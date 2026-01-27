ARTICLE
27 January 2026

Funds Update - 23 January 2026

KL
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Contributor

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP logo
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.
Explore Firm Details
On 20 January 2026, ASIC published Report 828 following a review in relation to the contracts for difference (CFD) sector. ASIC found widespread compliance weaknesses in a number of areas...
Australia Finance and Banking
Fiona Smedley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Fiona Smedley’s articles from Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
  • within Finance and Banking topic(s)
  • with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
  • in Australia
  • with readers working within the Banking & Credit, Property and Securities & Investment industries

In this Funds Update for 23 January 2026:

  1. Report on CFD compliance with design and distribution obligations

Report on CFD compliance with design and distribution obligations

On 20 January 2026, ASIC published Report 828 following a review in relation to the contracts for difference (CFD) sector. ASIC found widespread compliance weaknesses in a number of areas, including design and distribution obligations (DDO), ASIC's CFD product intervention order and derivative trade reporting requirements.

In relation to DDO, ASIC's review examined CFD issuers' questionnaires which assessed clients against the criteria in target market determinations (TMD) and tested whether the client specifically met the TMD criteria to have knowledge or experience in CFD trading. ASIC highlighted common deficiencies in these questionnaires:

  • Failing to adequately address each of the criteria in the target market;
  • Self-certification style questions or client declarations;
  • Leading and unbalanced questions;
  • Double- or triple-barrelled questions;
  • No 'knock-out' questions that prevented consumers from signing up;
  • Prompts in the questionnaire; and
  • Failing to use available data to knock out a client.

You can find ASIC's report, REP 828 Risky business: Driving change in CFD issuers' distribution practices (here).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Fiona Smedley
Fiona Smedley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More