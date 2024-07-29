Recent Dutch Case Law On Transfer Pricing Disputes

Last week, the Dutch Court of Appeal in Amsterdam (Court of Appeal) published two cases that were both related to transfer pricing. In the case that was published on 17 July 2024, the Court of Appeal ruled...

Last week, the Dutch Court of Appeal in Amsterdam (Court of Appeal) published two cases that were both related to transfer pricing. In the case that was published on 17 July 2024, the Court of Appeal ruled that a significant amount of interest payable on shareholder loans provided to a Dutch taxpayer that acquired real estate located in the Netherlands was non-deductible and was deemed to constitute a dividend to such shareholders. In the other case that was published on 19 July 2024, the Court of Appeal ruled that a significant additional profit had to be recognized by the Dutch taxpayer in relation to a business restructuring that took place.

In this post, we discuss the key takeaways and provide a brief summary of the two cases.

The Court of Appeal Amsterdam rules on a transfer pricing dispute regarding a transfer of business and corresponding valuation

Key takeaways

Business restructurings continue to be a topic that leads to discussions between the Dutch tax authorities ( DTA ) and taxpayers. It can be expected that the DTA will continue to challenge the at arm's length remuneration for business restructurings while referring to various court cases pending, if the facts and circumstance of the business restructuring allow the DTA to do so 1 .

Alternative dispute resolution mechanisms such as a mutual agreement procedure or entering into a (bilateral) advance pricing agreement should be considered by taxpayers in the case of (potential) discussions on business restructurings.

The Court of Appeal provided clarity in relation to the question whether the reversal of burden of proof rule can be applied in transfer pricing cases. The Court of Appeal ruled that this is indeed the case if a position is taken in the CIT return that leads to a significant correction in the tax return and the taxpayer was aware or should have been aware at the time of filing the tax return that the tax payable included in the tax return was considerably too low (the Court of Appeal ruled that the position of the taxpayer was not objectively arguable in the case concerned). In this respect it is also important for taxpayers that the information shared during discussions with the DTA is consistent with the position eventually taken in the tax return.

It again becomes clear that the burden of proof in transfer pricing cases is key. Due to the reversal and increased burden of proof towards the taxpayer, it is more straightforward for the DTA to challenge certain valuation assumptions compared to the default burden of proof rules (especially in situations whereby the taxpayer does not provide convincing counterarguments against the assumptions underlying to the estimation prepared by the DTA).

Albeit that both parties agreed with the engagement of an independent expert for the valuation discussion, it appears that it is still possible to challenge the applied assumptions of such an independent expert during (higher) court proceedings.

In case of a business restructuring where a full-fledged entrepreneur is converted into a limited-risk entity, there may on balance not always be a transfer of 'something of value'. The surrendered profit potential of a full-fledged entrepreneur is less stable and therefore more uncertain than the profit potential of a limited-risk (routine) entity (reference is made to paragraph 9.47 of the OECD Guidelines). It may be the case that the Expert took this into account as a slightly lower discount rate was used to value the toll manufacturing business compared to the full-fledged business. However, the case does not specifically mention such analysis.

Summary of the Court of Appeal's ruling

Facts

In the case, the relevant taxpayer (BV) was part a multinational group headquartered in the US. BV was the Dutch holding company of various domestic and foreign associated entities. BV also held shares in two Dutch companies exploiting (i) a cocoa processing plant (Company 1), and (ii) a soybean press plant (Company 2). Company 1 and Company 2 (Companies) were both full-fledged entrepreneurs. In 2007, it was decided that the operational activities of the group should be reorganized. Consequently, the European and African production sites, amongst which the Companies, would make their facilities for processing raw materials available to the group while being remunerated as 'toll manufacturers'. The other relevant functions (e.g., the purchase of raw materials, sale of products, hedging of risks, logistics and financial planning) were to be centralized at another group company based in Switzerland (SwissCo). With the reorganization, not only the inventories and the (unexpired) sales and purchase contracts were transferred from the Companies to SwissCo, but also ten to twenty employees including traders were re-employed (the foregoing steps performed by the taxpayer are hereafter referred to as the Reorganization).

Dispute

In the Lower Court and the Court of Appeal case, the main disputes between the taxpayer and the DTA were (i) whether something of value has been transferred on top of the market value of the assets and liabilities, (ii) how the burden of proof should be divided between the taxpayer and DTA, and (iii) whether the determined value following from a valuation performed by the Expert was based on the correct assumptions.

