What Should Employers Look For When Choosing A Workplace Investigator? (Video)

Choosing the right investigator can have a significant impact on the outcome of a workplace investigation. In this video, Katie Sweatman of Ius Laboris Australia explores the qualities employers should look for when appointing an investigator and the benefits that an independent external perspective can bring when dealing with complex and sensitive workplace issues. Discover why independence, legal expertise and empathy can make all the difference, helping to build trust in the process and deliver robust, credible findings.

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