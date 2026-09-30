Sequestration Order And Bankruptcy Notices Explained

Article Summary

A sequestration order is the court order that makes an individual bankrupt. The usual creditor-initiated process begins with an eligible final judgment or order totalling at least $10,000, followed by a bankruptcy notice issued by the Official Receiver.

A debtor served in Australia ordinarily has 21 days to pay, secure or compound the debt, or take appropriate court action. Failure to comply may constitute an act of bankruptcy, allowing the creditor to present a creditor’s petition within six months.

The Court must still be satisfied that the petition is proved, properly served and based on a debt that remains owing. It may dismiss the petition if the debtor proves solvency or another sufficient cause. Defects in the notice, weak service evidence, a genuine issue about the underlying debt or the absence of recoverable assets can make bankruptcy proceedings ineffective or commercially wasteful.

Creditors should compare bankruptcy with direct judgment enforcement, while debtors must act before the statutory deadline rather than rely on informal negotiations.

Sequestration Orders and Bankruptcy Notices at a Glance

A sequestration order makes an individual bankrupt. An unpaid judgment does not, by itself, entitle a creditor to that sequestration order. The usual route is a bankruptcy notice based on one or more final judgments or orders totaling at least $10,000.

If the notice is validly served in Australia, the debtor ordinarily has 21 days to comply or take appropriate court action. Non-compliance may constitute an act of bankruptcy. The creditor may then present a creditor’s petition within six months of that act, but must still prove the petition, service and the continuing debt.

The Court may refuse a sequestration order if the debtor proves solvency or another sufficient cause. Bankruptcy is therefore a formal court process, not an automatic consequence of missing the deadline in a bankruptcy notice.

The short sequence is:

The creditor obtains an eligible final judgment or order. The Official Receiver issues a bankruptcy notice on the creditor’s application. The creditor serves the notice within its validity period. The debtor pays, secures, or compounds the debt; challenges the notice or judgment; or fails to comply. Non-compliance may create an act of bankruptcy under section 40(1)(g) of the Bankruptcy Act 1966 (Cth). The creditor may present a creditor’s petition asking the Court for a sequestration order. The Court decides whether the statutory matters are proved and whether to make an order.

That sequence matters. A defect at an early stage can defeat the later petition, and a creditor who establishes every formal step may still find that bankruptcy produces no commercial return.

What Is a Sequestration Order

Under section 43(1) of the Bankruptcy Act 1966 (Cth), the Court may make a sequestration order against a debtor’s estate where the debtor has committed an act of bankruptcy and the required connection with Australia existed when that act occurred. The Federal Court of Australia and the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia exercise bankruptcy jurisdiction.

The debtor becomes bankrupt when the sequestration order is made: section 43(2). This is different from receiving a bankruptcy notice. The notice is a demand and, if ignored, a possible foundation for later proceedings. It is not the order that creates the bankruptcy.

The distinction is easiest to see in the following table.

Stage Legal function Immediate consequence Bankruptcy notice Requires the debtor to deal with an eligible judgment debt within the stated period Non-compliance may amount to an act of bankruptcy Creditor’s petition Commences the court proceeding seeking bankruptcy The debtor must respond to the petition and attend the hearing Sequestration order Places the debtor’s estate into bankruptcy The debtor becomes bankrupt and divisible property vests in the trustee

Once the sequestration order is made, the bankrupt must file a statement of affairs within the period required by section 54. Subject to the statutory exceptions, the bankrupt’s property vests in the Official Trustee or a registered trustee under section 58. Our guide to what bankruptcy means in Australia covers the consequences after bankruptcy begins in more detail.

How a Bankruptcy Notice Can Lead to a Sequestration Order

The bankruptcy notice route relies on the act of bankruptcy in section 40(1)(g) of the Bankruptcy Act. In broad terms, that provision applies where a creditor with an unstayed final judgment or final order serves a bankruptcy notice, and the debtor does not, within the applicable time:

comply with the notice; or

satisfy the Court that the debtor has a counterclaim, set-off or cross-demand equal to or greater than the judgment debt, which could not have been raised in the proceeding that produced the judgment.

The bankruptcy notice is therefore more than a forceful letter of demand. It operates within a statutory chain. The creditor may later have to prove the judgment, valid issue and service of the notice, the debtor’s non-compliance, the resulting act of bankruptcy, the petitioning debt and service of the petition.

