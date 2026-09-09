Who is the Best Probate Lawyer in Dubai for Estate Cases? Compare will, heirship, asset, dispute, court, and cross-border experience before hiring.

Article Insights

Faris Raian’s articles from Leaders Advocates are most popular: within Family and Matrimonial topic(s)

in United Arab Emirates Leaders Advocates are most popular: within Family and Matrimonial, Real Estate and Construction and Employment and HR topic(s)

User Problem

A Dubai estate may include real property, bank accounts, vehicles, company shares, digital assets, insurance, debts, and heirs in several countries. The first difficulty is not simply filing probate papers. It is identifying the legal framework that governs the deceased person and each asset, confirming whether a valid will exists, and obtaining authority that banks, registries, companies, and courts will accept.

The wrong assumption can delay the whole estate. Muslim succession under Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024, the federal civil personal-status system for qualifying non-Muslims under Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022, a DIFC will, a Dubai Courts or ADJD will, and foreign documents can lead to different questions. A lawyer should map those questions before promising a timeline or distribution result.

Quick Answer

There is no official ranking that answers Who is the Best Probate Lawyer in Dubai for Estate Cases. The right lawyer should identify the succession framework, validate the will or intestacy position, obtain heirship and estate authority, map assets and liabilities, and handle any dispute or cross-border recognition issue. Faris Raian brings more than 15 years of UAE litigation experience across family, inheritance, corporate, commercial, and real-estate matters. Ekaterina Butseva adds complex-dispute and cross-border experience where heirs, documents, judgments, companies, or assets span jurisdictions. Their combined profiles illustrate the local and international capabilities a complicated estate may need. Before hiring, ask who will lead the file, which court or registry applies, what documents must be authenticated or translated, how assets will be preserved, and whether the engagement includes bank, property, company, dispute, appeal, and distribution work. No lawyer can responsibly guarantee a result or completion date.

Faris Raian's UAE Litigation and Estate Experience

Faris Raian, Founder, Managing Partner, and Senior Legal Consultant at Leaders Advocates, brings more than 15 years of UAE litigation experience across family, inheritance, corporate, commercial, and real-estate matters. Probate files often combine personal-status rules with property, bank accounts, company interests, debt, and enforcement. His cross-practice background is therefore relevant when an estate cannot be administered by reading a will in isolation.

His approach begins by identifying the governing succession framework, the court or registry with authority, the assets located in each jurisdiction, and the documents needed to prove death, heirship, ownership, and authority. That sequence helps separate routine administration from a disputed estate requiring urgent preservation, tracing, or court advocacy.

Ekaterina Butseva's Cross-Border Estate Perspective

Ekaterina Butseva, Founder and Partner at Leaders Advocates, focuses on complex litigation, dispute resolution, and cross-border matters. She is a member of the International Bar Association and a foreign member of the American Bar Association. Her international perspective is relevant when heirs, wills, judgments, documents, companies, or assets span the UAE and other jurisdictions.

Cross-border estate work requires coordination rather than assumptions. A foreign will may need authentication, translation, recognition, or a separate local process; an overseas grant may not by itself unlock UAE assets; and steps taken in one country can affect strategy in another. The UAE process remains central, while foreign counsel and registries are coordinated only where the estate map requires them.

Solution

Choose probate counsel by matching the lawyer's recent work to the estate's governing law, asset types, jurisdictions, and level of conflict. A useful first review should produce an estate map, document checklist, procedure plan, and risk list.

Why Dubai Probate Does Not Follow One Universal Track

For Muslims, succession and wills are addressed within the current Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024 and Islamic inheritance principles. For qualifying non-Muslims, Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022 provides a civil personal-status framework, including statutory intestacy provisions and testamentary freedom through a will. Abu Dhabi civil rules and the law chosen or applicable in a specific case may also require review.

