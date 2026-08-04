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4 August 2026

AI Slop v Fair Work Com­mis­sion: The Scourge Continues

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Recent Fair Work Commission cases reveal how artificial intelligence is undermining legal proceedings, with applicants submitting AI-generated appeals containing fabricated case citations, misapplied legal terminology, and incomprehensible arguments. The tribunal's scathing critiques highlight a growing crisis where uncritical reliance on AI wastes judicial resources and produces submissions devoid of merit.
Australia Employment and HR
Michael Byrnes
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For all the talk of how extra­or­di­nary and trans­for­ma­tive arti­fi­cial intel­li­gence (AI) can sup­pos­ed­ly be, it con­tin­ues to be a scourge for the Fair Work Com­mis­sion (FWC). 

In the recent FWC case of Emmanuel Tis­chler v Ava­da Traf­fic Pty Ltd [2026] FWCFB 174, the Full Bench con­sid­ered an appeal in an unfair dis­missal mat­ter ini­ti­at­ed by the Appli­cant employ­ee who had been unsuc­cess­ful at first instance. 

In the brief pub­lished deci­sion, the FWC set out the role AI had in the con­duct of the appeal by the Applicant.

At para­graph 3 the Full Bench noted:

Mr Tischler’s orig­i­nal notice of appeal con­tained sev­er­al brief para­graphs that did not advance any coher­ent con­tention of error in the Commissioner’s deci­sion.”

Then some­thing changed – it seems the Appli­cant start­ed using AI for the pur­pose of the case. As the Full Bench observed (at para­graph 3):

Mr Tis­chler lat­er filed a revised notice of appeal con­tain­ing nine appeal grounds and sub­mis­sions on the pub­lic inter­est. Mr Tis­chler explained that he had copied and past­ed the deci­sion into Google AI and that his revised notice of appeal ‘reflects what was found’. We will not recite this.

So, how did that go for the Appli­cant? The Full Bench gave a scathing cri­tique of the AI out­put (at para­graph 3):

“The nine grounds var­i­ous­ly con­tend that the deci­sion is affect­ed by errors of law, errors of log­ic, and sig­nif­i­cant errors of fact. Hav­ing con­sid­ered each ground, we do not find any of them to present an arguable case of appeal­able error. We note that the grounds con­tain obvi­ous errors that in our expe­ri­ence are typ­i­cal of AI gen­er­at­ed appli­ca­tions, includ­ing the use of legal ter­mi­nol­o­gy in the wrong con­text (for exam­ple, s 387(a) does not estab­lish a ‘thresh­old’), and mis­tak­ing the Commissioner’s sum­ma­ry of the par­ties’ evi­dence and argu­ment as find­ings and con­clu­sions made by the Com­mis­sion­er.”

The Full Bench held there was no appellable error in the fac­tu­al find­ings made by the Com­mis­sion­er at first instance and, fur­ther, no pub­lic inter­est in even grant­i­ng per­mis­sion to appeal. In that regard it was not­ed (at para­graph 4):

We do not con­sid­er that it is in the pub­lic inter­est to grant per­mis­sion to appeal. Mr Tischler’s con­tentions about the pub­lic inter­est are whol­ly uncon­vinc­ing, par­tic­u­lar­ly in his (or rather, Google AI’s) asser­tion that the deci­sion cre­ates a ‘dan­ger­ous prece­dent’, an ‘unsafe prin­ci­ple’, and a ‘legal­ly unsafe rule’. Again, the lim­i­ta­tions of AI are appar­ent. The deci­sion did none of these things. The case turns on its own facts. There is noth­ing to engage the pub­lic inter­est here, whether in con­nec­tion with any of the mat­ters referred to in Makin or oth­er­wise.

Accord­ing­ly, per­mis­sion to appeal was refused and the mat­ter dismissed. 

The unre­li­a­bil­i­ty of AI was also evi­dent in the unfair dis­missal case of Sarah Byrne v CXC Cor­po­rate Ser­vices Pty Ltd [2026] FWC 2751, in which Deputy Pres­i­dent O’Ke­effe grap­pled with sub­mis­sions that had been pre­pared by the Appli­cant employ­ee with the (dubi­ous) assis­tance of AI.

In these sub­mis­sions the Appli­cant cit­ed three author­i­ties to sup­port her con­tention that a mod­ern award cov­ered her employ­ment as a WHS Advisor. 

Deputy Pres­i­dent O’Ke­effe con­sid­ered the first of these author­i­ties, observ­ing (at para­graph 18):

Turn­ing to the author­i­ties above, I note first­ly that Ponce v DJT Staff Man­age­ment Pty Ltd is a case which exists. Its prop­er cita­tion is Ponce v DJT Staff Man­age­ment Ser­vices Pty Ltd t/as Daly’s Traf­fic [2010] FWA 2078. How­ev­er, it is not, as the Appli­cant sub­mits, a case where a WHS Advi­sor employed by a labour hire com­pa­ny was found to be award-cov­ered. It is a case about a traf­fic con­troller who was direct­ly employed by a com­pa­ny pro­vid­ing traf­fic man­age­ment ser­vices. The issue to be decid­ed was whether he was a reg­u­lar and sys­tem­at­ic casu­al and the issue of award cov­er­age did not even arise. As such, it has no rel­e­vance to the award cov­er­age issue.

