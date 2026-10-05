Voluntary Administration in Australia at a Glance

In relation to voluntary administration, the following points answer the questions most readers ask first:

Purpose: to provide an independent, time-limited assessment of whether the company or its business can be saved, or whether creditors would receive a better return than in an immediate winding up.

Control: the administrator takes control of the company’s business, property and affairs. Directors remain in office but cannot exercise their powers without the administrator’s written approval.

Timing: the first creditors’ meeting is ordinarily held within eight business days. The meeting that decides the company’s future is ordinarily held within 25 business days after appointment, or 30 business days when the appointment falls around Easter or Christmas, unless the Court extends the convening period.

Possible outcomes: a deed of company arrangement, liquidation or an end to the administration with control returned to the directors.

Claims: unsecured creditor enforcement and proceedings are generally stayed. The stay does not erase the debt, determine liability or automatically bind every secured creditor or guarantor.

Employees: employment may continue or end. Priority rules protect specified employee claims in a liquidation and usually under a deed, but the federal safety net is not triggered by administration alone.

What Voluntary Administration in Australia Is Designed to Achieve

The statutory object appears in section 435A. Part 5.3A is intended to administer the business, property and affairs of an insolvent company in a way that maximises the chance of the company, or as much of its business as possible, continuing in existence. If survival is not possible, the alternative object is a better return for creditors and members than an immediate winding up.

That second limb matters. Voluntary Administration in Australia is not confined to corporate rescue. A controlled sale of the operating business, followed by a deed distribution, can satisfy the legislation even if the original company will not trade indefinitely. The proper comparison is often the estimated deed return against the estimated liquidation return, adjusted for timing, risk, costs and the value of investigations that may be lost or deferred.

For smaller companies, the separate small-business restructuring process may deserve consideration before an appointment is made. It leaves directors in possession under a restructuring practitioner and is subject to eligibility requirements. It is not simply a cheaper version of administration; the control model and available outcomes differ.

In this article, our insolvency lawyers discuss this in more detail.

Who Can Appoint a Voluntary Administrator

The usual appointment is made by the board under section 436A. The directors must resolve that, in their opinion, the company is insolvent or is likely to become insolvent at some future time and that an administrator should be appointed. The opinion must be genuinely formed. A resolution copied into minutes after the event is not a substitute for the board considering current financial information.

A liquidator or provisional liquidator may appoint an administrator under section 436B where the statutory test is met. A secured party entitled to enforce a security interest over the whole, or substantially the whole, of the company’s property may appoint under section 436C. Those paths are less common, but they explain why directors do not always control the choice or timing of the appointment.

The proposed administrator must consent and must be a registered liquidator. Before accepting, the practitioner should investigate relationships and prior work that may bear on independence, then give creditors a declaration of relevant relationships and indemnities. Prior advice does not automatically disqualify a practitioner, but undisclosed or substantial involvement can create a real difficulty. Creditors can replace the administrator at the first meeting.

When Directors Should Consider Voluntary Administration in Australia

The statutory question is insolvency or likely insolvency, not whether a creditor has already filed a winding-up application. Warning signs commonly appear earlier: tax and superannuation arrears, payment plans that are immediately breached, suppliers moving the company to cash on delivery, payroll funded by withheld remittances, aged creditors increasing each month, lenders refusing further advances, or the business relying on a sale that has no committed buyer.

A statutory demand can compress the available time. Failure to comply may create a presumption of insolvency for a later winding-up application. Stonegate Legal’s guide to statutory demands explains the 21-day response period and the difference between a genuine dispute and an attempt to postpone payment. An administration appointment does not retrospectively repair a missed setting-aside deadline.

Directors should not treat appointment as a liability-cleansing device. The administrator investigates the company’s affairs and reports suspected offences and other matters to ASIC where required. If liquidation follows, a liquidator may examine insolvent trading, unreasonable director-related transactions and other voidable transactions. The commercial advantage of acting early is not secrecy. It is the preservation of options, reliable records, staff, stock, licences, customer confidence and sale value.

