Malta Strengthens Its Position As A Hub For Family Offices And Private Wealth Management With The Introduction Of Fiscal Incentives

Malta continues to strengthen its position as a destination for family offices and private wealth management with the introduction of fiscal incentives through Legal Notice 250 of 2025 – the Senior Employees of Family Offices, Back Offices and Treasury Management Operations Tax Rules, 2025.

Following the earlier rollout of the family office framework, this new initiative expands Malta's offering by introducing a 15% flat tax rate for senior professionals leading or supporting family offices and treasury structures. This measure is designed to attract experienced leaders and specialists who can bring international expertise and uphold strong governance standards within Malta's financial services landscape.

This development underscores Malta's long-term commitment to building a trusted, modern, and competitive financial ecosystem—one that supports strategic growth, values talent, and enhances the island's appeal as a centre for private wealth, investment management, and treasury operations.

To benefit from the preferential 15% tax rate, the employee must inter alia:

derive a minimum remuneration of € 65,000 p.a. (excluding fringe benefits) which is adjusted by an increase of €10,000 every five years;

carry out work or duties in Malta (including work undertaken abroad that is directly connected to the role held in Malta);

satisfy various conditions in relation to the type of employment and professional qualifications;

not be domiciled in Malta;

perform an employment activity with a family office, back office or treasury management company within the context of family offices as recognised under the Rules.

The 15% tax rate under this scheme applies for an initial period of five years, with the possibility of two additional five-year extensions thereafter.

An application for a formal determination of eligibility under these Rules must be submitted to the competent authority after which application a formal determination is issued by the authority.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.