ARTICLE
16 October 2024

Malta Company Formation & Registration Fees

PS
Papilio Services Limited

Contributor

Papilio Services Limited logo
Papilio Services Limited, established in 2012, is based in Malta with sister companies in the Netherlands and the Czech Republic. The firm boasts a multinational team and a diverse client base, providing cross-border solutions in Corporate, Tax Compliance, and Residency services on a global scale.
Explore Firm Details
The Malta company formation and registration fees are payable to the Malta Business Registrar of Companies upon the Malta company formation and are calculated according to the company's authorised share capital.
Malta Wealth Management
Photo of Thomas Jacobsen
Photo of Szabolcs Toth
Authors

The Malta company formation and registration fees are payable to the Malta Business Registrar of Companies upon the Malta company formation and are calculated according to the company's authorised share capital.

Company Formation Fees

The Malta company formation and registration fees range from a minimum of €245 up to a maximum of €2.250, as indicated in the table below:

Authorised Share Capital Fee Payable
Up to €1,500 €245
€1,501 to €5,000 €245 plus €15 for each €500 in excess of €1,500
€5,001 to €10,000 €350 plus €20 for each €1,000 in excess of €5,000
€10,001 to €50,000 €450 plus €20 for each €2,500 in excess of €10,000
€50,001 to €100,000 €770 plus €20 for each €10,000 in excess of €50,000
€100,001 to €250,000 €870 plus €10 for each €15,000 in excess of €100,000
€250,001 to €500,000 €970 plus €10 for each €10,000 in excess of €250,000
€500,001 to €1,000,000 €1,220 plus €20 for each €20,000 in excess of €500,000
€1,000,001 to €2,500,000 €1,720 plus €10 for each €50,000 in excess of €1,000,000
Over €2,500,000 €2,250

If a company subsequently increases its authorised share capital, the difference in registration fees would be levied.

A minimum annual fee of €100 is payable with the submission of the Annual Return to the Malta Registrar of Companies.

How Can We Help?

We recommend coordinating the payment of these fees with our experienced experts during the company registration process in Malta. We offer comprehensive business support services to help your business operate successfully, from legal support and advice to accountancy and recruitment. All the support you need to allow you the time to focus on growing your business.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Thomas Jacobsen
Thomas Jacobsen
Photo of Szabolcs Toth
Szabolcs Toth
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More