Malta Records First NPIF Under The Single Family Office Exempt Manager Framework

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Malta has recorded the establishment of its first Notified Professional Investor Fund (NPIF) structured under the Single Family Office Exempt Manager Framework. The development is particularly relevant for Single Family Offices, reinforcing Malta's position as a jurisdiction suited to private wealth structuring.
A dedicated route for exempt managers
The framework was introduced to give single family offices a pathway to establish NPIFs managed by exempt managers, rather than requiring them to adopt the governance and cost structures designed for institutional or retail fund managers.
This distinction matters in practice. Under the framework, oversight, transparency and regulatory engagement are kept proportionate to the scale of the underlying activity, rather than mirroring requirements built for funds raising external capital.
Efficient structuring without compromising oversight
The framework's appeal lies in its balance: an efficient, cost-effective route to managing private family wealth, without compromising on governance, transparency or regulatory oversight.
This adjustment reflects the practical realities of how family offices operate, offering greater autonomy in structuring investment vehicles while keeping the fund within a recognised regulatory perimeter.
From structuring to notification
Bringing a first-of-its-kind structure to notification stage typically requires close coordination between legal advisers, the family office concerned, and the service providers responsible for administration, due diligence and corporate governance.
In this case, that process culminated in the successful establishment and notification of the fund, with CC Fund Services acting as Fund Administrator, Due Diligence Service Provider (DDSP) and Corporate Services Provider.
Growing market interest
From a market perspective, firms such as CC Fund Services are seeing increasing interest from family offices seeking structures that combine EU market access with a more proportionate governance model.
This first structure is likely to serve as a reference point for other single family offices assessing whether the framework suits their own arrangements.
Reinforcing Malta's role for private wealth
As the requirements of single family offices continue to evolve, Malta's regulatory offering is expected to develop in parallel. This first NPIF under the framework represents a practical step in that direction, reinforcing Malta's role within the international financial services landscape.
CC Fund Services (Malta) Ltd. (CCFS) is a Recognised Fund Administrator and, is authorised to act as a Company Service Provider by the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA). CCFS is also approved to act as a Due Diligence Service Provider. CCFS is a member of the Malta Asset Servicing Association (MASA).
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