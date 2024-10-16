Malta Company Formation & Registration Fees

The Malta company formation and registration fees are payable to the Malta Business Registrar of Companies upon the Malta company formation and are calculated according to the company's authorised share capital.

Company Formation Fees

The Malta company formation and registration fees range from a minimum of €245 up to a maximum of €2.250, as indicated in the table below:

Authorised Share Capital Fee Payable Up to €1,500 €245 €1,501 to €5,000 €245 plus €15 for each €500 in excess of €1,500 €5,001 to €10,000 €350 plus €20 for each €1,000 in excess of €5,000 €10,001 to €50,000 €450 plus €20 for each €2,500 in excess of €10,000 €50,001 to €100,000 €770 plus €20 for each €10,000 in excess of €50,000 €100,001 to €250,000 €870 plus €10 for each €15,000 in excess of €100,000 €250,001 to €500,000 €970 plus €10 for each €10,000 in excess of €250,000 €500,001 to €1,000,000 €1,220 plus €20 for each €20,000 in excess of €500,000 €1,000,001 to €2,500,000 €1,720 plus €10 for each €50,000 in excess of €1,000,000 Over €2,500,000 €2,250

If a company subsequently increases its authorised share capital, the difference in registration fees would be levied.

A minimum annual fee of €100 is payable with the submission of the Annual Return to the Malta Registrar of Companies.

