Lottery Visa Appointment System In Effect For Nationals Of Certain Countries

Poland implemented a lottery system for visa appointments for some nationals including but not limited to Australia, Mainland China, India, Kenya, Nigeria, and Türkiye...

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Poland implemented a lottery system for visa appointments for some nationals including but not limited to Australia, Mainland China, India, Kenya, Nigeria, and Türkiye. With visa application appointments now being allocated according to a random lottery system, this new procedure may apply to various visa types including work-related visas. The impact on standard processing times varies according to jurisdiction, but it is expected that this lottery system will increase prefiling processing times.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.