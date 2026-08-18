The Retirement You Haven’t Planned For

Many people plan for an idealized retirement filled with travel and leisure, but what happens when reality diverges from expectations? This article explores the financial flexibility needed to navigate early retirement, changing priorities, market volatility, and unexpected life circumstances that can reshape your retirement journey in Spain.

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Most people have a picture in their head of what retirement will look like.

More time with family. Travelling. Long lunches in the sunshine. Perhaps enjoying the lifestyle that motivated you to move to Spain in the first place.

But there is a problem with the way many people plan for retirement.

We tend to plan for the retirement we expect — rather than the retirement we might actually have.

What if you decide to stop working earlier than planned?

What if you want to spend more in the first few years of retirement while you are fit and healthy?

What if investment markets fall just as you begin taking an income?

Or what if, quite simply, your priorities change?

These aren’t necessarily problems. In fact, having the financial flexibility to respond to them can be one of the greatest benefits of good planning.

It’s more than a pension pot

When planning for retirement, it is easy to focus on one number: how much money you have saved.

But the more important question may be:

“What can my money actually allow me to do?”

For people living in Spain, there can be even more to consider. You may have pensions in another country, investments, property, different currencies and a Spanish tax position that has changed since you left your home country.

Looking at each of these individually doesn’t always give you a clear picture of the future.

You can’t predict the future — but you can prepare for it

Nobody knows exactly what the next 20 or 30 years will bring.

Your circumstances may change. Markets will move. Tax rules may change. Your spending requirements may be very different from what you anticipated.

Good financial planning isn’t about trying to predict all of this.

It is about understanding how your finances could cope with different possibilities.

This is where cashflow planning can be particularly useful. Rather than simply looking at what you have today, it can help you explore how your income, investments, pensions and spending could work together over the years ahead.

It can also highlight opportunities — perhaps you can afford to spend more than you thought, retire earlier than expected, or provide financial help to your family.

Your retirement doesn’t have to follow the original plan

The retirement you imagined ten years ago may not be the retirement you want today.

And that’s perfectly normal.

Perhaps the most useful financial plan isn’t one that tells you exactly what your future will look like.

It’s one that gives you the confidence and flexibility to make choices when life doesn’t go exactly to plan.

If you live in Spain and are approaching retirement, already retired, or simply wondering whether your current arrangements will support the lifestyle you want, I’d be happy to have an informal conversation.

Sometimes the most useful question isn’t:

“What should I invest in?”

It’s:

“What could my future actually look like?”

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.