The taxpayer's position

The initial position of the taxpayer was that the reorganization merely entails a transfer of assets and liabilities from the Netherlands to Switzerland, and therefore BV does not require any significant (additional) remuneration. In its tax return, BV included a remuneration for the reorganization of approximately EUR 1.8mio.

Alternatively, if the Court of Appeal would decide that something of value on top of the market value of the assets and liabilities has been transferred, the taxpayer agreed with the valuation prepared by the Expert as part of the Lower Court case.

The DTA's position

The DTA argued that there was no mere transfer of assets and liabilities, but a restructuring in which BV gave up its entire business in exchange for a function as a mere service provider to the SwissCo. According to the DTA, all essential business functions, including profit potential, were transferred contractually and economically. In support of this position, the DTA referred to the functional analysis that was prepared by the taxpayer and the difference in (anticipated) turnover and cash flows before and after the restructuring.

In addition to the above, the DTA argued that the valuation performed by the Expert had the following four flaws:

The value was too low as the Lower Court requested the Expert to determine the minimum at arm's length value. The DTA argued that a correction should be made to the median value. The Expert did not take into account any tax amortization benefit for the acquirer by grossing-up the value (typically it is possible for tax purposes to amortize the purchase price which results in a benefit for an acquirer for which it would typically also be willing to pay). The DTA argued that a gross-up of at least 80% is justified without further details. The Expert used an overly pessimistic turnover forecast. The DTA argued that a turnover growth of 1.5% for Company 1 and 3% for Company 2 would be more realistic. The forecasted inflation of 1% as applied by the Expert is too low. The DTA argued that, based on the expectation as published by the European Central Bank, an inflation of 2% would be more realistic.

The Court of Appeal's decision

The Court of Appeal considered paragraph 9.652 and 9.543 of the OECD Guidelines relevant for the assessment regarding whether something of value has been transferred on top of the market value of the assets and liabilities. In the view of the Court of Appeal, the functional analysis that was prepared by the taxpayer for a ruling request (submitted, but not granted by the DTA) contained a clear and detailed description of the functions, assets, and risks before and after the Reorganization. That this functional analysis was not included in the transfer pricing documentation of the taxpayer was not deemed relevant by the Court of Appeal. The Court of Appeal considered that something of value has been transferred. The Court of Appeal based this on all relevant facts and circumstances considering that (i) before the Reorganization the Companies were full-fledged entrepreneurs that performed the relevant functions (i.e., procurement, production, and sales), assumed all entrepreneurial risks, and earned the profit (potential) related to these functions and risks, (ii) after the Reorganization the function and risk profile of the Companies changed significantly, (iii) besides the transfer of the assets and liabilities to the SwissCo also 10-20 employees were re-employed, and (iv) the profit and cash flow of the Companies decreased significantly after the Reorganization whereas the profit and cash flow of the SwissCo increased.

The Court of Appeal also considered that because the taxpayer entered into discussions with the DTA before filing its tax return and during such discussion (i) the taxpayer presented a valuation which resulted in a value of EUR 7,715,825, and (ii) the DTA did not agree with such value for the transfer (i.e., the Reorganization), the taxpayer was aware or should have been aware that the taxable amount of EUR 1,831,037 was too low at the moment the tax return was filed. In addition, the Court of Appeal considered that the taxpayer's position was not objectively arguable. That, together with the size of the correction made by the DTA, made the Court of Appeal decide that BV filed an incorrect CIT return and that therefore the burden of proof was reversed and increased towards the taxpayer. The Court of Appeal also ruled that the reversed and increased burden of proof does not discharge the DTA from providing a reasonable estimate for a potential correction.

Concerning the remarks of the DTA on the valuation performed by the Expert, the Court of Appeal considered the following:

