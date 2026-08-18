Malta Records First NPIF Under The Single Family Office Exempt Manager Framework

Malta has established its first Notified Professional Investor Fund under the Single Family Office Exempt Manager Framework, offering family offices a proportionate regulatory pathway that balances efficient wealth structuring with appropriate oversight. The framework provides an alternative to institutional fund manager requirements, enabling single family offices to manage private wealth through NPIFs with governance structures suited to their scale and operations.

Finance Malta is a non-profit public-private initiative set up to promote Malta as an international financial centre, both within, as well as outside Malta. It brings together, and harnesses, the resources of the industry and government, to ensure Malta maintains a modern and effective legal, regulatory, and fiscal framework in which the financial services sector can continue to grow and prosper. The Board of Governors, together with the founding associations: The Malta Funds Asset Servicing Association, the Malta Bankers Association, the Malta Insurance Association, the Association of Insurance Brokers, the Malta Insurance Managers Association, the Institute of Financial Services Practitioners; its members and staff are all committed to promote Malta as an innovative international.

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Malta has recorded the establishment of its first Notified Professional Investor Fund (NPIF) structured under the Single Family Office Exempt Manager Framework. The development is particularly relevant for Single Family Offices, reinforcing Malta's position as a jurisdiction suited to private wealth structuring.

A dedicated route for exempt managers

The framework was introduced to give single family offices a pathway to establish NPIFs managed by exempt managers, rather than requiring them to adopt the governance and cost structures designed for institutional or retail fund managers.

This distinction matters in practice. Under the framework, oversight, transparency and regulatory engagement are kept proportionate to the scale of the underlying activity, rather than mirroring requirements built for funds raising external capital.

Efficient structuring without compromising oversight

The framework's appeal lies in its balance: an efficient, cost-effective route to managing private family wealth, without compromising on governance, transparency or regulatory oversight.

This adjustment reflects the practical realities of how family offices operate, offering greater autonomy in structuring investment vehicles while keeping the fund within a recognised regulatory perimeter.

From structuring to notification

Bringing a first-of-its-kind structure to notification stage typically requires close coordination between legal advisers, the family office concerned, and the service providers responsible for administration, due diligence and corporate governance.

In this case, that process culminated in the successful establishment and notification of the fund, with CC Fund Services acting as Fund Administrator, Due Diligence Service Provider (DDSP) and Corporate Services Provider.

Growing market interest

From a market perspective, firms such as CC Fund Services are seeing increasing interest from family offices seeking structures that combine EU market access with a more proportionate governance model.

This first structure is likely to serve as a reference point for other single family offices assessing whether the framework suits their own arrangements.

Reinforcing Malta's role for private wealth

As the requirements of single family offices continue to evolve, Malta's regulatory offering is expected to develop in parallel. This first NPIF under the framework represents a practical step in that direction, reinforcing Malta's role within the international financial services landscape.

CC Fund Services (Malta) Ltd. (CCFS) is a Recognised Fund Administrator and, is authorised to act as a Company Service Provider by the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA). CCFS is also approved to act as a Due Diligence Service Provider. CCFS is a member of the Malta Asset Servicing Association (MASA).

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