The Voluntary Administration Process and Critical Deadlines

Once appointed, the administrator assumes control under section 437A. The directors’ powers are restricted by section 437C. Directors must give the administrator a report about the company and deliver its books as required by section 438B. Obstruction usually makes the process more expensive and weakens any proposed deed.

Stage Ordinary timing What matters Appointment Day 0 Administrator takes control; appointment and public notices are lodged or published; stakeholders should confirm future trading arrangements. First creditors’ meeting Within 8 business days Creditors may replace the administrator and decide whether to appoint a committee of inspection. Investigation and trading period Usually the next several weeks Administrator investigates solvency, funding, asset sales, director conduct and any deed proposal. Report to creditors Before the decision meeting Report explains the options, material investigations and the administrator’s recommendation. Decision meeting Within the statutory convening period, ordinarily 25 business days or 30 around Easter or Christmas Creditors choose a deed, liquidation or the end of administration. Court extensions are common in complex administrations but are not automatic. Execution of a deed Normally within 15 business days after creditors resolve to accept it Failure to execute in time can lead to the company being taken to have resolved to wind up, subject to any Court extension or other applicable order.

ASIC’s current guide for creditors is a useful procedural companion. The timetable should still be checked against the Act, the Insolvency Practice Rules and any Court order in the particular administration.

Where creditors resolve that the company execute a deed, section 444B ordinarily requires execution within 15 business days after the end of the meeting, unless the Court allows a longer period.

The First Creditors Meeting

The administrator must convene the first meeting under section 436E. This is not the meeting at which creditors decide the company’s future. Its practical business is narrower: creditors may appoint a committee of inspection and may replace the administrator.

A creditor proposing a replacement should obtain the alternative practitioner’s written consent before the meeting and comply with the meeting requirements. Dissatisfaction alone is not enough. The creditor should ask whether replacement will improve independence, expertise, resources or cost, and whether the disruption is proportionate. A creditor who has done no preparation will rarely be able to organise a credible alternative from the floor.

The Administrator’s Investigation and Report

The administrator must investigate the company’s business, property, affairs and financial circumstances and form the opinions required by section 438A. The report should enable creditors to compare the three statutory outcomes. It is not a final liquidation report and the compressed timetable may prevent every potential claim from being fully investigated.

Creditors should read beyond the estimated cents-in-the-dollar headline. Ask what assumptions support the deed fund, when money is payable, whether contributions are secured, how disputed claims affect the pool, which claims are released, who bears trading losses, and what happens if the proponent defaults. A deed offering 20 cents in twelve months may be worse than an estimated 12 cents in liquidation if the deed depends on an unsecured future contribution and extinguishes valuable claims.

How Creditors Vote on the Company’s Future

The decision meeting is convened under section 439A. Under section 439C, creditors may resolve that the company execute a deed of company arrangement, that the administration end, or that the company be wound up. The administrator gives a recommendation, but the decision belongs to creditors voting under the applicable meeting rules.

Resolutions are ordinarily decided on both number and value under rule 75-115 of the Insolvency Practice Rules (Corporations) 2016. If the results differ, the chair has a casting vote and must record reasons for its exercise or non-exercise. That makes admission of proofs, valuation of contingent claims, related-party votes and the chair’s reasons potentially decisive. A creditor with a disputed or unliquidated claim should lodge a properly evidenced proof early rather than assume the face value will be admitted for voting.

Moratorium During Voluntary Administration in Australia

The administration creates breathing space, but it is not a universal freeze. Under section 440D, a proceeding against the company or in relation to its property generally cannot be begun or proceeded with without the administrator’s written consent or the Court’s leave. Section 440F restricts enforcement process against company property. A creditor considering enforcement should identify the precise statutory stay rather than rely on the label “moratorium”.

A winding-up application is also affected. Section 440A generally requires the Court to adjourn an application if the company is under administration and the Court is satisfied it is in creditors’ interests for the administration to continue. Stonegate Legal’s explanation of winding-up applications gives the surrounding process. Appointment on the eve of the hearing does not guarantee an adjournment; evidence about the prospects and comparative benefit of the administration will matter.

