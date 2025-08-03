August 1, 2025 Property Law Day One of Queensland's New Seller Disclosure Regime — Off to a Strong Start

Day One of Queensland's New

Seller Disclosure Regime - Off to a Strong Start

Today marked the first full day under Queensland's new Seller Disclosure regime - and despite the significant

changes, business at McCarthy Durie Lawyers has not skipped a beat.

Thanks to months of preparation, investment in systems, and targeted staff training, our team has hit the ground running. Compliant, quality-assured disclosure statements are already in the hands of our clients and real estate partners - ready to support enforceable, seamless sale transactions across Queensland.

We've seen a strong number of referrals from trusted agents who are eager to ensure their vendors meet the new legal requirements and avoid the risk of contract termination. We've also experienced high engagement directly from landowners-both residential and commercial-who are proactively preparing their properties for sale.

This smooth start underlines the importance of working with experienced, specialist property lawyers in the

current landscape. The new regime represents a substantial shift in the Queensland property market, but with the right support and systems in place, sellers can still achieve secure, successful outcomes.

If you're a landowner preparing for sale-or a real estate agent seeking a trusted legal partner-our door is open.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.