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28 August 2026

What Should Employers Look For When Choosing A Workplace Investigator? (Video)

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Ius Laboris

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Ius Laboris is consistently recognised as the leading legal service provider in employment, immigration and pensions law. Our firms help international employers navigate the world of work successfully.
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When workplace investigations arise, the choice of investigator can determine whether the process builds trust or creates further complications. Understanding the essential qualities that make an investigator effective—from independence and legal expertise to empathy and credibility—is crucial for employers navigating sensitive workplace matters.
Australia Employment and HR
Katie Sweatman (Kingston Reid)
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Choosing the right investigator can have a significant impact on the outcome of a workplace investigation. In this video, Katie Sweatman of Ius Laboris Australia explores the qualities employers should look for when appointing an investigator and the benefits that an independent external perspective can bring when dealing with complex and sensitive workplace issues. Discover why independence, legal expertise and empathy can make all the difference, helping to build trust in the process and deliver robust, credible findings.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Katie Sweatman (Kingston Reid)
Katie Sweatman (Kingston Reid)
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