A creditor should first consider the other available methods of enforcing a judgment in Queensland. An enforcement warrant may be preferable where an identifiable asset, bank account, income stream or debt owed to the judgment debtor can be reached directly. Bankruptcy changes control of the recovery process: once a trustee is appointed, the administration is conducted for creditors generally, not simply for the petitioning creditor.

Requirements for a Valid Bankruptcy Notice

The Official Receiver may issue a notice under section 41(1) on the application of a creditor holding one or more qualifying final judgments or final orders. Their combined amount must be at least the statutory minimum. Section 10A of the Bankruptcy Regulations 2021 (Cth) presently prescribes $10,000.

The main requirements are summarised below.

Requirement Source Practical point Final judgment or final order Sections 40(1)(g) and 41(1) The debt must have reached judgment or final order; an unpaid invoice alone is insufficient At least $10,000 in total Section 41(1) and regulation 10A Two or more eligible judgments or orders may be combined No stay of execution Section 41(3)(b) A stayed judgment cannot support issue of the notice while the stay operates Judgment or order no more than six years old Section 41(3)(c) A notice cannot issue if more than six years have elapsed, subject to the precise statutory terms Prescribed form Section 41(2) and regulation 9 The notice must follow the form in Schedule 1 to the Regulations Service while notice remains valid Regulation 10 Service must occur within six months after issue or an additional period determined by the Official Receiver Correct compliance period Sections 5 and 41(2A) For service in Australia, the statutory period is presently 21 days after service

Section 8 of the Bankruptcy Regulations 2021 sets out the application requirements. They include the approved application and specified sealed, certified or otherwise acceptable judgment material. Section 9 prescribes the form of the notice.

For a fuller treatment of the issue and compliance, see our guide to bankruptcy notices in Australia.

Service of a Bankruptcy Notice

Serve a notice before it expires. Section 10(1) of the Bankruptcy Regulations allows six months from issue, unless the Official Receiver determines an additional period. Service outside the permitted period makes the notice invalid under section 10(2).

The methods of service now include electronic communication where the requirements in section 102 of the Bankruptcy Regulations are met. That does not make every email effective service. The creditor still needs evidence identifying the address or facility used, the document sent, when it was sent, and why receipt can be established or inferred. Our article on serving a bankruptcy notice by email examines those requirements.

Real-world example. A creditor obtains a $45,000 judgment against a sole trader. The Official Receiver issues a bankruptcy notice on 1 October. The creditor leaves it in a file until the following May and then serves it without obtaining an additional period. Even if the debtor unquestionably owes the judgment debt, regulation 10(2) makes a notice served outside the permitted period invalid. A petition founded on non-compliance with that notice is exposed at its foundation.

What a Debtor Can Do After Service

A debtor served in Australia ordinarily has 21 days after service. The response should be chosen by reference to the judgment, the notice and the debtor’s actual financial position. An informal complaint to the creditor does not stop time running.

Depending on the facts, the debtor may:

pay the amount required;

secure or compound the debt to the creditor’s satisfaction;

negotiate, recognising that a proposed arrangement does not amount to compliance unless accepted on appropriate terms;

apply to set aside the bankruptcy notice;

commence proceedings to set aside the judgment or order and seek an extension of the time for compliance; or

rely on a qualifying counterclaim, set-off or cross-demand.

Under section 41(6A), the Court may extend the compliance period where, before it expires, the debtor has commenced proceedings to set aside the judgment or applied to set aside the bankruptcy notice. A counterclaim application within section 41(7) attracts the statutory extension described in that subsection while the Court determines the issue.

The grounds and procedural choices are examined in our guide to setting aside a bankruptcy notice. The 21-day period is short enough that the debtor should obtain the judgment, notice, proof of service and underlying transaction documents immediately.

Case Example: Kleinwort Benson Australia Ltd v Crowl

In Kleinwort Benson Australia Ltd v Crowl [1988] HCA 34; (1988) 165 CLR 71, the High Court considered the effect of defects in a bankruptcy notice. The decision distinguishes a failure to satisfy a requirement made essential by the Act from a merely formal defect or irregularity. It also addresses a notice that may mislead the debtor about what must be done to comply.

The practical lesson is not that every typographical error destroys a notice. Nor is it safe to assume that a seemingly technical mistake will be excused. The character of the requirement, the language of the legislation and the capacity of the error to mislead all matter. A creditor should correct the notice before service where possible. A debtor should identify the precise statutory consequence of the alleged defect rather than relying on the label “technical error”.

