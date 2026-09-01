Work Permits And Residency For Foreign Employees In Egypt

Hiring a foreign employee in Egypt involves more than signing an employment contract and obtaining a residence card. As a general rule, a foreign national cannot work in Egypt unless the Ministry of Labour has authorized the work and the individual holds an immigration status that permits entry and residence for employment purposes.

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Hiring a foreign employee in Egypt involves more than signing an employment contract and obtaining a residence card. As a general rule, a foreign national cannot work in Egypt unless the Ministry of Labour has authorized the work and the individual holds an immigration status that permits entry and residence for employment purposes. The employer cannot legally employ the foreign national before the required authorization exists.

This distinction matters because a work permit and a residence permit solve two different legal questions. One authorizes the employment activity. The other authorizes the foreign national’s stay in Egypt. In most employment cases, the two files need to remain aligned throughout the employment relationship.

The framework also changed recently. Egypt’s Labour Law No. 14 of 2025 now operates alongside Ministerial Decision No. 279 of 2025 on foreign work permits, published on 24 December 2025. Companies relying on older guidance may therefore find that parts of their existing process no longer reflect the current rules.

Does Every Foreign Employee Need a Work Permit in Egypt?

Generally, yes, unless the individual falls within a specific legal exemption.

The current rules define “work” broadly. They cover employment under an employer as well as freelance, self-employed, professional and other forms of work. This makes the substance of the activity more important than the title used in a contract or immigration document.

A foreign employee of an Egyptian company therefore normally requires a permit. The same principle can apply to executives, technical specialists and employees seconded to an Egyptian branch or representative office.

There are, however, express exemptions. One particularly relevant example for foreign-owned companies concerns a foreign investor who holds investor residence and carries out the investor’s activity in Egypt. The current ministerial decision includes that category among those exempt from obtaining a work permit. Other exemptions apply to certain diplomatic, international, religious and treaty-based situations.

The exemption should not be interpreted too broadly. Being a shareholder in an Egyptian company does not necessarily make every executive activity exempt. The actual residence status, corporate position and work performed should match the legal basis for the exemption.

Where an exemption applies, the employer may still have notification duties. Under the current rules, an entity using an exempt foreign worker must notify the competent Labour Directorate within seven days of the person starting work and again when the engagement ends.

The Foreign-Worker Ratio: The 10% Rule Is Not Always Calculated the Same Way

Foreign-owned companies often encounter the quota issue only after they have selected a candidate. By that stage, the proposed hire may already conflict with the company’s permitted foreign-to-Egyptian workforce ratio.

Under the general rule in Ministerial Decision No. 279 of 2025, the number of foreign employees at an establishment, including its branches, may not exceed 10% of the number of Egyptian employees. The decision provides mechanisms for exceptions where justified by the company’s circumstances and actual need for foreign expertise.

Companies operating under Egypt’s Investment Law need an additional layer of analysis. Investment projects governed by Investment Law No. 72 of 2017 may employ foreign workers up to 10% of the project’s total workforce. That percentage may increase to 20% where workers with the required qualifications cannot be found locally, subject to the applicable rules. Certain strategic projects may qualify for further exceptions, provided that Egyptian workers receive training.

Free-zone establishments have their own treatment under the current foreign-worker decision, with the applicable percentage determined under controls involving GAFI.

This is often misunderstood by foreign HR teams. A simple statement that “Egypt allows 10% foreign workers” does not tell the whole story. The company’s legal regime, workforce figures and the denominator used for the calculation all matter.

Before issuing an offer to a foreign candidate, the employer should therefore establish which quota framework applies and confirm its current Egyptian and foreign headcount.

What Documents Are Required for an Egypt Work Permit?

The exact file depends on the employer, profession, nationality and permit route. A regulated profession may also require approval from the relevant professional authority.

Under the current framework and the Ministry of Labour’s published procedures, a typical application may require:

the foreign employee’s valid passport, copies and photographs;

corporate documents showing the employer’s establishment, legal status, licensed activity and relevant registrations;

the approval to recruit the foreign employee from abroad, or an applicable exemption, where required;

an employment contract stating the job, workplace, salary, benefits and the beginning and end of the employment period;

evidence of qualifications and relevant professional experience, authenticated and translated into Arabic where required;

proof of at least three years of relevant experience where the general experience requirement applies;

any professional licence required for a regulated activity;

documents establishing the company’s Egyptian workforce and social-insurance position;

the Ministry forms and security-clearance documentation; and

the required medical documentation.

The Ministry’s current published service instructions include a certificate confirming that the foreign applicant is free from HIV/AIDS, issued by Ministry of Health laboratories or an approved government hospital. The Ministry also identifies exemptions from that certificate for specified categories. Requirements should therefore be checked against the applicant’s circumstances before arranging the medical examination.

Documentation is one of the most common sources of delay. Experience certificates obtained abroad may need authentication, and discrepancies between the job title in the employment contract, qualifications, corporate documents and application forms can create avoidable questions during review.