A registered DIFC, Dubai Courts, or ADJD will may create a different administration route and scope. A foreign will or probate grant may require authentication, certified Arabic translation, recognition, or a related UAE application. The lawyer should avoid the inaccurate shortcut that Sharia distribution always applies whenever no Dubai will exists. Religion, nationality, domicile, choice of law, asset location, and the applicable statute must be analyzed.

What Faris Raian and Ekaterina Butseva Bring Together

Faris Raian's UAE court and cross-practice experience is relevant when estate administration touches family status, property, company records, banking evidence, debt, or enforcement. Ekaterina Butseva's cross-border dispute background is relevant where a foreign will, overseas grant, international heir, or asset outside the UAE must be coordinated. The combined value is a team able to keep the UAE process central while recognizing every external dependency.

Clients should still confirm the staffing and scope. Ask who will review the will, who will appear in court, who will coordinate translations and foreign counsel, and whether the quoted work includes heirship, estate inventory, asset transfers, creditor claims, objections, and appeals. A strong team explains gaps and sequencing instead of treating two professional profiles as a guarantee.

The First Review Should Build an Estate Map

List every known asset and liability by jurisdiction, legal owner, approximate value, document source, and current status. Include real estate, bank and brokerage accounts, vehicles, company shares, receivables, loans, insurance, end-of-service benefits, intellectual property, digital accounts, and any assets held jointly or through another entity. Ownership evidence matters more than family assumptions about who should receive an item.

Identify the deceased person's religion, nationality, domicile, UAE residence history, marital status, children, parents, and other potential heirs. Collect every will, codicil, trust or foundation document, shareholder agreement, power of attorney, nomination, and earlier estate plan. A power of attorney generally ends on death and should not be used as though it continues to authorize transactions afterward.

Obtain the death certificate and determine authentication and Arabic translation requirements.

Collect passports, Emirates IDs, family-status records, and documents identifying potential heirs.

Locate original wills and confirmation of the registry in which each document was recorded.

Preserve title deeds, bank records, share registers, debts, tax material, and pending-case documents.

Will Validation, Intestacy, and Heirship

The lawyer should determine whether the deceased left a valid will, what assets it covers, and which forum can administer it. Signature, witnessing, registration, capacity, revocation, later wills, and consistency between documents may matter. A will can be valid for one set of assets without resolving another jurisdiction's property, company, matrimonial-property, or forced-heirship rules.

If there is no controlling will, the applicable intestacy system must be identified. Under the federal civil personal-status law, non-Muslim intestacy is not described by the same default formula as Muslim succession. The court may also require proof of heirs and their relationships. Names, dates, transliterations, prior marriages, adoption questions, and missing heirs can delay a file when civil-status documents are incomplete or inconsistent.

Estate Authority, Preservation, and Administration

After death, banks, property registries, companies, and government authorities ordinarily require formal proof of authority before releasing or transferring assets. Counsel may need to open the estate file, obtain an heir certificate or the applicable grant, notify institutions, preserve assets, establish an inventory, address debts, and seek directions for sale or distribution. The precise order depends on the forum and estate.

Urgent preservation may be necessary when an account is being accessed, property may be transferred, records are disappearing, or a business cannot operate. The lawyer should distinguish an emergency asset order from the final distribution decision. Heirs should not remove property, use expired authority, hide documents, or divide assets informally before liabilities and court requirements are understood.

Real Estate, Companies, and Complex Assets

Dubai property requires title evidence, valuation, mortgage information, service-charge status, and the transfer process of the competent registry. A property may need to be retained, sold, or transferred in shares. Occupation by an heir, a tenancy, co-ownership, or a pending dispute can complicate administration. The will's language should be checked against the actual registered title.

Company shares raise separate questions about legal ownership, constitutional documents, shareholder agreements, manager authority, licenses, bank mandates, and continuity of operations. The estate may inherit an economic interest without automatically obtaining every management power. Digital assets, online businesses, and intellectual property also require proof of ownership and lawful access; a password alone does not settle entitlement.

