Residency by Investment in Egypt: What Foreign Investors Should Know

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For many international investors, the phrase "golden visa" suggests a simple trade: make a qualifying investment and receive long-term residence. In Egypt, the reality is more nuanced. Egypt does offer residence pathways connected to investment. The legal framework covers investor residence under the Investment Law and executive regulations. Later policy changes broadened access through investment-linked routes, including real estate and bank deposits. The Egyptian system does not always work like European "golden visa" programs, which are marketed as a single standardized product. The practical route depends on the investor's profile, the structure of the investment, and the authority handling the application.

That distinction matters. A foreign investor may be eligible for residence through an investment project under the Investment Law. More recent policy developments also allow residence through real estate or bank deposit arrangements.

Egypt's residency-by-investment framework at a glance

Egypt's Investment Law states that non-Egyptian investors are granted residence in Egypt throughout the term of the investment project, subject to the applicable legal framework. The executive regulations also indicate that, upon incorporation, the residence permit period is initially one year and may be renewed where the investor demonstrates seriousness in implementing the project.

In addition, U.S. government reporting on Egypt's investment climate notes that a March 2023 decree amended the prior framework and allowed investors to obtain residency by investing in real estate or bank deposits. That development is one reason many market participants now refer to an Egyptian "golden visa," even though the legal and administrative process still requires careful structuring and document review.

Who is eligible for residency by investment?

Eligibility has one core requirement: the applicant must qualify as a foreign investor. This means fitting within an approved investment-linked residence category recognized in practice.

In broad terms, the most relevant categories may include:

Investors in Egyptian companies or projects

Foreign shareholders, founders, and partners may qualify for investor residence. In some cases, foreign managers connected to an Egyptian project may also qualify. The strongest cases usually involve properly incorporated entities, documented ownership or management positions, and visible business activity.

Foreign nationals investing through real estate

Recent reporting from official U.S. trade and investment sources indicates that Egypt expanded the framework to permit residency through real estate investment. In practice, this makes property-linked residence one of the most discussed options for foreign individuals seeking a medium- or long-term foothold in Egypt.

Foreign nationals using approved bank deposit routes

The same 2023 policy shift has been described as allowing residency through bank deposits. This route may appeal to applicants who prefer a financial deposit structure over business management or property ownership.

Eligibility is never purely theoretical. Immigration review, security clearance, source-of-funds documentation, and compliance with foreign exchange and registration requirements can all affect the outcome. For that reason, applicants should avoid assuming that making a payment alone automatically results in residence approval.

Minimum investment requirements: what should investors expect?

This is where investors need to be careful.

Egypt's legal treatment of investor residence and Egypt's citizenship-by-investment framework are often discussed together in the market, but they are not the same. Experts more commonly associate the widely cited fixed thresholds — such as USD 300,000 for real estate — with the investment-based citizenship framework after the 2023 amendments. Those figures should not be treated casually as interchangeable with every residence route.

For residency, the applicable minimum may depend on the route used:

If the applicant seeks investor residence through an operating business or company, the relevant issue is often the legitimacy and seriousness of the project rather than a single marketing-style threshold. The executive regulations focus on incorporation, implementation, and evidence of seriousness.

If the applicant uses a real-estate-based or bank-deposit-based route, they must carefully check current practice against the latest administrative requirements, as later policy changes affected these areas most. Official U.S. trade and investment reporting confirms that these routes exist in the post-2023 framework, but investors should verify the current documentary and financial conditions before committing funds.

From a legal risk perspective, the better approach is not to ask, "What number do websites advertise?" The better question is, "Which residence route applies to my case, and what exact evidence does the reviewing authority require?

Investment options available

Rather than treating Egypt's system as a single product, it is more accurate to view it as a set of investment-linked residence possibilities.

1. Business or company investment

This is the classic investor residence route. A foreign national establishes, acquires, or participates in an Egyptian company or project, then applies for residence tied to that investment. This route tends to be suitable for founders, strategic investors, and foreign business operators entering the Egyptian market. The legal basis is the Investment Law and its executive regulations.

