Can your job cost you child custody in Dubai? Learn how Article 115, work travel, childcare, daily care evidence, and the child's interests may affect a case.

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User Problem

A parent may work long hours, travel often, run a company, work night shifts, or depend on a nanny or relative during the day. In a custody dispute, the other parent may present that schedule as proof that the working parent is unavailable. The accusation can feel powerful because it combines employment records with emotional claims about the child's daily life.

UAE custody law does not reduce the issue to job title, income, or hours. Under the general federal framework, Article 115 focuses on defined grounds that can extinguish custody, including neglect or inability to perform custodial duties. The question is whether the actual care arrangement harms the child or fails to meet required duties, not whether a parent has an ambitious career.

Quick Answer

Can your job cost you child custody in Dubai? A job by itself is not a listed ground for losing custody. Under Article 115 of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024, work may become relevant only if the evidence shows neglect or an inability to perform custodial duties, or another statutory ground affecting the child's interests. Courts may examine the routine: supervision, meals, school, medical care, sleep, safety, emotional support, work travel, and the reliability of substitute care. A parent who works long hours but maintains reliable care is in a different position from a parent whose schedule repeatedly leaves basic needs unmet. The applicable regime and judgment also matter in civil joint-custody cases. Preserve schedules, childcare agreements, school and medical records, travel plans, and communications. If modification is sought, answer the specific evidence and present a practical parenting plan rather than relying on job status or income alone.

Solution

Translate the work issue into evidence about the child's real routine. The parent should identify the applicable custody regime, compare allegations with records, and present a stable plan that works on ordinary days, travel days, and emergencies.

Article 115 Does Not List Employment as an Automatic Ground

Article 115 of the current general Personal Status Law addresses circumstances in which custody may lapse. Those grounds include moving in a way that causes the child's interests to be lost, neglecting or becoming unable to perform custodial duties, conduct that negatively affects the child, delayed assertion of custody, living with a person whose custody was revoked, and no longer meeting the conditions required of a custodian. Employment is not a separate automatic ground.

A job can still supply evidence relevant to one of those grounds. For example, repeated unplanned absences without safe care may support a claim of neglect, while a demanding schedule paired with reliable supervision may not. The court considers the child and the proven effect of the arrangement. A parent's career should therefore be analyzed through duties, conditions, and welfare rather than stereotypes.

The Applicable Custody Framework Comes First

Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024 contains the general federal custody rules. Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022 and Cabinet Resolution No. 122 of 2023 provide a civil personal-status route for qualifying non-Muslim families and begin from joint custody after divorce. Abu Dhabi has its own civil framework, and a foreign-law argument may arise in some cases. The marriage, religion, nationality, residence, forum, and prior orders require review.

The procedural question may be initial custody, removal of a custodian, modification of a parenting schedule, an objection to joint custody, or enforcement of an existing arrangement. Each request has a different starting point. A parent should obtain the full judgment and execution record instead of arguing from an informal understanding of who has the child most nights.

What a Court May Examine About the Work Schedule

A court may examine who prepares the child for school, provides transportation, attends medical appointments, supervises homework, manages meals and bedtime, and responds to emergencies. It may also examine night shifts, on-call duties, commuting, overseas travel, remote work, flexibility, leave, and whether the schedule is predictable. The evidence should show patterns rather than one unusually busy week.

Income can support housing, education, and stability, but higher earnings do not automatically prove better custody. Likewise, fewer working hours do not automatically prove better care. The relevant comparison is the quality, safety, consistency, and practicality of each proposed arrangement. A parent should explain how work and care fit together without suggesting that paid care replaces the parent's own relationship and decisions.

Reliable Childcare Can Address the Practical Risk

A nanny, nursery, relative, driver, or after-school program can form part of a lawful care plan. The parent should document who provides care, when, under what supervision, and with what backup. Contracts, payment records, schedules, school permissions, medical authorization, and contact details can support reliability. If a relative helps, describe availability and boundaries instead of relying on a vague statement that family will assist.

The plan should cover illness, school closure, delayed flights, caregiver absence, and emergencies. It should also preserve the other parent's rights under the judgment. A care provider should not be used to block contact or replace required handovers. Where the child has special medical, educational, or developmental needs, the caregiver's ability and instructions deserve specific evidence.

Prepare a weekly schedule showing the parent, school, caregivers, transportation, and overnight arrangements.

Keep school attendance, medical appointment, activity, and communication records.

Document travel dates, return dates, notice, contact, and backup care for every trip.

Identify a realistic emergency plan and how the other parent will be informed.

How to Prove Active Parenting Beyond Work Hours

Useful evidence may include school correspondence, appointment records, activity registration, calendars, messages about daily needs, photographs with reliable dates, travel coordination, and testimony from neutral caregivers or teachers where appropriate. Evidence should be collected lawfully and should show the parent's role over time. A folder of favorable moments is weaker than a consistent record of responsibility.

