LEI Status Requirements – Which May Lapse, And Which Require Renewal?

Article summarises the primary fields which require LEIs to be populated, along with whether the LEI can be lapsed or not.

TRAction provides financial and regulatory technology services across Europe, Asia Pacific and Canada. We support financial firms, brokers, investment managers, banks and electricity suppliers in complying with their reporting obligations, and process millions of reportable transactions each day. TRAction acts as an intermediary between regulated financial firms and licensed Trade Repositories (TR) and/or Approved Reporting Mechanisms (ARM).

Article Insights

Quinn Perrott’s articles from TRAction are most popular: in Australia TRAction are most popular: within Environment topic(s)

There are certain fields within the reporting regimes of EMIR, MiFIR, SFTR, ASIC, MAS and Canada, that require populating with a legal entity identifier (LEI). All LEIs for these reporting regimes must be valid and included in the GLEIF database. (For more information on ISO 17442 see GLEIF's website).

As a general overview:

for new transactions, LEIs for the reporting counterparty (i.e. Counterparty 1) cannot be lapsed, and must have a status as per GLEIF, such as:

"Issued"; "Pending transfer"; or "Pending archival";

for the other counterparty to a trade (Counterparty 2), their LEI is still accepted even if "Lapsed" in GLEIF; and

the Initial Registration Date of an LEI must be equal to or after the trade date.



For each regime we summarise the primary fields which require LEIs to be populated, along with whether the LEI can be lapsed or not. The regimes differ in terms of specific validation rules and action types, even though field names may be similar in some cases.

GLEIF LEI statuses and what they mean?

The below are the most commonly used LEI statuses as set out by GLEIF along with their meanings:

Lapsed – The LEI is overdue for annual renewal.

Pending transfer – A transfer has been requested for a transfer to a new managing LOU (i.e., a new LEI issuer).

Pending archival – In the process of being transferred to a new managing LOU.

Issued – an LEI that has been validated and issued.

Other LEI statuses that are used on GLEIF:

Annulled – Marked as an error after the LEI has been issued.

Duplicate – There is a duplicate LEI registration.

Retired – Operation has ceased other than due to 'Merged' below.

Merged – Due to a merger, no longer operating as a legal entity.

For more information on LEIs, see our articles here and here and here.

Regimes and LEI fields for population and validation

EU EMIR

Field Action Type Validation Additional Information Report submitting entity ID NEWT – New

MODI – Modify

REVI – Revive

CORR – Correct

VALU – Valuation

POSC – Position component

MARU – Margin update The status of the LEI must be: "Issued", "Lapsed", "Pending Transfer" or "Pending Archival" only. – TERM – Termination

EROR – Error LEI can be any status Entity responsible for reporting NEWT – New

MODI – Modify

CORR – Correct

VALU – Valuation

POSC – Position component The status of the LEI must be: "Issued", "Pending Transfer" or "Pending Archival" only. LEI cannot be lapsed in order to submit, except for Action Type "TERM", "REVI" or "EROR". TERM – Termination

REVI – Revive

EROR – Error LEI can be any status. Counterparty 1 (Reporting Counterparty) NEWT – New

MODI – Modify

CORR – Correct

VALU – Valuation

POSC – Position component

MARU – Margin update The status of the LEI must be: "Issued", "Pending transfer" or "Pending Archival" only. LEI cannot be lapsed in order to submit, except for Action Type "TERM", "REVI" or "EROR". TERM – Termination

REVI – Revive

EROR – Error LEI can be any status. Counterparty 2 NEWT – New

MODI – Modify

CORR – Correct

VALU – Valuation

POSC – Position component

MARU – Margin update The status of the LEI must be: "Pending transfer" or "Pending archival" only. LEI cannot be lapsed in order to submit, except for Action Type "TERM", "REVI" or "EROR". TERM – Termination

REVI – Revive

EROR – Error LEI can be any status. Broker ID Not specified. LEI must be a valid LEI as per the GLEIF database. – Clearing Member Not specified. LEI must be a valid LEI as per the GLEIF database. – Central counterparty Not specified. LEI must be a valid LEI as per the GLEIF database. – PTRR service provider Not specified. LEI must be a valid LEI as per the GLEIF database. – PTRR service provider Not specified. LEI must be a valid LEI as per the GLEIF database. The LEI does not need to be in 'Active' status.

