings. Its effectiveness lies in the commercial pressure created by the risk of winding up if the company does not respond appropriately. Importantly, the statutory demand regime applies only to companies. It cannot be used against individuals, partnerships or sole traders.

Legislative Framework

Part 5.4 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) establishes the statutory demand regime. Section 459E sets out the requirements for issuing a demand, including that it be in the prescribed form and, unless based on a judgment debt, accompanied by a supporting affidavit verifying the debt. It provides that a creditor may serve a demand requiring the company to pay the debt, secure it or compound for it to the creditor’s reasonable satisfaction. Sections 459F and 459G govern the 21-day compliance and challenge period, while s 459C provides for the presumption of insolvency if the demand is not complied with. Section 459P then permits an eligible creditor to apply to wind up the company relying on that presumption.

The current statutory minimum is $4,000 (08/2026). A creditor may serve a statutory demand for one debt of at least that amount, or for two or more due and payable debts that together meet the threshold. The threshold should be rechecked when the article is updated because it is prescribed by regulation and has changed previously.

When Should You Use a Statutory Demand to Recover Company Debts?

A statutory demand is most effective where the debt is clear, immediately payable and genuinely undisputed.

Readers who are unsure whether their debt satisfies these legal requirements should also read our detailed guide explaining what a creditor’s statutory demand is, when it can be issued, and the strict procedural requirements that apply before it can be served.

Before serving one, a creditor should be satisfied that the debtor is a company, the amount claimed is certain, and there is credible evidence supporting the debt. In practice, statutory demands work best where payment is delayed rather than genuinely contested, because the prospect of winding-up proceedings often encourages prompt commercial resolution.

Common examples include unpaid invoices for goods or services, outstanding loan repayments, debts owed by a company under a guarantee, unpaid settlement sums, professional fees and fixed contractual payments. A statutory demand cannot be served on an individual guarantor merely because the individual has given a personal guarantee. They may also be appropriate for construction debts where liability and quantum are established, and the claim is not already subject to a genuine contractual dispute. Before recommending this approach, I usually consider not only whether the debt is legally recoverable, but whether the company appears solvent enough to satisfy the debt if payment pressure is applied. A statutory demand is a powerful recovery tool, but it is of limited commercial value if the company has no capacity to pay.

Situations Where a Statutory Demand Should Not Be Used to Recover Company Debts

A statutory demand should not be used to determine disputed legal rights. It is generally inappropriate where there is a genuine dispute about liability, an offsetting claim, an unliquidated claim for damages, uncertainty about the amount owing, or complex contractual issues requiring factual findings. Likewise, the regime does not apply to individuals or sole traders.

The courts have consistently held that the statutory demand procedure is not a substitute for ordinary litigation. In Spencer Constructions Pty Ltd v G & M Aldridge Pty Ltd (1997) 76 FCR 452; [1997] FCA 681 and Eyota Pty Ltd v Hanave Pty Ltd (1994) 12 ACSR 785, the courts confirmed that a company seeking to set aside a demand need only establish a genuine dispute requiring judicial determination rather than prove it will ultimately succeed. Improperly using a statutory demand as a tactical debt collection device can therefore backfire, exposing the creditor to delays, adverse costs orders and the loss of valuable commercial leverage.

The Full Court of the Federal Court stated in Spencer Constructions Pty Ltd v G & M Aldridge Pty Ltd [1997] FCA 681:

What is clear is that in considering applications to set aside a statutory demand, a court will not determine contested issues of fact or law which have a significant or substantial basis…. All that the legislation requires is that the court conclude that there is a dispute and that it is a genuine dispute.

Why Statutory Demands Can Be More Effective Than Court Proceedings For Recovering Company Debts

For many creditors, a statutory demand is a more effective recovery strategy than immediately commencing court proceedings because it creates commercial pressure without requiring the parties to litigate the underlying debt. Where the debt is undisputed, the threat of insolvency proceedings often prompts payment far more quickly than the prospect of obtaining a judgment months later.

Situation Statutory Demand Court Proceedings Debt is undisputed ✓ Usually appropriate May also be available Debt is disputed ✗ Not appropriate ✓ Appropriate Company debtor ✓ Yes ✓ Yes Individual debtor ✗ No ✓ Yes Immediate commercial pressure required ✓ High Moderate Requires court determination of liability ✗ No ✓ Yes Insolvency consequences available ✓ Directly ✗ Not directly Suitable for complex contractual disputes ✗ No ✓ Yes Typical timeframe 21-day response period Often months or longer

The principal advantage is that directors are often compelled to act quickly.

For a comprehensive explanation of the statutory demand procedure, including drafting requirements, service and winding-up applications, see our Complete Guide to Statutory Demands.