The Court of Appeal agreed with the DTA's view that in making a reasonable estimate in a situation where there is a range of prices, the tax inspector does not necessarily have to take the minimum price at the bottom of the 'range'. However, the Court of Appeal did find that the Expert aimed for the median due to the set of observations he used in his pricing. Insofar the DTA meant that the median or average of the DTA's and the Expert's valuations should be used, the Court of Appeal disagreed with the DTA. The Court of Appeal believes that grossing up the purchase price is not unreasonable. As the taxpayer has not provided any insight in SwissCo's tax treatment of the Reorganization (while this would have been the responsibility of the taxpayer according to the Court of Appeal), the Court of Appeal agreed with the DTA's gross-up of 80%. In respect of the growth rates used, the Court of Appeal confirmed the consistency of the Expert in his valuation report and the attention to the specific situation of the taxpayer. According to the Court of Appeal, the DTA did not sufficiently substantiate the alternatively suggested growth rates. The Court of Appeal considered the DTA's suggested projected inflation expectation of 2% for the remaining period to be reasonable. The DTA has sufficiently substantiated this by referring to the aim of the European Central Bank. In contrast, the taxpayer has not sufficiently substantiated the inflation rate of 1%. Based on these adjustments, the Court of Appeal ruled that the value to be received by BV should be equal to approximately EUR 128mio, which is higher than the value as determined by the Expert for the purpose of the Lower Court case.

The Court of Appeal Amsterdam rules on the deductibility of interest expenses of a shareholder loan

Key takeaways

The deduction of interest on shareholder loans also continues to be a topic that leads to discussions between the DTA and taxpayers. It can be expected that the DTA will continue challenging the at arm's length character of shareholder loans while referring to this case. Based hereon, we recommend Dutch taxpayers that entered into shareholder loans assessing the potential impact of this case.

At first sight, we consider the 10% interest rate to be rather high considering the interest rates in 2014. Furthermore, the applied interest rate of 10% does not seem to correspond to some of the performed benchmark studies. If multiple methods are used to substantiate an interest rate, it should be kept in mind that these are consistent.

From the case, in our view it follows that it is crucial that a Dutch taxpayer can provide evidence of the fact that it would be able to obtain third party financing under similar conditions of the shareholder loans. Furthermore, it is in our view crucial that proper attention is given to the terms and conditions of shareholder loans that are laid down in intercompany loan agreements.

It should be kept in mind that the interest deductibility on (shareholder) loans for Dutch taxpayers was already restricted as per 1 January 2019 based on the so-called earningsstrippings rule 4 and that it is anticipated that such interest deduction will be further limited for financing real estate as per 1 January 2025 5 .

and that it is anticipated that such interest deduction will be further limited for financing real estate as per 1 January 2025 . The relevance of this court ruling for Dutch taxpayers that entered into real estate transactions in respect of future years may be rather limited, taking into account the (additional) restrictions for deductibility of such interest under the earningsstripping rule and the fact that the interest set under the Deemed Guarantee Approach may already be relatively high due to increased market interest rates. The decision may then nonetheless be relevant for Dutch dividend withholding tax purposes, because if the applied interest rate is higher than the at arm's length interest rate, the difference between the at arm's length rate and the applied interest rate may be classified as a (deemed) dividend.

Summary of the Court of Appeal's ruling

Facts

A Dutch BV (BV) was incorporated in 2014, by various (corporate and individual) shareholders. In that same year, BV acquired a (rented out) office building (the Acquisition).

BV financed the Acquisition by way of both equity and shareholder loans whereby a Loan-to-Cost (LTC) of approximately 60% was applied. The shareholder loans had the following characteristics:

maturity 10 years;

fixed interest of 10%;

no repayment schedule;

possibility to make (p)repayments without break costs;

possibility to make bullet repayment without break costs;

possibility to defer interest payments in case of financial distress;

no securities were granted;

no covenants were included (e.g., no Loan-to-Value (LTV) covenant);

Dispute

The DTA challenged the at arm's length character of the interest and levied (additional) tax assessments based on the argument that the at arm's length interest should be set at 2.59%6 and the excess should be treated as non-deductible.

The taxpayer's position

The taxpayer argued that the terms and conditions of the shareholder loans (including the interest rate) were at arm's length. In order to substantiate its position, BV submitted two transfer pricing reports. In the first report (prepared in the year 2016) (First Report), several benchmark studies were included. In the First Report three searches were performed which led to various ranges with the maximum of the three ranges being 6.69%. The First Report then considered (although not specifically mentioned in the case, presumably on the basis of the Commercial Property Lending Report of the De Montfort University) that with a financing mix of senior, junior, and mezzanine funding, the interest rate should lie within a range of 6.69% and 10.9%, and therefore an interest rate of 10% can be considered at arm's length.

In the second transfer pricing report (prepared in the year 2021) (Second Report), it was concluded – by way of economic modelling with the use of a Monte Carlo simulation – that the internal rate of return (IRR) of the project would be approximately 16.2% which in the view of BV provides evidence for the fact that the interest rate of 10% is considered at arm's length.

