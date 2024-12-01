ARTICLE
1 December 2024

Podcast: TaxLand with Fletch and Sarah – Lessons from Nerang Subdivision Pty Ltd: GST registration in large scale residential property developments

CG
Cooper Grace Ward

Contributor

Supreme Court of Queensland required the owner of a property subdivision project be registered for GST.
Australia Real Estate and Construction
Photo of Fletch Heinemann
Photo of Sarah Lancaster
Authors

In this episode of TaxLand, Fletch and Sarah discuss the decision in Nerang Subdivision Pty Ltd & Ors v Hutson & Anor where the Supreme Court of Queensland required that the owner of a property subdivision project be registered for GST. They explore issues such as when a landowner could be carrying on an enterprise for GST purposes, when a landowner is required to be registered for GST and the importance of GST clauses in property development arrangements.

Travel to TaxLand with us via Spotify or Apple Podcasts to learn more.

Authors
