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23 June 2026

Behind The Scenes Reveal - Virgin Australia (Video)

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Omni Bridgeway

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Omni Bridgeway is the global leader in legal finance and risk management, including dispute and litigation finance from case inception to post-judgment enforcement and recovery. Listed on the ASX, Omni Bridgeway operates from 24 international locations.
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Explore the unprecedented voluntary administration process that facilitated the sale and restructuring of Virgin Australia, the largest insolvency case in recent Australian history. Industry experts including the administrators, financial advisors, and legal counsel share their firsthand experiences navigating this complex corporate rescue.
Australia Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring
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Hear directly from the key players involved in the biggest insolvency in Australia in recent years and how the Voluntary Administration process was used to sell and restructure Virgin.

Panellists:
Vaughan Strawbridge, FTI
Jim McKnight - Houlihan Lokey
Timothy Sackar - Clayton Utz

This Women's Insolvency Network Australia (NSW Branch) (WINA) webinar was hosted by Maddocks and sponsored by Omni Bridgeway and FTI Consulting.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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