An owner or lessor is generally restricted from recovering property used, occupied or possessed by the company under section 440C, subject to statutory exceptions and Court orders. The administrator also has a short period in which personal liability for leased property can be avoided by giving notice under section 443B. Landlords and equipment lessors should therefore make immediate contact, identify the property precisely and avoid self-help that may breach the stay.

Secured Creditors Guarantees and Retention of Title

A secured creditor with security over all or substantially all company property may have a short decision period under section 441A. If enforcement begins within that period, the creditor may continue despite the administration. Delay can materially change the position. Security documents, PPSR registrations, default notices and the appointment time should be reviewed together.

Voluntary Administration in Australia generally does not prevent a creditor enforcing a personal guarantee against a director or another guarantor. Nor does it automatically validate a retention-of-title claim. The supplier must identify its contractual rights, registration position, the goods and any proceeds. A loosely drafted reservation-of-title clause and an unperfected security interest can leave a supplier as an unsecured creditor.

Administrators’ Personal Liability for Trading Debts

An administrator is personally liable for specified debts incurred in performing the administrator’s functions, including services rendered, goods bought and property hired, leased, used or occupied, under section 443A.

The administrator has a statutory indemnity out of company property under section 443D.

The distinction between pre-appointment and post-appointment dealings is commercially important. A supplier is not entitled to assume that an old debt has become the administrator’s liability merely because new orders are placed. New credit terms should identify the contracting party, purchase order, delivery period and whether the administrator accepts personal liability. Suppliers should not allow pre-appointment invoices and post-appointment trading to blur into one running account.

Deeds of Company Arrangement

A deed of company arrangement, commonly called a DOCA, is the principal restructuring outcome of Voluntary Administration in Australia. Its required content is addressed by section 444A. Once executed, the deed binds the company, its officers and deed administrator and, subject to the Act, creditors with claims arising on or before the specified day: section 444D. Secured creditors and owners or lessors generally retain special protections unless they voted for the deed or otherwise consented to be bound in the relevant way.

A workable proposal usually deals expressly with the contribution amount and timing, control of the business, classes of claims, adjudication of proofs, employee claims, costs, tax treatment, releases, defaults and termination. Ambiguity does not create flexibility; it creates a later dispute about what creditors approved.

What a Good DOCA Comparison Looks Like

Question DOCA analysis Liquidation comparator Available fund Cash contributions, asset proceeds, trading surplus and recoveries actually made available Realisable assets plus recoveries, less secured claims and liquidation costs Timing Contribution dates and conditions; risk of default or delay Likely duration of asset realisation, investigations and litigation Claims affected Which creditor claims are admitted, compromised or released Claims provable under liquidation rules; statutory priorities apply Investigations Which causes of action remain available and to whom Liquidator investigates and may pursue voidable transactions, insolvent trading and other claims Control and oversight Who controls the business and deed fund; reporting and default mechanisms Liquidator controls the company and reports under the statutory regime Risk adjustment Security for contributions, funding certainty and sensitivity of estimated return Litigation risk, asset values, funding and recovery costs

Case Example: Mighty River and the Holding DOCA

Mighty River International Ltd v Hughes [2018] HCA 38 concerned a deed that imposed a moratorium while administrators continued investigations and did not make company property available for immediate distribution. The High Court upheld the deed. It rejected the proposition that this form of “holding DOCA” necessarily involved an impermissible extension of the statutory convening period or was invalid because no property was immediately available for creditors.

The decision is useful but should not be reduced to “holding DOCAs are always valid”. The deed must still comply with the Act, serve a proper Part 5.3A purpose and withstand any application to terminate or avoid it. For creditors, the real question is what the extra time will produce, how the moratorium is controlled and whether the deed preserves or prejudices valuable rights.

Case Example: Australasian Memory and Procedural Irregularity

Australasian Memory Pty Ltd v Brien [2000] HCA 30 arose from a creditors’ meeting convened outside the time contemplated by the legislation. The High Court considered the Court’s broad power under the predecessor to section 447A to make orders about how Part 5.3A operates in relation to a company. The case confirms that the Court has substantial remedial power, including in relation to procedural defects, but the existence of that power does not make statutory deadlines optional.

