Behind The Scenes Reveal - Virgin Australia (Video)

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Hear directly from the key players involved in the biggest insolvency in Australia in recent years and how the Voluntary Administration process was used to sell and restructure Virgin.

Panellists:

Vaughan Strawbridge, FTI

Jim McKnight - Houlihan Lokey

Timothy Sackar - Clayton Utz

This Women's Insolvency Network Australia (NSW Branch) (WINA) webinar was hosted by Maddocks and sponsored by Omni Bridgeway and FTI Consulting.