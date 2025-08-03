ARTICLE
3 August 2025

August 1, 2025 Property Law Day One of Queensland's New Seller Disclosure Regime — Off to a Strong Start

MD
McCarthy Durie Lawyers

Contributor

McCarthy Durie Lawyers logo
McCarthy Durie Lawyers is a full-service law firm in Brisbane with over 30 years of experience. They specialize in growing and protecting personal wealth and business interests across various industries. They have strong connections with other professional services firms to ensure clients receive the best legal services tailored to their individual needs. Unlike national law chains, they offer personalized services with the same lawyer handling your case from start to finish, ensuring efficient, cost-effective, and high-quality service.
Explore Firm Details
Compliant, quality-assured disclosure statements are already in the hands of our clients and real estate partners.
Australia Real Estate and Construction
Stephen Gibson
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Day One of Queensland's New
Seller Disclosure Regime - Off to a Strong Start

Today marked the first full day under Queensland's new Seller Disclosure regime - and despite the significant
changes, business at McCarthy Durie Lawyers has not skipped a beat.

Thanks to months of preparation, investment in systems, and targeted staff training, our team has hit the ground running. Compliant, quality-assured disclosure statements are already in the hands of our clients and real estate partners - ready to support enforceable, seamless sale transactions across Queensland.

We've seen a strong number of referrals from trusted agents who are eager to ensure their vendors meet the new legal requirements and avoid the risk of contract termination. We've also experienced high engagement directly from landowners-both residential and commercial-who are proactively preparing their properties for sale.

This smooth start underlines the importance of working with experienced, specialist property lawyers in the
current landscape. The new regime represents a substantial shift in the Queensland property market, but with the right support and systems in place, sellers can still achieve secure, successful outcomes.

If you're a landowner preparing for sale-or a real estate agent seeking a trusted legal partner-our door is open.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Stephen Gibson
Stephen Gibson
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More