BV further brought forward that it was in its view beneficial to enter into the shareholder loans as third parties would apply rather strict conditions if they would have provided financing at the moment of the Acquisition (with a LTC of approximately 25-40%, a maturity that was limited to the term of the rental agreement (ending in the year 2021) and a LTV covenant whereby the shareholders would be obliged to contribute additional equity in case of a substantial decrease in value of the building). By entering into the shareholder loans, it secured BVs financing position.

The DTA's position

The DTA first took the position that the terms of the loan needed to be set at 'at arm's length conditions' (including a so-called LTV covenant and including the assumption that BV provided security towards the shareholders). Subsequently, the DTA argued that the loan should be regarded as a so-called 'non-businesslike loan' (onzakelijke lening). On the basis of both positions, the DTA argued that the interest should have been set at 2.59% based on its own assessmen7.

The Court of Appeal's decision

The Court of Appeal ruled that it should first be assessed whether the loan should be considered a 'non-businesslike loan', which was the case according to the Court of Appeal. According to an earlier Supreme Court case, the interest on a 'non-businesslike loan' should then be set at the interest that the taxpayer would be due if it were to borrow from a third party with a guarantee from the shareholders under otherwise the same conditions and circumstances (Deemed Guarantee Approach).

The Court of Appeal ruled that in establishing whether a loan is a 'non-businesslike loan', the contractually agreed upon terms and conditions are decisive and that it is therefore not required to first establish 'at arm's length' terms and conditions (including LTV covenant and assumed security). The Court of Appeal therefore rejected the DTA's first position.

The Court of Appeal subsequently ruled that the tax inspector – on which the burden of proof lies that the loan is considered a 'non-businesslike loan' – was able to convincingly argue that the loan was a 'non-businesslike loan'. Reasons are that (i) from the benchmarking analyses included in the First Report, it followed that a third party would not have been willing to provide a loan to BV against similar conditions as the shareholder loans, and (ii) the contents of the Second Report cannot be deemed to be prepared in accordance with the at arm's length principle (also taking into account that such report does not provide for a substantiation of the 10% interest rate). Furthermore, the DTA (and the Court of Appeal) referred to the statements brought forward by BV, where BV argued that third party financing would only be possible with more rigid conditions in respect of e.g., LTC, securities, maturity and inclusion of an LTV covenant.

The Court of Appeal ultimately ruled that the interest on the shareholder loans, while applying the Deemed Guarantee Approach, should be set at 3.098.

Footnotes

1. Besides this case, there are also other recent court cases concerning business restructurings (e.g., ECLI:NL:RBNHO:2023:12635 and ECLI:NL:PHR:2023:226).

2. "An independent enterprise does not necessarily receive compensation when a change in its business arrangements results in a reduction in its profit potential or expected future profits. The arm's length principle does not require compensation for a mere decrease in the expectation of an entity's future profits. When applying the arm's length principle to business restructurings, the question is whether there is a transfer of something of value (rights or other assets) or a termination or substantial renegotiation of existing arrangements and that transfer, termination or substantial renegotiation would be compensated between independent parties in comparable circumstances)."

3. "In order to determine the arm's length compensation payable upon a restructuring to any restructured entity within an MNE group, as well as the member of the group that should bear such compensation, it is important to identify the transaction or transactions occurring between the restructured entity and one or more other members of the group. This analysis will typically include an identification of the functions, assets and risks before and after the restructuring."

4. This rule has been laid down in article 15b of the Dutch corporate income tax rule and limits the deduction of interest to 20% of the EBITDA (determined based tax principles) with a threshold of EUR 1 Mio.

5. It is anticipated that the threshold of EUR 1 million will no longer be applicable for so-called 'real estate companies' and this may further limit the possibility of an interest deduction for taxpayers that invest in real estate that is rented out.

6. The case also dealt with the question whether or not BV was able to apply the so-called portfolio management status (fiscale beleggingsinstelling) that is laid down in article 28 of the Dutch corporate income tax act and on the basis of which BV would be tax exempted. We will not further address this aspect here.

7. No details were provided on how the DTA reached this conclusion.

8. No details were provided on how the Court reached this position. We do note that this interest is slightly higher than the interest rate of 2.59% as determined by the DTA because the Court considered that the DTA did not apply the correct term of the loan (i.e., a term shorter than 10 years).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.