Ignoring a valid statutory demand may expose the company to a presumption of insolvency and a winding-up application, with potentially serious consequences for its financing arrangements, supplier relationships, and reputation. In practice, many matters are resolved through payment or negotiated settlement before winding-up proceedings become necessary, allowing creditors to recover debts more efficiently while preserving commercial leverage.

Is a statutory demand better than suing for a debt?

If the debt is clear, immediately payable and genuinely undisputed, a statutory demand is often faster and more commercially effective than ordinary litigation. However, if liability is genuinely contested, commencing court proceedings is usually the more appropriate course because the dispute must first be determined by the court.

That said, statutory demands are not a shortcut around disputed litigation. The insolvency regime is intended to deal with companies that cannot pay debts, not to determine contested contractual rights. Where a genuine dispute or offsetting claim exists, attempting to use a statutory demand as a negotiating tactic frequently results in the demand being challenged, incurring increased legal costs, and causing unnecessary delay. The most effective recovery strategy is therefore to select the procedure that best matches the nature of the dispute from the outset.

Legal Requirements for a Valid Statutory Demand to Recover Company Debts

Careful compliance with the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) is essential. Some requirements, including the 21-day deadline for making and serving an application under s 459G, are strict. However, not every defect automatically invalidates a statutory demand. Under s 459J, a defect ordinarily warrants setting the demand aside only if it would cause substantial injustice, although the Court may also act where there is some other reason to set the demand aside.

In practice, many unsuccessful demands fail because of avoidable procedural errors rather than weaknesses in the underlying debt.

Correct Form

Section 459E requires a statutory demand to be in the prescribed form, currently Form 509H, and to specify the debt claimed. The demand must clearly identify the creditor, the company debtor and the amount owing, enabling the recipient to understand precisely what is required to comply. Small drafting errors may not always be fatal, but defects causing substantial injustice can invalidate the demand.

Supporting Affidavit

Unless each debt relied upon is a judgment debt, the statutory demand must be accompanied by an affidavit verifying that the debt, or the total of the debts, is due and payable. The affidavit must be sworn or affirmed in accordance with the applicable court rules, must not predate the demand, and must be served with the demand. The amount and description of the debt in the affidavit should correspond with the demand.

Debt Must Be Due and Payable

A statutory demand may only be used for a liquidated debt that is immediately due and payable. The amount claimed must be certain rather than estimated, contingent or dependent on future events. Creditors should carefully review contractual payment terms before issuing a demand, as premature service can expose the demand to challenge.

Proper Service

A statutory demand is commonly served under s 109X of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) by leaving it at, or posting it to, the company’s registered office. It may also be served by delivering it personally to a director who resides in Australia or an external Territory. Because the 21-day period runs from service, the creditor should retain admissible evidence establishing what was served, how it was served and the date on which service took effect.

The High Court has repeatedly emphasised that the statutory demand regime requires strict compliance with its procedural requirements. In David Grant & Co Pty Ltd v Westpac Banking Corporation (1995) 184 CLR 265 at 277–278, the High Court held that the requirement that an application “may only” be made within 21 days defines the Court’s jurisdiction and is an essential condition of the statutory right conferred by s 459G.

In Aussie Vic Plant Hire Pty Ltd v Esanda Finance Corporation Ltd (2008) 232 CLR 314; [2008] HCA 9 at [3], the High Court held that the Court cannot extend the period for compliance with a statutory demand after that period has expired. The decision confirms that once the period ends without compliance, the consequence prescribed by s 459F has attached.

Risks of Issuing a Statutory Demand to Recover Company Debts

Although statutory demands are highly effective where used appropriately, they also carry significant legal and commercial risks. Creditors should ensure the debt satisfies the statutory requirements before commencing the process, as an unsuccessful demand can result in delays, adverse costs orders and the loss of negotiating leverage.

Genuine Dispute Applications

A company may apply to have a statutory demand set aside if there is a genuine dispute as to the existence or amount of the debt. The court does not determine who will ultimately succeed at trial. Instead, it considers whether there is a bona fide dispute that warrants determination through ordinary litigation. If such a dispute exists, the statutory demand procedure is generally unavailable.

Offsetting Claims

A company may also rely on an offsetting claim under s 459H of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). An offsetting claim is a genuine counterclaim, set-off or cross-demand against the creditor, even if it arises from different circumstances. The Court must calculate the substantiated amount by deducting the offsetting total from the admitted total. If the result is below the statutory minimum, the demand must be set aside; if it remains at or above the minimum, the Court may instead vary the demand.

Defective Demands

Drafting and procedural defects can undermine an otherwise recoverable claim. Common problems include misstating the debt, using an inconsistent supporting affidavit and failing to establish effective service. However, a demand is not set aside merely because it contains a defect. Under s 459J, the company must generally show that the defect would cause substantial injustice unless the demand is set aside, or establish some other reason justifying that result.