This prompt­ed Deputy Pres­i­dent O’Ke­effe to note (at para­graph 19):

I put to the Appli­cant at hear­ing that, con­trary to her AI under­tak­ing, she had not checked this case or indeed even read it. The Appli­cant pro­vid­ed a response that began a pat­tern of eva­sive­ness dis­played at reg­u­lar inter­vals there­after. Suf­fice to say, I con­clude from the total­i­ty of her respons­es on this issue that she had not actu­al­ly read the case. Hav­ing estab­lished this, I turn next to the case of “Rah­man v Active Labour Pty Ltd”.”

Things went from bad to worse when the Deputy Pres­i­dent con­sid­ered this pur­port­ed sec­ond “author­i­ty” (at para­graph 20):

I scoured sev­er­al legal data­bas­es to find this case with­out suc­cess. Hav­ing done so, I was rea­son­ably con­fi­dent that the case did not exist. My con­clu­sion was con­firmed by the admis­sion from the Respondent’s coun­sel that his firm had like­wise been unable to find any trace of the case. Giv­en this, I am sat­is­fied that this case does not exist and that the Appli­cant did not – and indeed could not – read it and con­firm its con­tents.

At least the third author­i­ty exist­ed, albeit with a dif­fer­ent name to that to which it was referred and not stand­ing for the propo­si­tion for which it was cit­ed (at para­graph 21):

The third and final case was “CXC / Cal­i­bre Line”. I could find no such case in the usu­al legal data­bas­es. In dis­cussing this case with the Appli­cant – who claimed to have seen it – it emerged that the case was actu­al­ly Mr Allan Gabriel v Titan Recruit­ment Pty Ltd T/A Titan Recruit­ment [2023] FWC 230. The term “Cal­i­bre” came from a com­pa­ny that was some­what involved in the mat­ter. Hav­ing been direct­ed to this case – and remem­ber­ing it was cit­ed in favour of WHS roles not being man­age­r­i­al in the con­text of award cov­er­age – I was some­what bemused to find that the actu­al case involved con­sid­er­ing an exten­sion of time for a s.365 gen­er­al pro­tec­tions appli­ca­tion. Once again, the case had no rel­e­vance what­so­ev­er to the mat­ter at hand and the Appli­cant had clear­ly not read it to any mean­ing­ful extent.

Deputy Pres­i­dent O’Ke­effe right­ly exco­ri­at­ed the Appli­cant for cit­ing these three “author­i­ties” (at para­graph 22):

In sum­ma­ry and notwith­stand­ing her AI under­tak­ing, the Appli­cant pre­sent­ed three cas­es in sup­port of her argu­ment. One sim­ply did not exist. One exist­ed under anoth­er name but did not have the slight­est rel­e­vance to this mat­ter. The third exist­ed and the name was cor­rect but again, there was no rel­e­vance to the present case. Some­what galling­ly, in the face of these rev­e­la­tions the Appli­cant appeared unwill­ing to admit that she had not actu­al­ly read these cas­es to check them, as she had under­tak­en to have done. She tried to pre­var­i­cate and sug­gest­ed that per­haps she had only read parts of them or had sim­ply read summaries.”

Deputy Pres­i­dent O’Ke­effe then con­tin­ued his crit­i­cisms (at para­graph 23):

I make it clear that I do not accept the Applicant’s answers. It is sim­ply not cred­i­ble to sug­gest she had ready any of the cas­es or their sum­maries and then made the claims about their con­tent she made in her sub­mis­sions. As such, the val­ue of the Applicant’s sub­mis­sions with respect to case prece­dent for her being award-cov­ered is nil. I fur­ther note that in sub­mit­ting these irrel­e­vant and non-exis­tent cas­es the Appli­cant has wast­ed sig­nif­i­cant time both for the FWC and the Respondent’s coun­sel.

Some Obser­va­tions

These cas­es are not mere­ly iso­lat­ed exam­ples of the detri­men­tal effect the use of AI has had on the con­duct of cas­es before the FWC. They are reflec­tive of a gen­er­al pat­tern. No doubt there will be more such cas­es as the use of AI in FWC pro­ceed­ings con­tin­ues, seem­ing­ly unabated. 

Costs orders are, for good pol­i­cy rea­sons, rarely made in unfair dis­missal mat­ters. The FWC should, how­ev­er, have no com­punc­tion about exer­cis­ing the pow­er it has to award costs in unfair dis­missal pro­ceed­ings (includ­ing under sec­tion 400A of the Fair Work Act for an “unrea­son­able act”) when par­ties use AI to pro­duce sub­mis­sions that are devoid of mer­it or, worse still, cite author­i­ties that either don’t exist or clear­ly do not sup­port the propo­si­tion for which they are being relied upon. It wastes the time and resources of the FWC and the hap­less employ­ers who need to respond to the AI slop served up to them. To com­pound the prob­lem, sub­mis­sions pro­duced by AI are not only often devoid of mer­it but can also be volu­mi­nous and large­ly incom­pre­hen­si­ble. The uncrit­i­cal use of AI by appli­cant employ­ees is a scourge for the FWC and employ­ers. It has been fuelled by spu­ri­ous claims from vest­ed inter­ests about what AI is present­ly capa­ble of that are so hyper­bol­ic they would make the snake oil sales­men of old blush. This is not the time for timid­i­ty — in cir­cum­stances where the gross mis­use of AI is evi­dent in unfair dis­missal pro­ceed­ings employ­ers should make appli­ca­tions for costs and the FWC should order costs be paid. Some adverse costs orders, well-adver­tised by the FWC, might have a salu­tary effect on the tide of AI-dri­ven appli­ca­tions cur­rent­ly over­whelm­ing the tribunal. 

For further information please contact:

Michael Byrnes, Partner
Phone: + 61 2 9233 5544
Email: mjb@swaab.com.au

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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