If you're planning a trip to Ghana, one of the first questions you might ask is: Can I get a Ghana visa at the airport? The short answer is yes, but only under specific circumstances. Although Ghana offers a visa on arrival option, it's not available to everyone. In this article, we'll shed more light on the visa on arrival policy, the eligibility requirements, costs and the documents you need. That said, here's what you need to know before you pack your bags.

Understanding Ghana's visa-on-arrival policy

Ghana has a visa on arrival policy in place for foreigners, However, this is not the default method of entry. The policy is designed for certain emergencies and particular categories of people. Therefore, before deciding to visit the country with the hopes of getting a visa on arrival, ensure that you meet the eligibility requirements.

Ghana's eligibility requirements for a visa upon arrival

You are eligible for a visa on arrival if you meet the following requirements:

You live in Ghana, and your entry permit expires while you are in another country.

You are a guest of the Ghanaian Government or part of a delegation coming at such short notice.

You're planning an urgent business trip, or some unforeseen situation demands that you be in Ghana immediately. Since getting a conventional visa will take some time, you'll need this visa so that you can avoid the delays and be in the country as soon as possible.

Your country doesn't have a Ghanaian consulate or embassy. However, you can come in visa-free if you come from an ECOWAS member country.

Some airlines won't let you board if you don't have a visa, so ensure you avoid this problem by getting a visa pre-approval. The GIS recommends that you submit your request for the visa on arrival at least 7 days before travel, along with supporting documents.

The cost of a visa on arrival in Ghana

Getting a visa on arrival in Ghana will cost $150, and you must pay the fees as soon as you arrive at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra. To avoid being stranded at the airport, make sure you have this amount in cash and the right currency (USD), as card payments and other currencies may not be accepted.

Getting the required documents for a visa on arrival

There are certain documents you need for a visa on arrival in Ghana, including the following:

A valid passport (with at least 6 months' validity)

A copy of your visa on arrival approval letter

Proof of accommodation

Return or onward flight ticket

Yellow Fever vaccination certificate

It's important to note that failure to present these documents can result in denied entry, so be well-prepared.

Navigate the visa on arrival process with our help!

Ghana's visa on arrival is available, but not for all travellers. That said, it will be frustrating to get to Kotoka, only to be denied one, and ultimately, entry into the country.