The litigation lesson is simple. A party challenging an administration should identify the defect, the prejudice it caused and the order required. A bare technical complaint may be cured. Conversely, an administrator who discovers a timing or notice problem should seek directions or curative orders promptly rather than allow creditors to vote under a cloud.

Can a DOCA Be Challenged or Terminated

The Court may terminate a deed under section 445D on statutory grounds, including misleading or omitted information, oppression or unfair prejudice, contravention of the deed, or where the deed cannot be given effect without injustice or undue delay. Section 445G addresses circumstances in which a deed may be declared void or not void despite a defect. The remedy and evidence should be considered before proceedings are filed.

A creditor should preserve the administrator’s reports, deed proposal, proofs, proxies, voting record, correspondence and financial model. Challenges are evidence-heavy and often urgent. A commercial objection to the return is not, by itself, a ground to terminate a deed that creditors validly approved.

What Voluntary Administration in Australia Means for Directors

Control passes to the administrator. Directors must cooperate, provide books and explain transactions. They should avoid contacting staff, customers or suppliers in a way that suggests they remain authorised to bind the company. If the administrator permits a director to assist with operations, the authority should be documented and observed.

Appointment does not extinguish directors’ duties or historical exposure. If liquidation follows, transactions may be examined under the voidable transaction regime. Stonegate Legal’s guide to insolvent transactions and recoveries explains the main categories and statutory look-back concepts. Payments or transfers benefiting directors and associates can attract separate scrutiny; see the guide to unreasonable director-related transactions.

Potential insolvent-trading liability arises under section 588G where the statutory elements are met. The safe harbour in section 588GA can protect a director from that liability for debts incurred directly or indirectly in connection with a course of action reasonably likely to lead to a better outcome, but only if the statutory conditions are satisfied. Safe harbour is not a licence to delay while tax, superannuation and supplier debt accumulates without a credible plan.

Practical Example for Directors

A construction company has profitable projects but a six-week cash gap caused by disputed progress claims. It owes the ATO, two subcontractors and employees’ superannuation. A purchaser is interested in one division, but no binding offer exists. The directors compare three paths: a short funded trade during administration and sale process; small-business restructuring if eligible; or immediate liquidation. The sensible work is not choosing the most optimistic path. It is preparing weekly cash flow, project-by-project completion costs, security and retention schedules, employee liabilities, tax records and sale evidence so an independent practitioner can test each path quickly.

What Voluntary Administration in Australia Means for Unsecured Creditors

An unsecured creditor usually cannot continue ordinary recovery action during the administration without consent or leave. It should lodge a proof of debt, preserve contractual and delivery evidence, review notices, attend meetings and ask focused questions. Creditors should also separate the debt owed from any ongoing trading decision. Continuing supply is a new credit decision, not a vote of confidence in the old company.

Creditors often overvalue voting strength and undervalue information. A creditor with 30 per cent by value may still lose a resolution on number, face a related-party voting dispute or have a contingent claim admitted for a nominal amount. Early engagement allows time to challenge the chair’s proposed valuation or organise other creditors where the issue is commercially significant.

Practical Example for a Supplier

A supplier is owed $180,000 for materials delivered before appointment. The administrator asks for further supply on seven-day terms. The old debt remains an unsecured claim unless secured by an effective security interest. The supplier should obtain a fresh written order from the administrator, confirm that the new supply falls within the administrator’s statutory personal liability, preserve any PPSR and title evidence, and invoice pre- and post-appointment amounts separately. Refusing to clarify those points can turn a manageable exposure into a larger one.

What Voluntary Administration in Australia Means for Employees

ASIC’s guide for employees explains the practical position. The administrator may continue employment, terminate employees or sell the business with arrangements for some employees to transfer. Employees should retain contracts, awards, payslips, leave records, timesheets, termination correspondence and superannuation statements. They should lodge their claims even where payroll records appear complete.