When Non Compliance Becomes an Act of Bankruptcy

If a valid notice is served and the debtor does not comply or obtain effective relief within time, section 40(1)(g) may be engaged. The act of bankruptcy occurs because of the statutory non-compliance. It does not itself make the debtor bankrupt.

The act of bankruptcy creates a time-limited basis for a creditor’s petition. Section 44(1)(c) requires the act relied on to have occurred within six months before presentation of the petition. If that period expires, the creditor cannot revive the old act by presenting a late petition. A fresh and valid act of bankruptcy would be required.

Real-world example. A debtor is served with a notice for a $70,000 judgment. The debtor emails an offer to pay $2,000 per month but does not pay, secure or compound the debt on terms accepted by the creditor. Unless court relief is obtained, the proposal alone does not suspend the notice. If the 21 days expire, the creditor may rely on non-compliance as an act of bankruptcy. The commercial response may still be to negotiate, but both parties should understand the legal position while doing so.

Presenting a Creditors Petition for a Sequestration Order

The petitioning creditor must satisfy section 44 of the Bankruptcy Act. The petitioning creditor must be owed at least $10,000, or the required aggregate if creditors join. The debt must be a liquidated sum due at law or in equity and payable immediately or at a certain future time. A secured creditor is ordinarily counted only for the amount by which the debt exceeds the value of the security, unless the creditor states the willingness required by section 44(3) to surrender the security for creditors generally.

The petition must be verified by an affidavit of a person who knows the relevant facts: section 47(1). Court rules and approved forms govern filing, supporting affidavits, service and the hearing. A creditor should work backward from the intended hearing date because evidence of the petitioning debt and service must be current and procedurally admissible.

Service of the petition is a separate step from service of the bankruptcy notice. Where personal service cannot be achieved, a creditor may need orders permitting another method. Our guide to substituted service of a creditor’s petition explains the evidentiary issues that commonly arise.

What the Court Must Decide Before Making a Sequestration Order

At the hearing, section 52(1) requires proof of:

the matters stated in the petition;

service of the petition; and

the fact that the debt or debts relied on are still owing.

Even when those matters are proved, the section says the Court “may” make the sequestration order. Under section 52(2), the Court may dismiss the petition if the debtor proves an ability to pay debts or another sufficient reason not to make the sequestration order.

Solvency for this purpose is not established by pointing to an asset value on paper while debts remain unpaid as they fall due. The evidence usually needs to address cash resources, presently available finance, liabilities, due dates, and the practical means by which debts will be paid. A last-minute assertion that a property could eventually be sold may carry little weight without reliable valuation, equity and sale evidence.

Case Example: Ramsay Health Care Australia Pty Ltd v Compton

Ramsay Health Care Australia Pty Ltd v Compton [2017] HCA 28; (2017) 261 CLR 132 concerned whether the bankruptcy court could go behind a judgment and investigate whether the debt truly existed. The High Court confirmed that a judgment is ordinarily strong evidence of the debt, but the bankruptcy court is not invariably bound to treat it as conclusive. Where substantial reasons are shown for questioning whether a debt is genuinely owed, the Court may examine the underlying basis of the judgment.

This is not an invitation to rerun every dispute already decided. It reflects the public and collective character of bankruptcy. A sequestration order affects all creditors and transfers control of the debtor’s divisible estate to a trustee. The Court must be satisfied that the legal foundation for that consequence is sound.

For creditors, the case warns them to investigate any credible challenge to the underlying debt before incurring the cost of a petition. For debtors, it shows why evidence matters. A bare assertion that the judgment was wrong is not equivalent to a substantial reason supported by documents and a coherent account of the underlying transaction.

Consequences of a Sequestration Order

The immediate consequence is bankruptcy. Divisible property vests in the trustee under section 58; the trustee investigates the bankrupt’s affairs, and creditors prove in the administration. The petitioning creditor does not obtain ownership of the bankrupt’s assets or priority merely because it funded the proceeding.

The bankrupt may face restrictions concerning company management, overseas travel and disclosure of bankruptcy status in specified credit dealings. Income contributions may arise if statutory thresholds are exceeded. Some property is protected; other property may be realised. Bankruptcy information is recorded on the National Personal Insolvency Index under the statutory regime.

