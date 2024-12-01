Podcast: TaxLand with Fletch and Sarah – Lessons from Nerang Subdivision Pty Ltd: GST registration in large scale residential property developments

In this episode of TaxLand, Fletch and Sarah discuss the decision in Nerang Subdivision Pty Ltd & Ors v Hutson & Anor where the Supreme Court of Queensland required that the owner of a property subdivision project be registered for GST. They explore issues such as when a landowner could be carrying on an enterprise for GST purposes, when a landowner is required to be registered for GST and the importance of GST clauses in property development arrangements.

Travel to TaxLand with us via Spotify or Apple Podcasts to learn more.

Click here to listen to the podcast

self

© Cooper Grace Ward Lawyers

Cooper Grace Ward is a leading Australian law firm based in Brisbane.

This publication is for information only and is not legal advice. You should obtain advice that is specific to your circumstances and not rely on this publication as legal advice. If there are any issues you would like us to advise you on arising from this publication, please contact Cooper Grace Ward Lawyers.