PTSD And Psychological Injury Claims For NSW RFS Volunteers

- within Employment and HR topic(s)
- with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
- in Australia
- with readers working within the Media & Information, Law Firm and Construction & Engineering industries
Psychological Injuries Are a Significant Risk for NSW RFS Volunteers
NSW RFS volunteers routinely attend traumatic incidents including:
- Major bushfires
- Fatal accidents
- Rescue operations
- Natural disasters
- Threats to life and property
The psychological impact of these events can be profound and long-lasting.
Workers compensation benefits may be available where a volunteer develops a psychological injury arising from authorised volunteer duties.
Common Psychological Injury Claims
Compensable psychological conditions may include:
- Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
- Anxiety disorders
- Depression
- Acute stress disorder
- Adjustment disorder
Symptoms may not appear immediately following an incident and can emerge months or even years later.
How the Recent NSW Reforms Affect Psychological Injury Claims
The NSW Government has introduced significant reforms affecting psychological injury claims within the workers compensation scheme, including changes to impairment thresholds and claims processes.
While many emergency service volunteers continue to benefit from statutory protections, the reforms highlight the increasing importance of obtaining strong medical evidence and carefully preparing claims.
Volunteers experiencing psychological symptoms should seek treatment and legal advice as early as possible.
Proving a Psychological Injury Claim
Successful claims typically require evidence establishing:
- A recognised psychiatric condition
- A connection between the condition and authorised NSWRFS activities
- The effect of the condition on work capacity
- Appropriate medical diagnosis and treatment
Evidence may come from:
- Treating psychologists
- Treating psychiatrists
- General practitioners
- Independent medical specialists
Common Disputes
Insurers frequently dispute:
- Whether the condition is work-related
- The severity of symptoms
- Capacity for employment
- Ongoing entitlement to benefits
- Permanent impairment assessments
These disputes often require detailed medical evidence and legal assistance.
Weekly Compensation and Treatment Expenses
Volunteers suffering a psychological injury may be entitled to:
- Weekly compensation payments
- Psychological treatment expenses
- Psychiatric treatment expenses
- Medication costs
- Rehabilitation services
The availability and duration of benefits will depend on the particular facts of the claim.
Why Early Action Matters
Psychological injury claims can become more difficult to prove if treatment is delayed or symptoms are not properly documented.
If you are experiencing symptoms following an operational incident, obtaining medical support and legal advice early can significantly improve the prospects of a successful claim.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]