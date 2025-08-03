Queensland's New Seller Disclosure Laws Are Here – Is Your Sale At Risk?

From 1 August 2025, a new mandatory Seller Disclosure regime is now in effect across Queensland, introducing a significant shift in the way landowners must prepare for the sale of their property. The new regime, introduced under the Property Law Act 2023, imposes strict disclosure obligations on sellers-regardless of whether the property is residential, commercial, or rural.

With limited exceptions, sellers are now legally required to provide a compliant disclosure statement and certificate to prospective buyers before the buyer signs the contract. Failure to do so, or providing defective or incomplete disclosure, may entitle the buyer to terminate the contract-even at the last minute.

At McCarthy Durie Lawyers, we've been helping Queenslanders buy and sell all kinds of property for nearly 50 years. From first-home sellers to listed property trusts divesting major commercial assets, our team brings deep, specialist experience to every transaction.

As one of very few Queensland Law Society Accredited Specialists in Property Law, I understand the pitfalls and risks that come with non-compliance under this new regime. That's why we've invested in best-in-class systems and processes to ensure our clients receive comprehensive, fully compliant seller disclosure statements-without the stress or uncertainty.

If you're planning to sell land in Queensland, now more than ever, you need experienced legal guidance to ensure your sale proceeds smoothly and your contract is enforceable from day one.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.