The parent can also present a proposed schedule that protects school nights, rest, homework, activities, medical care, religious or cultural routines, and meaningful time with both parents. If work hours will change, provide a genuine employer letter or contract rather than an unsupported promise. Any document filed should be accurate; altered schedules or coached witnesses can damage the entire case.

Work Travel, Relocation, and Passport Issues

Business travel may affect custody when it repeatedly disrupts care, but each trip should be distinguished from permanent relocation. For overseas travel with the child, Article 116 of the general law governs consent and court authorization under its conditions, while Article 117 addresses passport possession. A work transfer abroad may also engage Article 115 if the proposed residence would cause the child's interests to be lost.

A parent should not move the child, conceal a permanent relocation as a short trip, or retain a passport contrary to an order. If the job requires relocation, present housing, school, medical care, immigration status, support network, travel costs, contact dates, and return safeguards. The other parent should respond with concrete impact and a workable alternative rather than a blanket objection to the career opportunity.

How to Respond to a Work-Based Custody Challenge

Obtain the application and identify the exact legal ground and factual allegations. Build a response chart linking each allegation to the relevant date, record, witness, and explanation. Address genuine gaps honestly and correct them. If the schedule was previously agreed or known, preserve the agreement and the history showing how the child functioned under it.

Do not retaliate by reducing support, withholding the child, attacking the other parent's employment, or pressuring school staff. A measured response focuses on the child and the proposed solution. Where modification would help, a phased schedule, additional notice, direct information sharing, caregiver changes, or adjusted handovers may resolve the concern without an all-or-nothing custody fight.

Faris Raian's View on the Real Custody Question

Faris Raian, Founder and Managing Partner at Leaders Advocates, said in the source article that work-based custody concerns often conflate two questions. His view was that the court's real concern is whether the child's welfare is affected, not how intensive the parent's career appears, and that a parent with solid, documented care arrangements stands differently from one without them.

That opinion fits the evidence-driven approach of Article 115. It does not make documentation a guarantee or excuse a harmful arrangement. It directs the parent to prove actual care, acknowledge risk, and propose an enforceable routine. The other parent should likewise prove concrete impact rather than relying on criticism of status, income, or professional ambition.

Related Success Story

The firm's Successful Child Custody & Divorce Case in Dubai illustrates the value of an organized custody strategy and clear evidence in a family dispute. Its result was case-specific and does not guarantee how a work-schedule challenge will be decided.

Is Your Work Schedule Being Used Against You? Leaders Advocates can assess the applicable custody regime, Article 115 allegations, the child's routine, childcare evidence, travel, relocation, and a practical modification or defense plan.

Common Mistakes

Assuming a demanding job automatically causes loss of custody.

Relying on income or job title instead of proving the child's daily care.

Using a vague promise of family help without a documented caregiver plan.

Ignoring work travel, emergency coverage, or an upcoming relocation.

Changing schedules or withholding contact contrary to an existing order.

Responding with personal attacks instead of the specific Article 115 evidence.

Relevant Legal Services

A Child Custody Lawyers in Dubai can assess work-based allegations, evidence, schedules, and custody modification. A Family Lawyers in Dubai can identify the applicable personal-status framework and coordinate related support or travel issues. A Divorce Lawyers in Dubai can integrate custody, parenting time, maintenance, and settlement terms into the divorce strategy.

People Also Ask

Can long working hours automatically end custody in Dubai?

No. The court examines whether the schedule contributes to a statutory ground such as neglect or inability to perform custody duties and how the child is actually affected.

Does using a nanny weaken a custody case?

Not automatically. The court can consider whether the caregiver arrangement is safe, reliable, documented, and consistent with the parent's own active role.

Can frequent business travel affect custody?

It can be relevant if it disrupts care or the existing order, but the evidence, notice, backup care, contact, and actual effect on the child matter.

What records help a working parent?

Work and travel schedules, childcare records, school and medical correspondence, calendars, handover messages, expense records, and a detailed parenting plan can help.

Can a new job abroad affect custody?

Yes. A relocation raises residence, welfare, travel, passport, contact, and enforcement questions that require consent or a court decision under the applicable framework.

Can parents agree on a schedule around work?

They can negotiate a practical plan, but important terms should be formalized through the appropriate process and remain subject to the child's interests and mandatory law.

Conclusion

Can your job cost you child custody in Dubai? Only the proven effect of the work arrangement on statutory duties and the child's interests can make employment legally significant. A stable routine, lawful records, reliable care, active parenting, and a realistic plan are stronger than either career-based criticism or career-based entitlement.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.