Experience Requirements Can Matter as Much as the Paperwork

The current rules do not treat a foreign work permit as a simple administrative registration.

When authorities assess an application, they may consider whether the applicant’s experience corresponds to the proposed profession, whether the employer genuinely needs the foreign expertise and whether the appointment competes unnecessarily with available Egyptian labour.

Ministerial Decision No. 279 of 2025 generally requires at least three years of authenticated relevant experience, although the competent authority may grant exemptions from some conditions where justified. For foreign experts or technicians, the rules also contemplate the appointment and training of two suitably qualified Egyptian assistants.

For employers, this means that the application should explain the role rather than merely identify the candidate.

A highly qualified foreign executive can still face difficulties if the application describes a position that does not correspond to the person’s documented background or fails to demonstrate why the business needs that particular expertise.

How Work Permits and Residency Fit Together

A valid residence permit does not automatically authorize employment.

Likewise, obtaining labour approval does not by itself settle every immigration requirement. The current foreign-worker rules expressly require the foreign national to have permission to enter and reside in Egypt for the purpose of work.

In practice, the Ministry of Labour and the immigration authorities interact throughout the process. The General Administration for Foreign Work Permits coordinates with Egypt’s Passports, Immigration and Nationality authorities on foreign workers and follows cases where permits have not been renewed.

Security clearance can also affect timing. The Ministry’s published procedure states that, once the required file has been accepted, a Form 4 receipt may serve as temporary work authorization while the relevant security approval remains outstanding. The same procedure provides a route for requesting an extension of residence while security approval is pending in applicable cases.

Employers should not interpret this as a general right to start work merely because an application has been submitted. The foreign national should have the specific temporary authorization or other legal basis required for the case.

Foreign Employee of an Egyptian Company

For a foreign national hired directly by an Egyptian company, the company normally drives the work-permit process.

The employer’s legal documents, workforce composition, activity and actual need for the foreign employee form part of the application. The employee’s qualifications, experience and proposed role must also support the requested permit.

This is why work-permit planning should ideally happen before the contractual start date. A signed employment agreement cannot override a missing permit, an exceeded quota or a profession-specific restriction.

Employees of a Branch or Representative Office

A foreign employee sent to Egypt by an overseas headquarters should not assume that a foreign employment contract or secondment letter removes the Egyptian work-permit requirement.

If the person physically performs work through an Egyptian branch or representative office, the Egyptian foreign-worker rules still need to be considered. The entity’s legal form determines which supporting documents and competent office apply.

For investment-related entities, applications may pass through Ministry of Labour offices operating through GAFI. The Ministry’s current rules expressly recognize work-permit offices established within bodies such as GAFI and the petroleum authorities.

Even very short assignments deserve attention. The 2025 rules contain a specific procedure for foreigners brought in to complete work lasting no more than fourteen days, and the foreign specialist cannot begin that work until the Ministry grants written approval.

Flying an engineer, consultant or senior executive into Cairo for “only a few days” does not automatically take the assignment outside the work-permit regime.

Foreign Investor or Manager of Their Own Egyptian Company

Investors require a more careful distinction between ownership and employment.

Egypt’s Investment Law allows non-Egyptian investors to obtain residence during the life of the investment project, subject to the relevant immigration rules.

In addition, Ministerial Decision No. 279 of 2025 expressly exempts a foreign investor holding investor residence from the work-permit requirement when carrying out that investment activity.

That does not mean every foreign shareholder, director or general manager automatically falls within the exemption. A person who holds shares but works under another residence category, or performs a role that does not fit the investor-residence basis, may require a different analysis.

Foreign founders should therefore determine their immigration and work status based on what they actually intend to do in Egypt, not merely on the title shown in the company’s corporate records.

Can a Remote Worker Work From Egypt Without a Permit?

Remote work creates one of the less straightforward situations.

The fact that the employer sits outside Egypt or pays the worker into an overseas account does not necessarily remove Egyptian labour and immigration considerations. The current ministerial decision defines work broadly enough to include dependent employment, freelance work and self-employment.

A foreign national staying in Egypt on tourist, family or another non-employment residence status should therefore not assume that the status automatically permits unrestricted remote professional activity.

Whether a particular remote arrangement requires work authorization can depend on the structure of the work, the person’s residence basis, the employer’s presence in Egypt and whether the activity creates other regulatory issues.

For long-term remote arrangements, it is safer to determine the legal basis before the employee begins working from Egypt rather than trying to regularize the arrangement later.

Family Dependents: Residence Is Not the Same as Permission to Work

The spouse or child of a foreign employee may obtain residence on a dependent or family basis where the applicable immigration requirements permit it.

That residence concerns the dependent’s right to remain in Egypt. It should not automatically be treated as permission to take employment.

If a dependent spouse later accepts a job with an Egyptian company or begins another form of work in Egypt, the person’s work-permit position should be reviewed independently. Unless an exemption applies, the normal foreign-worker authorization requirements may become relevant.