If NPID (Natural person identifier) is used, then the first 20 characters must be a valid LEI as per GLEIF. – Reference entity (for Credit Derivatives) Not specified. LEI must be a valid LEI as per the GLEIF database, if used instead of the country code. –

UK EMIR

Field Action Type Validation Additional Information Report submitting entity ID NEWT – New

MODI – Modify

REVI – Revive

CORR – Correct

VALU – Valuation

POSC – Position component The status of the LEI must be: "Issued", "Lapsed", "Pending transfer" or "Pending Archival" only. – TERM – Termination

EROR – Error LEI can be any status. Entity responsible for reporting NEWT – New

MODI – Modify

CORR – Correct

VALU – Valuation

POSC – Position component The status of the LEI must be: "Issued", "Pending Transfer" or "Pending Archival" only. LEI cannot be lapsed in order to submit, except for Action Type "TERM", "REVI" or "EROR". TERM – Termination

REVI – Revive

EROR – Error LEI can be any status. Counterparty 1 (Reporting Counterparty) NEWT – New

MODI – Modify

CORR – Correct

VALU – Valuation

POSC – Position component The status of the LEI must be: "Issued", "Pending transfer" or "Pending Archival" only. LEI cannot be lapsed in order to submit, except for Action Type "TERM", "REVI" or "EROR". TERM – Termination

REVI – Revive

EROR – Error LEI can be any status. Counterparty 2 NEWT – New

MODI – Modify

CORR – Correct

VALU – Valuation

POSC – Position component The status of the LEI must be: "Issued", "Lapsed", "Pending transfer" or "Pending archival" only. – TERM – Termination

REVI – Revive

EROR – Error LEI can be any status. Execution Agent NEWT- New

MODI – Modify

CORR – Correct

POSC – Position component The status of the LEI must be: "Issued", "Pending transfer" or "Pending Archival" only. LEI cannot be lapsed in order to submit, except for Action Type "REVI". REVI – Revive LEI can be any status.

MiFIR

Field Validation Additional Information Executing Entity ID The status of the LEI must be "Issued", "Pending transfer" or "Pending archival". LEI cannot be lapsed in order to submit. Submitting Entity ID The status of the LEI must be "Issued", "Lapsed", "Pending Transfer" or "Pending Archival". – Buyer/Seller IDs The status of the LEI must be "Issued", "Lapsed", "Pending transfer" or "Pending archival". – Buyer/Seller Decision Maker IDs The status of the LEI must be "Issued", "Lapsed", "Pending transfer" or "Pending archival". – Buyer Transmitter ID The status of the LEI must be "Issued", "Lapsed", "Pending transfer" or "Pending archival". – Seller Transmitter ID The status of the LEI must be "Issued", "Lapsed", "Pending transfer" or "Pending archival". –

SFTR

Field Action Type Validation Additional Information Report submitting entity NEWT – New

MODI – Modify

VALU – Valuation

COLU – Collateral update

ETRM – Early Termination

CORR – Correction

POSC – Position component

REUU – Collateral reuse update

MARU – Margin update The status of the LEI must be "Issued", "Pending transfer" or "Pending archival". LEI cannot be lapsed in order to submit, except for action type "EROR". EROR – Error LEI can be any status. Reporting counterparty NEWT – New

MODI – Modify

VALU – Valuation

COLU – Collateral update

CORR – Correction

POSC – Position component

MARU – Margin update

REUU – Collateral reuse update The status of the LEI must be "Issued", "Pending transfer" or "Pending Archival". LEI cannot be lapsed in order to submit, except for action type "EROR" or "ETRM". ETRM – Early Termination LEI can also be "Lapsed" or "Retired". EROR – Error LEI can be any status. Entity responsible for the report NEWT – New

MODI – Modify

VALU – Valuation

COLU – Collateral update

CORR – Correction

POSC – Position component

EROR – Error The status of the LEI must be "Issued", "Pending transfer" or "Pending archival". LEI cannot be lapsed in order to submit, except for action type "EROR" or "ETRM". ETRM – Early Termination LEI can also be "Lapsed" or "Retired". EROR – Error LEI can be any status. Other Counterparty NEWT – New

MODI – Modify

CORR – Correction

COLU – Collateral update

VALU – Valuation

POSC – Position component The status of the LEI must be "Issued", "Lapsed", "Pending transfer" or "Pending Archival". – ETRM – Early Termination LEI can also be "Retired". EROR – Error LEI can be any status.

ASIC

Field Action Type Validation Additional Information Reporting Counterparty NEWT – New

MODI – Modify

CORR – Correct

VALU – Valuation

MARU – Margin update The status of the LEI must be: "Issued", "Pending transfer" or "Pending Archival". REVI – Revive

TERM – Termination

EROR – Error

PRTO -Transfer out LEI can be any status. Counterparty 1 NEWT – New

MODI – Modify

CORR – Correct

VALU – Valuation

MARU – Margin update The status of the LEI must be: "Issued", "Pending transfer" or "Pending Archival". REVI – Revive

TERM – Termination

EROR – Error

PRTO – Transfer out LEI can be any status. Counterparty 2 NEWT – New

MODI – Modify

CORR – Correct

VALU – Valuation

MARU – Margin update The status of the LEI must be: "Issued", "Lapsed", "Pending transfer" or "Pending Archival". – REVI – Revive

