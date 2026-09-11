Retirement Isn’t The Finish Line

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It’s When the Financial Decisions Get Harder

For years, retirement is the destination.

You work. You save. You invest. You build your pension.

Then you retire.

Job done? Not quite.

In fact, retirement is often when the financial decisions become more important.

While you are working, your salary provides a regular income. If markets fall or you overspend, you have time to recover.

Once you retire, the equation changes.

Your investments may need to provide your income, potentially for 20, 30 or even 40 years.

So the question isn’t simply:

“How much money have I accumulated?”

It is:

“Will it be enough to support the life I want?”

What happens when things don’t go to plan?

Markets fall.

Inflation rises.

Unexpected expenses appear.

You live longer than expected.

Or one spouse dies before the other.

A retirement plan built around everything going perfectly isn’t really a plan.

This is why understanding your future cash flow can be just as important as choosing your investments.

Rather than simply looking at what you have today, you can model different scenarios:

What if investment returns are lower?

What if inflation remains high?

What if you live to 95 or 100?

What if you need a large amount of capital unexpectedly?

What happens to your spouse if you die first?

You can’t predict the future. But you can prepare for different versions of it.

Your retirement isn’t a number

Someone with €500,000 may be financially comfortable.

Someone with €1.5 million may not be.

It depends on their income, spending, investments, tax position and the lifestyle they want to maintain.

That’s why retirement planning shouldn’t stop when you retire.

It’s when your wealth needs to start doing the job your salary used to do.

Is your retirement plan built around a number – or a lifestyle?

If you’re approaching retirement or already retired in Spain, don’t leave the answer to chance.

A personalised cashflow forecast can bring your financial future to life. It can show how your income, spending, investments and capital could develop over time—and, importantly, what happens if things don’t go exactly as planned.

You don’t need to predict the future. You need to understand it.

Are you receiving the advice you should be?

There are also many people who already have pensions, investments or other financial arrangements in place but haven’t had a meaningful review of their circumstances for some time.

Perhaps your adviser has retired or moved on. Perhaps you’ve been passed between advisers. Or perhaps you simply aren’t receiving the regular contact and ongoing advice you expected.

If that sounds familiar, you don’t necessarily need to start again.

A fresh review can help you understand what you currently hold, whether it remains appropriate for your circumstances and whether your financial arrangements are still aligned with your goals.

Your financial circumstances don’t stand still—and your financial plan shouldn’t either.

Whether you’re approaching retirement, already retired, or simply feel that your existing arrangements aren’t receiving the attention they deserve, a review can be a useful first step.

There is no obligation to change your existing investments or make any immediate decisions.

The starting point is simply a conversation about where you are today, what you want your money to achieve and whether your current arrangements are still working for you.