This distinction can easily be missed when the family already holds valid residence cards.

What Happens When a Foreign Employee Changes Employer?

A work permit should not be treated as a portable licence that the employee can freely use with any company.

The permit relates to approved information about the worker, profession and employing entity. The current regulations specifically address cases where authorities discover that the foreign worker has moved to another employer. In such circumstances, the worker may receive notice to amend the permit information within one month. The decision also instructs the Ministry to facilitate lawful movement between employers and modification of work-permit data.

That correction mechanism should not be read as advance permission to ignore the existing permit.

Before the employee begins work for the new company, both parties should establish what amendment, notification, cancellation or new filing the circumstances require. The residence basis may also need adjustment when it depends on the previous employment.

Renewing an Egypt Work Permit: Do Not Start at the Expiry Date

Most foreign work permits are issued for one year or less, although the authorities may approve a longer period in particular circumstances.

Under the current rules, the foreign worker must submit the renewal application at least two months before the existing permit expires. From the fourth year onward, the renewal application goes to the Ministry’s competent central administration and must include justification for the continued employment.

That two-month rule makes renewal planning an HR compliance issue, not simply an immigration reminder.

Companies should monitor permit expiry, passport validity, residence validity and any related corporate or social-insurance documents together. Waiting until the final weeks can become particularly problematic where renewed security approval, authenticated documentation or an explanation for continued foreign employment is required.

The regulations contain mechanisms for foreign workers to regularize certain expired or cancelled permits. However, an employer should not use those mechanisms as a substitute for timely renewal.

What Are the Penalties for Working Without a Permit in Egypt?

The consequences extend beyond an administrative inconvenience.

Under Labour Law No. 14 of 2025, breaches of the foreign-employment provisions and their implementing decisions can attract fines ranging from EGP 20,000 to EGP 100,000. The law multiplies the fine according to the number of workers involved and doubles it in cases of repeat violations.

Permit problems can also affect the foreign national directly. The current rules allow cancellation where a permit was obtained using incorrect information or used for a profession or employer different from the one on which it was issued. The Ministry also coordinates permit status with immigration authorities.

Enforcement is active. In one Ministry of Labour inspection campaign covering 2,323 establishments in January 2026, inspectors recorded 41 violations involving foreign workers employed without the required licences. A further campaign reported 31 such violations during four days of inspections in March 2026.

For an international company, the risk therefore goes beyond the individual permit. Multiple unlicensed foreign employees can materially increase the regulatory exposure.

Why Do Foreign Work Permit Applications Get Rejected or Delayed?

The problem is often visible before the application reaches the authorities.

A company may already exceed its permitted foreign-worker ratio. The proposed job may not match the applicant’s documented experience. An overseas experience certificate may lack the required authentication or Arabic translation. The employer’s social-insurance records may show a workforce figure different from the one used in the application.

Another common problem is failing to demonstrate why foreign expertise is necessary when suitably qualified Egyptian labour may be available. Current rules expressly allow the authorities to consider the employer’s actual need and the effect of the appointment on Egyptian employment.

Security approval can cause additional delay even where the employment documentation itself appears complete.

Companies also run into problems when they use the wrong legal category. An investor may actually qualify for an exemption but apply as an employee, while a foreign manager may assume that being a shareholder automatically gives the same protection as investor residence.

The strongest applications tend to have one characteristic in common: the corporate structure, immigration status, job description and supporting documents tell the same story.

How a Lawyer Can Help With Foreign Employee Work Permits in Egypt

Foreign-employee compliance sits between employment law, corporate records and immigration procedure. Handling one element without checking the others can create delays later.

Legal counsel can review the proposed employee’s status before the start date, identify the applicable foreign-worker ratio, determine whether an exemption or special route may apply and check whether the employer’s records support the application.

Counsel can also coordinate the supporting corporate documents, authentication and translation requirements, work-permit filings, GAFI procedures where relevant, residence matters and renewal calendar.

The same coordination becomes particularly useful when a foreign executive changes employer, an existing permit has expired, the company requires an exception from the normal workforce ratio or an investor is unsure whether the investor-residence exemption covers the intended activities.

Plan the Work Status Before the Employee Starts

A foreign employee’s right to live in Egypt and the right to work in Egypt are closely connected, but they are not interchangeable.

Employers need to identify the correct work-permit route or exemption, confirm that the workforce ratio allows the appointment, prepare the employment and experience documentation, complete the required medical and security procedures, and keep the work permit and residence status aligned.

The newer framework also makes early planning particularly important. Renewals now require action at least two months before expiry, employer changes require permit-data attention, and the Ministry continues to inspect establishments for unlicensed foreign workers.

For foreign-owned companies, resolving these issues before an executive or specialist starts work is usually far easier than correcting an immigration and employment file after a compliance problem appears.

Work Permits And Residency For Foreign Employees In Egypt

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.