Costs Consequences

A creditor who unsuccessfully resists an application to set aside a statutory demand may be ordered to pay the company’s legal costs. These costs can outweigh any short-term tactical advantage gained by issuing a demand without first confirming that the statutory requirements have been met.

Abuse of Process

The courts consistently discourage creditors from using the insolvency regime as a debt-collection tactic when liability is genuinely disputed.

Our article on abuse of process when serving a statutory demand explains when courts will set aside demands issued for an improper purpose, as well as the consequences for creditors.

A statutory demand is not a procedure for finally determining contested contractual rights. In Spencer Constructions Pty Ltd v G & M Aldridge Pty Ltd (1997) 76 FCR 452 at 464, the Full Court held that a genuine dispute must be bona fide and truly exist in fact, and that the grounds relied upon must be real rather than spurious, hypothetical, illusory or misconceived. Where that threshold is met, the dispute belongs in ordinary litigation rather than being finally resolved on a statutory demand application.

What Happens If the Company Does Not Comply?

If a company neither complies with the statutory demand nor applies to have it set aside within 21 days after service, the creditor may rely on that failure as evidence that the company is insolvent. Non-compliance does not automatically place the company into liquidation. It creates a statutory presumption of insolvency that may support a later winding-up application.

The process generally unfolds as follows:

The 21-day period expires. The company has not paid the debt, secured or compounded it to the creditor’s reasonable satisfaction, or successfully challenged the demand. A presumption of insolvency arises. Under s 459C of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the Court must presume insolvency where the company failed to comply with the demand during or after the three months ending on the day the winding-up application was made. The creditor may file a winding-up application. To rely on the non-compliance presumption, the application ordinarily must be filed within three months after the company is taken to have failed to comply. The application is heard by the Federal Court or a State Supreme Court. The creditor must prove standing, service, non-compliance and the statutory basis for winding up. The court may appoint a liquidator. Winding up remains discretionary, and the company may attempt to rebut the presumption by proving solvency. Company assets are identified and realised. The liquidator investigates the company’s affairs and sells available assets. Funds are distributed to creditors. Distribution occurs according to statutory priorities, meaning that unsecured creditors may recover only a portion of their debts.

In practice, many matters settle before the winding-up hearing. The seriousness of liquidation often prompts payment, refinancing, security arrangements or a negotiated compromise, particularly where the company is solvent but experiencing temporary cash-flow pressure.

How Companies Can Respond to a Statutory Demand

A company served with a statutory demand should act immediately because the response period is strict and cannot be extended by agreement between the parties. Under s 459G of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), any application to set aside the demand must be filed and served within 21 days of service. Missing this deadline can have serious consequences, including a presumption of insolvency that may support a winding-up application.

The available responses include:

Pay the debt in full within the statutory period.

in full within the statutory period. Negotiate a settlement with the creditor, including agreeing to payment terms or a reduced amount.

with the creditor, including agreeing to payment terms or a reduced amount. Secure the debt by providing acceptable security to the creditor.

by providing acceptable security to the creditor. Compound the debt , meaning reach another arrangement that satisfies the creditor’s reasonable requirements.

, meaning reach another arrangement that satisfies the creditor’s reasonable requirements. Apply to set aside the statutory demand where there is a genuine dispute, an offsetting claim, a defect causing substantial injustice, or another reason recognised under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

where there is a genuine dispute, an offsetting claim, a defect causing substantial injustice, or another reason recognised under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). Obtain urgent legal advice immediately after receiving the demand to assess the available options and ensure compliance with the strict statutory timeframe.

The 21-day period is one of the most unforgiving deadlines in Australian corporate insolvency law. Once it expires without a valid application under s 459G, the company generally loses the opportunity to challenge the demand through that process and may instead face winding-up proceedings based on the statutory presumption of insolvency.

Common Mistakes Seen in Practice When Using Statutory Demands to Recover Company Debts

One of the most common mistakes I see is creditors issuing statutory demands before properly confirming that the debt is genuinely undisputed. A strong belief that money is owed is not enough if there is a legitimate contractual or factual dispute that supports an application to set the demand aside.

Other recurring problems include relying on incomplete invoices or poor supporting records, serving defective affidavits, incorrectly serving the demand on the company, and overlooking whether the claim is affected by limitation periods. I also regularly see statutory demands used as a form of commercial intimidation, even though the insolvency regime is not intended to resolve contested disputes.

Another practical mistake is failing to investigate the debtor’s financial position before serving the demand. If the company has no recoverable assets, obtaining a winding-up order may produce little or no financial return despite high legal costs. Equally, some creditors confuse insolvency enforcement with judgment enforcement, assuming liquidation guarantees payment. In reality, an unsecured creditor’s recovery depends on the company’s available assets, any security interests and the statutory priority regime, and any dividend may be modest.

