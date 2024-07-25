Destination Thailand (Remote Work) Visa Introduced

The Thai government has introduced the Destination Thailand Visa (DTV), a program that allows eligible foreign remote workers, digital nomads, freelancers and participants of cultural and other select activities to temporarily stay in Thailand for up to 180 days per visit.

The situation

A closer look

Validity. The visa is issued for five years on a multiple-entry basis, with an allowable stay of up to 180 days per visit (extendable in country once per visit for an additional 180 days).

The visa is issued for five years on a multiple-entry basis, with an allowable stay of up to 180 days per visit (extendable in country once per visit for an additional 180 days). Cost. The government fee for the visa is THB 10,000.

Other criteria. Interested applicants must be at least 20 years of age and must have savings of at least THB 500,000 for their stay in Thailand. There is no minimum income requirement.

Application details. The application process varies depending on the Thai consular post where the application is filed. Standard government processing times are around two to three weeks.

Dependents. The main applicant may sponsor a similar visa for their dependents (i.e., legally married opposite-sex spouses and children under 20).

Local work. Once approved, a DTV holder can work for an overseas company while in Thailand, but a Work Permit is still required if the intention is to work in Thailand for a Thai employer or Thai clients.

Once approved, a DTV holder can work for an overseas company while in Thailand, but a Work Permit is still required if the intention is to work in Thailand for a Thai employer or Thai clients. Other activities. In addition to remote workers, digital nomads and freelancers, the DTV is open to participants of cultural and other select activities, including Muay Thai courses, Thai cooking classes, sports training, medical treatment, seminars, and music festivals, among others.

Impact

This new DTV category creates a more accessible immigration pathway for remote working in Thailand as compared to the separate remote-work pathway provided for under the Long-Term Resident Visa – which has minimum income thresholds, may require high-level education qualifications (depending on the applicant), and otherwise imposes more stringent criteria regarding the stature of the foreign employer, among other requirements.

Background

Continuing trend. Although digital nomad visas and permits are not being introduced as rapidly as when the trend first started, we still see such tailored digital nomad statuses being introduced over the past two years, with more in the pipeline.

Remote work visa warning. In countries where remote work is unregulated, workers and employers may unknowingly put themselves at risk of noncompliance with many aspects of the law, exposing themselves to possible fines or other penalties, depending on the country. Importantly, noncompliance with regulations could result in employers losing their rights to hire foreign labor. Additionally, this type of work arrangement may have employment or tax law impacts. It will become increasingly important as such policies are developed (and in many countries where remote work is unregulated) for employers to analyze strategies and assess risks associated with implementing and/or continuing remote work policies with a trusted immigration partner.

Looking ahead

Remote work and non-traditional non-sponsored statuses remain of high interest to corporate and public stakeholders globally as countries recover economically from COVID impacts and as talent shortages affect employers worldwide. Fragomen will report on related developments.

