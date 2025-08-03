Queensland's Property Law Act: New seller disclosure requirements from 1 August 2025

The long-awaited Property Law Act 2023 (Qld) (PLA) comes into effect on 1 August 2025, bringing in a major overhaul of Queensland's property laws. One of the most significant changes is the introduction of a comprehensive seller disclosure regime, designed to modernise property transactions and enhance transparency for buyers.

In this article, we provide a practical refresher on the new seller disclosure requirements, which mark a significant shift from the prevailing 'buyer beware' position in Queensland.

Key disclosure requirements for sellers before contract signing

Under the new legislation, a seller must now provide a seller disclosure statement (form 2) and certain prescribed certificates to a buyer before the contract is signed by the buyer.This reform ensures that buyers receive essential information about the property upfront and promotes 'fair dealings'.

What information must be included in the seller disclosure statement?

The disclosure statement must contain the information prescribed by regulation, which must be true at the time the statement is given. The required information is comprehensive and includes:

the lot and plan description of the property

whether the property is part of a community titles scheme or a scheme under the Building Units and Group Titles Act 1980 ( BUGTA )

) details of unregistered encumbrances, including statutory encumbrances

zoning information

whether the property is listed on the environmental management or contaminated land register

neighbourhood disputes

transport infrastructure proposals affecting the property

heritage listings

notices of intention to resume any part of the property

council and water rates charges

presence of a pool on the property

residential tenancy agreements.

Sellers can access the seller disclosure statement (form 2) here.

Which prescribed certificates must sellers provide?

In addition to the seller disclosure statement, the seller must provide certain documents prescribed by regulation. The prescribed certificates include:

title search

copy of the registered plan

a body corporate certificate and copy of the community management statement if the property is included in a community title scheme or BUGTA scheme

notices under other legislation, including the Queensland Building and Construction Commission Act 1991, Building Act 1975, Planning Act 2016 and Environmental Protection Act 1994.

While these documents do not have to be attached to the disclosure statement or sent simultaneously, it is best practice to annex all the prescribed certificates to the disclosure statement so there is clear evidence that the seller has complied with their requirements.

Consequences of failing to comply with seller disclosure requirements

Generally, a buyer may terminate a contract at any time before settlement if a seller:

fails to provide a compliant seller disclosure statement or prescribed certificate before the buyer signs the contract; or

provides a disclosure statement or a prescribed certificate that is: inaccurate or incomplete in relation to a material matter affecting the property the buyer was unaware of the true state of affairs at the time they signed the contract if the buyer had known, they would not have proceeded to sign the contract.



If the contract is terminated, the buyer is entitled to a full refund of all money paid, including any interest accrued on that amount.

The legislation leaves the term 'material matter' open for interpretation, with the exception that it excludes information relating to the property's council and water rates. Given the consumer protection focus of the new regime, it is anticipated that courts will take a buyer-friendly approach when interpreting these provisions.

However, if the seller's failure to comply also breaches other statutory obligations, and the other legislation provides a consequence to the seller for such a failure (other than a penalty), then the termination right under the PLA may not apply. For example, if a seller fails to give the buyer a notice under section 408 of the Environmental Protection Act 1994, the buyer may rescind the agreement to purchase under that Act.

Sellers should also consider whether:

failure to provide accurate information with the disclosure statement amounts to a misrepresentation or misleading and deceptive conduct, giving the buyer a right to compensation or other remedies at common law or under the Australian Consumer Law

a contractual breach or a breach of a warranty that is not a failure to disclose under the seller disclosure regime may give the buyer a right to terminate the contract or contractual damages.

What about off-the-plan lots?

Importantly, the new PLA disclosure requirements do not apply to 'proposed lots' being sold off-the-plan. These transactions remain govered by the disclosure regimes under the Land Sales Act 1984 (Qld) and Body Corporate and Community Management Act 1997 (Qld) (BCCMA).

However, developers of community title scheme properties must now provide a copy of any building management statement that will apply to the scheme land as part of their disclosure requirements under section 213 of the BCCMA.

Exceptions to the seller disclosure regime

There are a number of other exemptions to the seller disclosure regime, including:

Buyer and seller are related (within the meaning of the PLA) and the buyer provides a waiver notice

Buyer is the State, Commonwealth, another State, local government, or constructing authority

Buyer is a listed corporation or subsidiary of a listed corporation

Buyer and seller are co-owners

Contract gives effect to a court order or a financial agreement

Contract arises from the exercise of an option (with no nomination) and the seller gave a compliant disclosure statement and prescribed certificates on entering into the option

The purchase price is greater than $10 million (including GST) and the buyer provides a waiver notice

The State is selling a property to a buyer that has been a tenant of the property for at least three years and gives the buyer a compliant notice

Boundary realignments between neighbouring land owners.

Whether or not an exemption applies requires careful consideration of the definitions in the PLA. To reduce the risk of non-compliance, sellers should seek legal advice before relying on an exemption.

Key takeaways

While the new seller disclosure regime enhances protection for buyers, we anticipate several significant challenges for sellers, including:

increased costs: Sellers will need to incur additional expenses preparing a compliant disclosure statement and obtaining the relevant prescribed certificates

Sellers will need to incur additional expenses preparing a compliant disclosure statement and obtaining the relevant prescribed certificates potential delays : We anticipate increased negotiations prior to contract signing, with parties seeking to allocate risks identified in disclosure statements and prescribed certificates

: We anticipate increased negotiations prior to contract signing, with parties seeking to allocate risks identified in disclosure statements and prescribed certificates termination risk: Buyers looking to exit contracts will carefully scrutinise disclosure statements and prescribed certificates to identify non-compliance or inaccuracies that could justify terminating the contract.

Sellers should conduct appropriate due diligence and seek legal advice to mitigate the risks associated with the new regime.

If you need assistance with reviewing the required documents or have any questions about how the new Property Law Act may impact you, please get in touch with our team below.

This publication does not deal with every important topic or change in law and is not intended to be relied upon as a substitute for legal or other advice that may be relevant to the reader's specific circumstances. If you have found this publication of interest and would like to know more or wish to obtain legal advice relevant to your circumstances please contact one of the named individuals listed.