Employee entitlements receive statutory priority in a winding up under section 556. A deed ordinarily must preserve the priority employees would receive in a winding up unless eligible employees agree to a variation through the statutory process: section 444DA. “Priority” does not guarantee full payment. The available asset pool, secured claims over circulating and non-circulating assets, costs and the character of each entitlement still matter.

The Fair Entitlements Guarantee is a federal scheme of last resort for eligible employees whose employment has ended because their employer entered liquidation or bankruptcy. Voluntary Administration in Australia alone does not ordinarily satisfy that gateway. FEG covers specified categories subject to eligibility and caps; it does not cover unpaid superannuation. Employees should not assume that a proposed deed and FEG can be used interchangeably.

How Employee Claims Compare

Claim or issue During administration If liquidation follows Wages and leave accruing after appointment Depends on continued employment and the administrator’s trading decisions; current obligations should be confirmed Post-appointment liabilities and priority treatment depend on their legal character and the course of administration Pre-appointment wages and leave Claim against the company; voting and deed treatment depend on the proposal and statutory priority protections Generally priority claims under section 556, subject to the Act and available assets Redundancy and payment in lieu of notice May arise if employment ends; deed terms and available funds require review May be priority claims; eligible former employees may seek FEG assistance within scheme limits Superannuation Records and unpaid amounts should be reported; it is not paid by FEG ATO and liquidation recovery processes may apply; FEG does not cover unpaid superannuation Transfer to purchaser Terms, continuity and accrued entitlements require careful review A sale by a liquidator may also involve transfer issues, but the business is often harder to preserve

Contracts, Leases, Licenses and Court Proceedings

Appointment does not automatically terminate every contract. The contract, the Act and the stay on certain enforcement rights in section 451E must be examined. Some rights triggered only by the administration may be stayed, but rights arising from non-payment, another default or an exception may remain available. Counterparties should avoid sending a generic termination notice until the trigger and the statutory restrictions have been checked.

For pending litigation, the stay shifts the immediate task from pressing procedural deadlines to deciding whether to seek the administrator’s consent or Court leave, lodge a proof, negotiate admission of the claim or preserve the claim for a later deed or liquidation. A stay is not a judgment on the merits. Evidence should still be preserved, particularly where witnesses, project records or electronic data may disappear.

Common Misconceptions About Voluntary Administration in Australia

“Administration means the company is being liquidated.” It does not. Liquidation is one possible outcome.

“Directors keep running the company.” They do not control it. The administrator may use their knowledge or delegate tasks, but statutory control rests with the administrator.

“All enforcement is frozen.” The moratorium is broad but has exceptions, particularly for some secured creditors, guarantors and parties acting with consent or leave.

“A DOCA must save the same company.” A deed may produce a better creditor return through a sale, contribution or compromise even where the original company does not resume ordinary trading.

“Employee claims are guaranteed.” Priority improves ranking; it does not create money. FEG has a separate liquidation or bankruptcy gateway, eligibility rules and exclusions.

“Appointing early admits wrongdoing.” Appointment is a statutory response to insolvency or likely insolvency. Delay can be more damaging where it destroys the possibility of a sale or funded restructuring.

A Checklist for Directors Before Appointment

Obtain current bank, cash-flow, aged debtor and creditor information, not only the last annual accounts.

Reconcile tax, payroll, superannuation, employee leave and related-party balances.

Identify security interests, personal guarantees, leases, retention-of-title claims and critical licences.

Preserve books, emails, cloud systems, passwords, contracts and project records.

Document the board’s insolvency assessment, alternatives considered and reasons for any appointment.

Prepare a short-term cash requirement and identify who will fund wages and essential purchases after appointment.

Disclose prior dealings with the proposed administrator so independence can be assessed openly.

Do not transfer assets, prefer selected creditors or create backdated documents in an attempt to improve the position.

A Checklist for Creditors and Employees

Verify the appointment and diarise meeting, proof and voting deadlines.

Separate pre-appointment claims from post-appointment dealings.

Lodge a proof supported by contracts, invoices, delivery records, judgments, payslips or leave records as applicable.

Review security and PPSR records immediately; do not assume the administrator will identify your proprietary claim for you.