The most successful recoveries usually result from careful commercial judgment before the statutory demand is issued. If you are still deciding which recovery strategy best suits your circumstances, our guide to commercial debt recovery compares statutory demands with other legal enforcement options available to creditors.

Confirming the debt, reviewing the available evidence, assessing the debtor’s solvency, and selecting the most appropriate recovery strategy often determine whether the process results in prompt payment or in expensive, avoidable litigation.

Common Misconceptions About Statutory Demands For Company Debt

Several misconceptions can lead creditors to misuse the statutory demand process. One is that a statutory demand guarantees payment. It does not. The company may successfully challenge the demand, negotiate a settlement or ultimately enter liquidation without paying the debt in full. Another misconception is that every unpaid invoice justifies a statutory demand. The procedure is only appropriate where the debt is due, payable and genuinely undisputed.

It is also incorrect to assume that non-compliance automatically results in a company being placed in liquidation. A creditor must still commence and succeed in winding-up proceedings. Likewise, statutory demands under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) apply only to companies, not individuals, partnerships or sole traders. Finally, even if a company is wound up, creditors do not always recover what they are owed. Any return depends on the company’s available assets, the claims of secured and priority creditors, and the statutory distribution regime.

Key Takeaways

Statutory demands are one of Australia’s most powerful commercial debt recovery mechanisms, but they are also highly technical. They should only be used for debts that are due, payable and genuinely undisputed by a company debtor. Strict compliance with the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) is essential, as procedural errors or misuse can result in the demand being set aside and adverse costs orders. When used appropriately, however, the insolvency consequences of a statutory demand frequently encourage early payment or commercial settlement, allowing creditors to resolve debt-recovery disputes without lengthy court proceedings.

For a broader overview of recovering unpaid debts from both companies and individuals, including negotiation, litigation, enforcement warrants, bankruptcy and liquidation, read our comprehensive guide to recovering debts or money owed .

Frequently Asked Questions

The following questions address common company debt recovery issues, including when statutory demands are appropriate, how the 21-day deadline works, when a company can challenge a demand, whether winding up guarantees payment, and when ordinary court proceedings may be the better option.

Are statutory demands an effective way to recover company debts?

Yes, where the debt is due, payable and genuinely undisputed. A statutory demand creates significant commercial pressure because failure to comply may lead to a presumption of insolvency and winding-up proceedings. However, it should not be used to recover disputed debts or resolve contractual disagreements.

What happens if a company ignores a statutory demand?

If the company does not comply or successfully apply to set the demand aside within 21 days, it may be presumed insolvent under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). The creditor may then apply to the court to wind up the company, although liquidation is not automatic.

How long does a company have to respond to a statutory demand?

A company has 21 days from the date the statutory demand is served to pay the debt, secure or compound it to the creditor’s satisfaction, or file and serve an application to set it aside. This deadline is strict and cannot generally be extended.

Can I issue a statutory demand for any unpaid invoice?

No. A statutory demand should only be issued where the debt is due, payable and genuinely undisputed. If there is a genuine dispute regarding liability or the amount claimed, the company may successfully seek to have the demand set aside.

Can a statutory demand be challenged?

Yes. A company may apply to set aside a statutory demand if there is a genuine dispute, an offsetting claim, a substantial defect causing injustice, or another reason recognised under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). Legal advice should be sought immediately due to the strict time limits.

Can I serve a statutory demand on an individual or sole trader?

No. The statutory demand procedure under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) applies only to companies. Different legal processes are required to recover debts from individuals, partnerships and sole traders.

What should I do before issuing a statutory demand to recover company debts?

Before serving a statutory demand, confirm the debt is due and payable, review the supporting documents, ensure there is no genuine dispute or offsetting claim, and verify that all statutory requirements have been met. Careful preparation reduces the risk of the demand being set aside.

Does a winding-up order guarantee I will recover my debt?

No. If a company enters liquidation, whether a creditor recovers its debt depends on the company’s available assets, any security interests and the statutory priority regime. Certain debts and claims are paid in priority to ordinary unsecured debts, and there may be insufficient assets to repay unsecured creditors in full.

Can a creditor be ordered to pay costs if a statutory demand is unsuccessful?

Yes. Where the Court sets aside a statutory demand, s 459N permits it to order the creditor to pay the company’s costs of the application. Costs remain discretionary, but a creditor that unsuccessfully resists a valid set-aside application faces a real risk of paying both its own costs and the company’s recoverable costs.

Is a statutory demand better for recovering company debts than starting court proceedings?

It depends on the circumstances. A statutory demand can provide a faster, more direct mechanism for pursuing an undisputed debt owed by a company. If the debt is genuinely disputed, however, commencing court proceedings is usually the appropriate course because the dispute must first be determined by the court.

Originally published August 13, 2026.