TERM – Termination

EROR – Error

PRTO – Transfer out LEI can be any status. Beneficiary 1 NEWT – New

MODI – Modify

CORR – Correct The status of the LEI must be: "Issued", "Lapsed", "Pending transfer" or "Pending Archival". – REVI – Revive LEI can be any status. Broker NEWT – New

MODI – Modify

CORR – Correct

REVI – Revive The status of the LEI must be: "Issued", "Lapsed", "Pending transfer" or "Pending Archival". – Execution Agent of Counterparty 1 NEWT – New

MARU – Margin update MODI – Modify

VALU – Valuation

CORR – Correct The status of the LEI must be: "Issued", "Lapsed", "Pending transfer" or "Pending Archival". – REVI – Revive

TERM – Termination

EROR – Error

PRTO – Transfer out LEI can be any status.

MAS

Field Action Type Validation Additional Information Counterparty 1 NEWT – New

MODI – Modify

CORR – Correct

VALU – Valuation

MARU – Margin update The status of the LEI must be: "Issued", "Pending transfer" or "Pending Archival". LEI cannot be lapsed in order to submit, except for action type "REVI", "TERM", "EROR" and "PRTO". REVI – Revive

TERM – Termination

EROR – Error

PRTO – Transfer out LEI can be any status. Counterparty 2 NEWT – New

MODI – Modify

CORR – Correct

VALU – Valuation

MARU – Margin update The status of the LEI must be: "Issued", "Lapsed", "Pending transfer" or "Pending Archival". – REVI – Revive

TERM – Termination

EROR – Error

PRTO – Transfer out LEI can be any status. Reporting specified person NEWT – New

MODI – Modify

CORR – Correct

VALU – Valuation

MARU – Margin update The status of the LEI must be: "Issued", "Pending transfer" or "Pending Archival". LEI cannot be lapsed in order to submit, except for action type "REVI", "TERM", "EROR" and "PRTO". REVI – Revive

TERM – Termination

EROR – Error

PRTO – Transfer out LEI can be any status. Data submitter NEWT – New

MODI – Modify

CORR – Correct

REVI – Revive

VALU – Valuation

MARU – Margin update The status of the LEI must be: "Issued", "Lapsed", "Pending transfer" or "Pending Archival". – TERM – Termination

EROR – Error

PRTO – Transfer out LEI can be any status.

Canada

Field Action Type Validation Clearing Venue – ID Not specified. If populated, LEI must be a valid LEI as per the GLEIF database. The LEI does not need to be in 'Active' status. Trade Party 1 – Clearing Broker ID Not specified. LEI must be a valid LEI as per the GLEIF database. The LEI does not need to be in 'Active' status.

If NPID (Natural person identifier) is used, then the first 20 characters must be a valid LEI as per GLEIF. Original Swap SDR – ID NEWT – New LEI must be a valid LEI as per the GLEIF database. The LEI does not need to be in 'Active' status. Trade Party 1 – ID Not specified. LEI must be a valid LEI as per the GLEIF database. The LEI does not need to be in 'Active' status.

If NPID (Natural person identifier) is used, then the first 20 characters must be a valid LEI as per GLEIF. Trade Party 2 – ID Not specified. LEI must be a valid LEI as per the GLEIF database. The LEI does not need to be in 'Active' status.

If NPID (Natural person identifier) is used, then the first 20 characters must be a valid LEI as per GLEIF. TERM – Termination

EROR – Error

PRTO – Transfer out Up to 200 characters are accepted to allow clean up or porting out of legacy data. Submitting Party – ID Not specified. LEI must be a valid LEI as per the GLEIF database. The LEI does not need to be in 'Active' status. Trade Party 2 – Execution Agent ID Not specified. LEI must be a valid LEI as per the GLEIF database. The LEI does not need to be in 'Active' status. Execution Venue – ID Not specified. LEI must be a valid LEI as per the GLEIF database. The LEI does not need to be in 'Active' status. Trade Party 1 – Broker ID Not specified. If populated, LEI must be a valid LEI as per the GLEIF database. The LEI does not need to be in 'Active' status. Responsible Data Submitter – ID Not specified. LEI must be a valid LEI Corporate Action – New Trade Party 1 LEI MODI – modify LEI must be a valid LEI as per the GLEIF database. The LEI does not need to be in 'Active' status.

How can TRAction assist?

TRAction, as a third-party service provider, closely monitors the LEI requirements and ensures our clients are compliant with the latest changes under the new regulations. We assist clients in obtaining and renewing LEIs, and we also ensure their LEIs are reported accurately and consistently.

If you would like to discuss the process of getting or renewing LEIs or in relation to LEI statuses for your transactions, please do not hesitate to contact us.