Read the administrator’s report, liquidation comparison, deed terms, remuneration report and declarations of relationships.

Ask what contributions are secured, which claims are released, when distributions are expected and what happens on default.

Preserve evidence for stayed litigation and obtain advice before enforcing, terminating or recovering property.

Employees should check FEG eligibility only if liquidation occurs and should pursue unpaid superannuation through the appropriate ATO and insolvency channels.

Choosing the Right Outcome

Voluntary Administration in Australia works best when the company still has something worth preserving and stakeholders receive reliable information quickly. It is less likely to deliver a rescue where there is no funding, no buyer, no usable records and no profitable business beneath the debt. Even then, Voluntary Administration in Australia may expose the position and lead to an orderly liquidation, but the costs must be justified.

Directors should compare available restructuring processes before the company reaches crisis point. Creditors should treat the administrator’s recommendation as informed evidence, not a substitute for their own assessment. Employees should focus on records, continuity, priority and the precise trigger for government assistance. The law supplies the framework. The result depends on cash, evidence, timing and the terms creditors are actually asked to approve.

Frequently Asked Questions About Voluntary Administration in Australia

What is voluntary administration in Australia?

Voluntary administration is a formal insolvency process under Part 5.3A of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). An independent registered liquidator takes control of the company, investigates its financial position and reports to creditors. Creditors then decide whether the company should enter a deed of company arrangement, go into liquidation or be returned to the directors.

Who can appoint a voluntary administrator?

A company’s board may appoint an administrator if the directors believe the company is insolvent or likely to become insolvent. A liquidator, provisional liquidator or secured creditor holding security over all or substantially all of the company’s property may also appoint an administrator in the circumstances permitted by the Corporations Act.

Do directors remain in control during voluntary administration?

No. The administrator assumes control of the company’s business, property and affairs. Directors remain in office, but they cannot exercise their powers without the administrator’s written approval. They must provide the administrator with the company’s books, financial information and reasonable assistance.

How long does voluntary administration take?

The first creditors’ meeting is ordinarily held within eight business days after the administration begins. The meeting at which creditors decide the company’s future is ordinarily held within 25 business days, or 30 business days where the appointment occurs around Easter or Christmas. The Court may extend this period in an appropriate case.

What happens to court proceedings and debt recovery action?

Most proceedings and enforcement action against the company or its property are stayed during the administration. A creditor generally requires the administrator’s written consent or the Court’s permission to begin or continue proceedings. Exceptions may apply to certain secured creditors, guarantors and parties recovering property.

What is a deed of company arrangement?

A deed of company arrangement, or DOCA, is a binding compromise governing how the company’s affairs and creditor claims will be dealt with. It may provide for payments from asset sales, director contributions, trading profits or another source. Creditors should compare the proposed return, timing and risks against the likely outcome in liquidation.

Does voluntary administration protect directors from personal liability?

Not automatically. Appointment does not extinguish liability arising from personal guarantees, insolvent trading, breaches of directors’ duties or transactions entered into before administration. If liquidation follows, a liquidator may investigate insolvent trading, voidable transactions and dealings involving directors or related parties.

What should an unsecured creditor do when a company enters administration?

The creditor should verify the appointment, lodge a proof of debt with supporting documents and review the administrator’s reports. The creditor should also attend meetings, assess any proposed DOCA and keep pre-appointment debts separate from post-appointment trading. Existing debts do not become the administrator’s personal liability merely because the company continues trading.

What happens to employees during voluntary administration?

The administrator may continue operating the business, terminate employment or sell the business with arrangements for some employees to transfer. Employees should retain their contracts, payslips, leave records, timesheets, superannuation statements and termination documents. Specified employee entitlements receive statutory priority, although priority does not guarantee full payment.

Can employees claim under the Fair Entitlements Guarantee during voluntary administration?

Generally, no. The Fair Entitlements Guarantee ordinarily becomes available only when employment has ended and the employer has entered liquidation or bankruptcy. Administration alone does not usually activate the scheme. FEG is also subject to eligibility requirements and statutory limits, and it does not cover unpaid superannuation.

Sources and Further Reading