Renewal Of Work Permit In Ghana: Avoid Costly Mistakes With This Pro Checklist!

Work permit renewal is essential for all expatriates staying in Ghana for extended periods, regardless of their reason for relocating to the country. Although the process is less tedious when you know what to do, making some mistakes can be costly, causing delays or completely halting the process. That said, here is a pro checklist to help you avoid the pitfalls.

Plan ahead

One common mistake expatriates make is starting the renewal process late. However, your current resident permit may expire before the new one is ready, which could have consequences. Immigration experts recommend starting your renewal process at least two months in advance; this way you can handle unforeseen circumstances or provide additional information without delaying your resident permit.

Get your documents ready

Submitting incomplete or outdated documents will likely cause delays or get your renewal application rejected. Therefore, ensure that you have all documents current and complete. This is a list that you may find helpful:

A passport with sufficient validity

Current resident permit

Recent passport photographs

A completed renewal application form

Employer's letter confirming continued employment

Updated tax clearance certificates and audited company accounts

Any additional documents relevant to your professional field (for example, professional registration or certificates for health practitioners).

Fill your form correctly

Despite having your documents ready, your resident permit renewal is more likely to be delayed if there are errors in personal information or employment details. To avoid this costly mistake, thoroughly go through every section of the form and, if possible, have a second set of eyes check it for accuracy.

Prepare yourself financially

Late or incorrect payments can affect the speed at which your resident permit renewal will be processed. Therefore, it's important to confirm the accurate amount you should pay, and budget accordingly. This way, you can avoid unexpected complications when your application is being reviewed.

Seek professional help

If the process seems overwhelming or tedious, you will find it helpful to seek professional help. This way, you can avoid becoming anxious and making mistakes with the form filling, gathering your documents or paying the fees. Fortunately, you can work with immigration experts for the best results.

