Podcast: Inside The Claim With CGW – Schokman In The High Court

Cooper Grace Ward's workers compensation podcast examines the landmark High Court case of CCIG Investments Pty Ltd v Schokman, exploring critical questions about vicarious liability and scope of employment arising from an unusual workplace incident on Daydream Island. Legal experts who appeared before the High Court discuss the case's implications for workers compensation law across Queensland and Australia.

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Inside the Claim with CGW is Cooper Grace Ward’s workers compensation podcast offering a behind-the-scenes look at recent trial cases and expert insights from the lawyers who ran them.

In this episode, special counsel Damien Jarrett is joined by special counsel Chris Murphy and senior associate Jess Byrne to discuss the High Court case of CCIG Investments Pty Ltd v Schokman. They examine an unusual workplace incident on Daydream Island and the important legal issues around vicarious liability and the scope of employment.

The episode also includes reflections on appearing before the High Court in this claim and the implications of this decision for vicarious liability and workers compensation law in Queensland and nationally.

Listen now on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

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