WHS And OHS Regulatory Update: June 2026

Review labour hire and volunteer arrangements against your WHS framework. Ensure competency assessments reflect actual tasks, not just qualifications held. Address psychosocial risks through structural controls rather than policies alone. If an incident occurs, consider whether an enforceable undertaking may be appropriate.

Officers must continually ensure their organisations stay compliant and remain informed about work health and safety issues. This WHS update highlights recent developments, regulatory changes and enforcement actions to support officers in meeting their obligations and staying up to date with emerging WHS risks.

Labour Hire Licensing Expansion in South Australia

Labour hire providers are reminded that changes to South Australia’s labour hire licensing laws commenced on 29 January 2026.

A six-month grace period is currently in effect, with all remaining labour hire providers required to obtain a licence by 29 July 2026. Consumer and Business Services has also advised that applicants should allow at least six weeks for the application process.

Previously, the scheme applied only to providers operating in the:

horticulture;

meat and seafood processing;

cleaning; and

trolley collection industries.

The reforms significantly expand the framework to cover all labour hire providers, regardless of industry, and may capture businesses that have not historically considered themselves labour hire operators. The reforms serve as a timely reminder for businesses that: supply labour;



engage labour hire workers; or



utilise temporary workforce arrangements to review their obligations under both the licensing and WHS frameworks.

Many businesses underestimate how broadly labour hire licensing requirements apply under the expanded definition. Existing arrangements are clearly allocated between host employers and labour hire providers and should be reviewed to ensure responsibilities for:

induction;

supervision;

consultation; and

risk management.

Critically, these allocations are actively implemented and verified in practice, not merely documented in contracts.

If you are uncertain whether your business requires a labour hire licence or would like assistance reviewing your labour hire and WHS arrangements, we can help assess your obligations.

Volunteers Continue to Require Full WHS Protection

Similarly, National Volunteer Week this month served as a timely reminder that WHS obligations extend beyond an organisation’s direct employees. As highlighted by the expanded labour hire licensing regime, regulators are increasingly focused on ensuring that all workers are appropriately integrated into workplace health and safety systems, including:

volunteers;

labour hire workers;

contractors; and

other temporary personnel.

Many organisations rely heavily on volunteers to deliver essential services and community programs. However, volunteer status does not diminish an organisation’s WHS obligations.

Risks arising from volunteer activities must be identified, and volunteers must receive appropriate: information; instruction; and training and supervision. Psychosocial risks should also be assessed and addressed as part of this process.

Importantly, volunteers can face many of the same challenges as labour hire and other non-traditional workers, including:

unfamiliarity with workplace hazards;

limited exposure to organisational processes; and

reduced opportunities for consultation if not properly integrated into workplace systems.

Accordingly, organisations should regularly review whether volunteers are adequately incorporated into existing WHS frameworks rather than operating separately from established safety processes.

Organisations need to look beyond standard employment arrangements and make sure all workers, including volunteers and labour hire workers, are properly supported, protected and included in their work health and safety systems.

Managing Gender Based Violence Risks in Construction

Safe Work Australia has recently expanded its focus on psychosocial hazards by releasing targeted resources addressing gender-based violence within the construction sector. The resources include:

practical case studies;

posters; and

infographics designed for use on construction worksites.

Construction remains one of Australia’s most male dominated industries, with workplace characteristics such as:

transient workforces;

isolated worksites; and

high-pressure environments; and

limited supervision potentially increasing the risk of inappropriate behaviour.

The new resources are intended to help employers recognise these risk factors and implement practical measures to reduce exposure.

The guidance also highlights that psychosocial risks are often influenced by broader organisational and structural factors. The following management and organisational factors can contribute to workplace cultures where inappropriate behaviours are more likely to occur or go unchallenged: poor management practices; inadequate supervision; ineffective communication; lack of reward and recognition; unclear workplace expectations; and poorly designed work systems. Officers need to do more than just respond to individual incidents of bullying, harassment or inappropriate behaviour. Having policies, complaint processes and disciplinary action in place is not enough on its own.

Psychosocial risk assessments should look at both how people behave at work and the wider workplace conditions that might make those behaviours worse. Controls should focus on preventing problems and improving workplace culture, not just responding after something goes wrong.

SafeWork NSW Reaches Major Enforceable Undertaking Milestone

SafeWork NSW has now accepted more than 100 enforceable undertakings since the program began. This shows that the regulator prefers to focus on lasting safety improvements across industries rather than simply punishing businesses.

Enforceable undertakings allow organisations accused of WHS contraventions to invest in meaningful safety initiatives that generate broader benefits for workers and industry. These initiatives often include:

safety education programs;

industry research;

training resources; and

infrastructure improvements that extend well beyond the individual workplace involved in the incident.

The significant financial investment generated through these undertakings demonstrates the regulator’s focus on creating measurable and sustainable safety outcomes.