Section 149 governs the ordinary period of automatic discharge, but discharge does not reverse everything that occurred during the administration, and some debts are not released. The consequences depend on the bankrupt’s assets, income, transactions and obligations. They should not be reduced to the inaccurate proposition that bankruptcy simply “clears all debts after three years”.

Commercial Risks for a Creditor Seeking a Sequestration Order

A legally available petition is not necessarily a sensible recovery strategy. Before proceeding, a creditor should consider:

whether the debtor owns divisible assets with sufficient equity;

prior securities and competing creditors;

whether transactions may be recoverable by a trustee;

the cost of the notice, service, petition and hearing;

the risk of a disputed judgment, notice or petition;

whether direct enforcement is likely to be faster; and

whether the pressure created by the notice has already produced a viable settlement.

Where the debtor has no recoverable assets or income, bankruptcy may yield little or no dividend after administration costs. Our guide to debt recovery where the debtor has no assets explains why you should assess collectability separately from legal entitlement.

The petitioning creditor also bears the expense of prosecuting the petition to the sequestration order, subject to the statutory treatment of costs. If the proceeding is dismissed because the notice was invalid, service cannot be proved or the debt is genuinely in issue, the creditor may incur its own costs and face an adverse costs order.

Common Errors in Bankruptcy Notice and Sequestration Order Proceedings

Several recurring errors are avoidable:

applying before there is an eligible final judgment or final order;

using a judgment affected by a stay;

overlooking the six-year restriction in section 41(3)(c);

misstating the judgment debt, interest or payments received;

serving the notice after its validity period;

assuming an email was received without preserving adequate proof;

treating informal negotiations as an extension of the compliance period;

presenting the petition more than six months after the act of bankruptcy;

failing to prove that the petitioning debt remains owing at the hearing; and

assuming that a sequestration order guarantees a dividend.

The creditor’s file should contain a clean chronology from judgment to hearing, supported by the judgment, calculations, notice, issue record, proof of service, correspondence, petition, and updated debt evidence. The debtor’s response should be equally disciplined. The shortest deadline often determines what must be done first.

Frequently Asked Questions About Sequestration Orders

Does a Bankruptcy Notice Make a Person Bankrupt

No. A bankruptcy notice requires the debtor to deal with an eligible judgment debt. If the debtor fails to comply, that may constitute an act of bankruptcy. A court must still make a sequestration order before the notice route results in involuntary bankruptcy.

How Long Does a Debtor Have to Comply With a Bankruptcy Notice

For a notice served in Australia, the statutory period is presently 21 days after service. Different provisions apply to service outside Australia. The period may be affected by a timely court application, but an informal dispute or payment proposal does not extend it.

What Is the Minimum Debt for a Bankruptcy Notice

The current statutory minimum is $10,000. One final judgment or order may satisfy the threshold, or two or more eligible judgments or orders may be aggregated under section 41(1).

Can a Bankruptcy Notice Be Issued Against a Company

No. Bankruptcy applies to individuals. A corporate debtor is dealt with under the corporate insolvency regime, including statutory demands and winding-up proceedings under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

Can a Debtor Challenge a Bankruptcy Notice

Yes. Possible grounds include a defect affecting validity, a stayed or impugned judgment, a misstatement of the amount, or a qualifying counterclaim, set-off or cross-demand. The correct ground and remedy depend on the documents and must be pursued within the applicable time.

How Long Does a Creditor Have to File a Creditors Petition

Where the petition relies on non-compliance with a bankruptcy notice, it must be presented within six months after the act of bankruptcy. That limit comes from section 44(1)(c).

Will the Court Automatically Make a Sequestration Order

No. The creditor must prove the petition, service and the continuing debt under section 52(1). The Court may dismiss the petition if the debtor proves solvency or another sufficient cause under section 52(2).

Does a Sequestration Order Guarantee Payment

No. The trustee administers the estate for creditors generally. Recovery depends on available divisible property, recoverable transactions, administration costs, secured claims, priorities and the debts proved by creditors.

Can the Parties Settle After a Creditors Petition Is Filed

They may negotiate, but a filed petition is a court proceeding and cannot simply be ignored. Withdrawal generally requires the Court’s leave under section 47(2), and another creditor may seek substitution in an appropriate case under section 49.

What Should a Person Do After Receiving a Bankruptcy Notice

Record the date and method of service, obtain the judgment and underlying documents, calculate the deadline and obtain legal and financial advice immediately. The available response may be lost if action is left until after the compliance period expires.