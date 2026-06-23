Behind The Scenes Reveal - Virgin Australia (Video)

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Hear directly from the key players involved in the biggest insolvency in Australia in recent years and how the Voluntary Administration process was used to sell and restructure Virgin.
Panellists:
Vaughan Strawbridge, FTI
Jim McKnight - Houlihan Lokey
Timothy Sackar - Clayton Utz
This Women's Insolvency Network Australia (NSW Branch) (WINA) webinar was hosted by Maddocks and sponsored by Omni Bridgeway and FTI Consulting.
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