2. Real estate investment

Real estate has become a central part of the conversation around Egypt's "golden visa" offering. Official external reporting on Egypt's investment regime states that the post-2023 framework allows investors to obtain residency through real estate investment. This route may be attractive for investors who want a tangible asset rather than an operating company.

3. Bank deposit route

Bank-deposit-based residence has also been referenced in official reporting following the 2023 amendments. In practical terms, this may suit applicants looking for a simpler investment structure, although banking documentation, transfer evidence, and compliance checks remain important.

The right route depends on the investor's commercial goals. Someone launching a regional business from Cairo will often need a different structure from someone seeking residence linked to a passive asset.

How to apply for a Golden Visa in Egypt

Although each case differs, the process typically follows a recognizable sequence.

Step 1: Choose the correct legal route

The first issue is classification. Is the applicant seeking residence as a shareholder in an Egyptian company, through a real estate investment, or through another recognized investment-linked mechanism? This early classification shapes the entire file.

Step 2: Structure the investment properly

A company route may require incorporation, constitutional documents, tax and commercial registrations, shareholder records, and evidence of activity. A property route may require title-related documents, sale documentation, developer records, and proof of payment. A deposit route may require banking confirmations and transfer records.

Step 3: Prepare the residence file

Applicants usually need a passport, supporting civil documents, proof of the underlying investment, and any forms or clearances required by the relevant authority. In some cases, family members may also need linked documentation.

Step 4: Submit to the competent authority

Depending on the route, the file may involve coordination with investment authorities, immigration authorities, or both. Egypt's Investor Service Center infrastructure is designed to support investors across government procedures, which is often relevant in practice.

Step 5: Undergo review and security checks

Applications are commonly subject to administrative and security review. Missing documents, inconsistent payment trails, or unclear source-of-funds records can slow progress.

Step 6: Obtain residence and monitor renewals

An investor should not treat the approval as the end of the matter. Residence validity, renewal conditions, and continued compliance with the investment basis must be monitored. Under the executive regulations, the initial permit upon incorporation is one year, with renewal tied to implementation seriousness.

Processing time and approval: how long does it take?

There is no single statutory timeline that fits every case.

A business-linked residence file may move differently from a property-based application. Processing time can depend on document quality, Arabic translations where needed, security review, the complexity of ownership structure, and whether the file is submitted with a clear legal package from the outset.

In practical terms, investors should expect timing to vary. Delays often arise not because the route is unavailable, but because the file does not clearly prove the investment, the corporate role, or the lawful source and transfer of funds. That is one reason legal preparation has a direct impact on timing, even when no advisor can promise approval.

Rights and benefits of residency in Egypt

The value of Egyptian investor residence is practical rather than symbolic.

A properly granted residence permit may allow the foreign investor to remain in Egypt lawfully, manage business interests more efficiently, deal with local institutions more smoothly, and support long-term commercial presence in the market. For entrepreneurs and foreign-owned businesses, residence can also make day-to-day operations easier by reducing the friction of repeated short-term entry arrangements. The legal framework under the Investment Law is specifically designed to support non-Egyptian investors during the life of the project.

That said, residence should not be confused with citizenship. It does not automatically provide nationality rights, and the specific scope of rights attached to the permit depends on the type of residence granted and the applicant's status under Egyptian law.

How legal experts can assist with the process

Most problems in investment-based residence cases are preventable.

A legal team can help by identifying the correct route before money is committed, structuring the investment documents in a way that supports immigration eligibility, coordinating with company formation and regulatory filings, reviewing payment paths for compliance, and preparing a submission package that matches what Egyptian authorities expect in practice.

This is especially important in Egypt because the phrase "golden visa" can create false certainty. Investors may assume that a property purchase or corporate registration automatically resolves the immigration side. Often, it does not. The residence application must still stand on its own legal and evidentiary footing.

Residency by Investment in Egypt: What Foreign Investors Should Know

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.