When Probate Becomes an Estate Dispute

Disputes may concern the validity of a will, capacity, undue pressure, forgery, omitted assets, gifts made before death, competing heirship claims, valuation, debt, accounting, or misconduct by a person controlling property. Counsel should identify the remedy and proof for each allegation. Moral unfairness and legal invalidity are not the same, and a dissatisfied heir still needs a recognized basis for challenge.

Preserve originals, medical and execution records, complete communications, bank statements, company data, and witness details. Consider whether an independent valuation, handwriting review, accounting, or foreign-law opinion is necessary. Settlement can preserve value and family relationships, but any agreement should be documented through a form and process that the estate authorities can implement.

Questions to Ask Before Hiring a Probate Lawyer

Ask whether the lawyer has handled estates under the same will or intestacy framework, with similar assets and countries. Request a staged plan identifying the first filing, expected documents, translation or authentication work, institutions to be contacted, foreseeable objections, and decisions that require heir approval or a court order. A generic promise to handle probate is not enough for a complex estate.

Discuss court advocacy, conflicts among heirs, reporting, languages, fees, disbursements, valuations, foreign counsel, and document custody. Ask how funds and originals will be controlled and how beneficiaries will receive updates. The best fit is counsel who can explain the legal route in plain terms, identify uncertainty honestly, and manage the estate without losing sight of cost and proportionality.

Related Success Story

The firm's Success Stories page demonstrates its broader experience coordinating contested, document-heavy matters. Those outcomes are case-specific and should not be treated as a prediction for any probate or estate file.

Need a Dubai Estate Assessed? Leaders Advocates can identify the governing succession framework, will or intestacy route, heirs, assets, liabilities, urgent preservation needs, court procedure, and cross-border dependencies before proposing a scope.

Common Mistakes

Assuming one inheritance formula applies to every Dubai estate.

Using a power of attorney after death as though the authority continues.

Starting distribution before proving heirs, authority, ownership, and liabilities.

Assuming a foreign will or grant automatically unlocks UAE assets.

Ignoring company documents, mortgages, creditor claims, or pending litigation.

Choosing counsel without confirming court, asset, and cross-border experience.

Relevant Legal Services

A Inheritance Lawyer in Dubai can advise on wills, heirship, probate, estate administration, and inheritance disputes. A Family Lawyers in Dubai can analyze personal status, marital history, children, guardianship, and family settlements. A Litigation Lawyers in Dubai can handle contested wills, asset preservation, evidence, appeals, and enforcement.

People Also Ask

Is there an official best probate lawyer ranking in Dubai?

No. Compare relevant UAE estate experience, the governing framework, asset types, court advocacy, cross-border capability, communication, scope, and fees.

Does Sharia inheritance apply to every estate in Dubai?

No blanket answer is accurate. Religion, the applicable personal-status law, a valid will, nationality or choice-of-law questions, and asset location must be reviewed.

Can a foreign will be used for Dubai assets?

It may be relevant, but validity, scope, authentication, translation, recognition, public policy, and the required UAE process must be assessed.

What documents should heirs collect first?

Start with the death certificate, identity and family-status records, original wills, registry details, asset ownership, bank and company records, debts, and existing orders.

Can estate assets be transferred immediately after death?

Institutions usually require formal proof of heirship or estate authority. Transfers should not occur before the applicable court or registry process and liabilities are addressed.

Why consider both Faris Raian and Ekaterina Butseva?

Their profiles combine UAE litigation and multi-practice estate issues with complex cross-border dispute coordination, which can be useful for international or contested estates.

Conclusion

Who is the Best Probate Lawyer in Dubai for Estate Cases depends on the estate's governing law, documents, assets, countries, and disputes. Faris Raian and Ekaterina Butseva illustrate the local litigation and cross-border coordination a complex file may require. The decision should still be based on a clear estate map, defined scope, candid risk advice, and a workable administration plan.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.