ASIC enforcement priorities for 2026

ASIC has announced its enforcement priorities for 2026 and there is a continued focus on preventing consumer harm, penalising misleading conduct and the private credit and insurance industries. ASIC Deputy Chair, Sarah Court said "'In the last 12 months, we've doubled the number of new investigations and nearly doubled the number of new matters filed in court." Licensees are on notice that ASIC will investigate and will enforce obligations across a broad range of industries.

2026 Priorities

ASIC's enforcement priorities for 2026 include:

Claims and complaint handling failures by insurers

Misconduct and predatory credit practices, particularly impacting consumers facing financial difficulty

Misleading pricing practices

Financial reporting misconduct

Poor private credit practices

Strengthening investigation and prosecution of insider trading conduct

ASIC's enduring priorities remain the same from year to year and inform the enforcement priorities announced each year. The enduring priorities are:

Misconduct damaging marketing integrity

Misconduct involving a high risk of consumer harm

Systemic compliance failures by large institutions

Misconduct involving First Nations people

Governance and directors' duties failures

New or emerging conduct risks within the financial system

Action to take

In her recent speech, Ms Court indicated that licensees must take compliance seriously and noted the importance of substance over form. Licensees must document their compliance policies and procedures, but must also take action to ensure these policies are implemented and actively adhered to in the course of providing credit or financial services.

All licensees should be aware of ASIC's enforcement priorities, but particularly those in the insurance and the private credit industries.

ASIC's surveillance report on private credit funds serves as a reminder that ASIC is elevating its enforcement work in this space. Court action has already been commenced in relation to the collapse of the Shield Master Fund. This is a reminder for the private credit industry to consider the guidance in ASIC's surveillance report and consider policies on:

Governance

Fund disclosure and transparency

Conflicts of interest

Fees and disclosure

Valuations

Managing liquidity and credit risk

In the insurance industry, ASIC's enforcement in 2026 will focus on claims and complaint handling. Insurers, brokers and claims handling licensees should revise their complaint management procedures and consider further training for representatives on these issues. In relation to claims management, given ASIC's enduring priorities, licensees should ensure a policy exists to manage claims from vulnerable consumers and that representatives know what the policy requires of them when dealing with vulnerable consumers.

