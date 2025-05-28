Asset Management: Reporting Obligations And Prudential Supervision

New CMVM Regulation 3/2025

CMVM Regulation 3/2025 (the "Regulation") was published on 17 April 2025 and came into force on 18 April.

The main objectives of the Regulation are:

To adapt the terminology and reporting obligation to the changes introduced to the Asset Management Regime (Regime da Gestão de Ativos - " RGA ") by Decree-Law 89/2024 of 18 November

") by Decree-Law 89/2024 of 18 November To clarify, adapt and simplify a wide range of other regulations relating to matters subject to CMVM supervision

Amendments to:

8/2018: Duties of information and marketing of PRIIPS

1/2020: Submission of information to the CMVM for the purposes of prudential supervision.

7/2020: Submission of information to the CMVM on complaints made by non-professional investors

8/2020: Submission of information to the CMVM on price lists for non-professional investors, marketing and charges of collective investment undertakings

9/2020: Self-assessment report on governance and internal control systems

6/2023: CMVM Electronic One-Stop Shop (Balcão Único Eletrónico - ("BUE")

7/2023: Regulation of the Asset Management Regime ("RRGA")

1/2016: Relating to equity-based or lending-based crowdfunding - Repealed

Main changes in Regulation 3/2025:

Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products ("PRIIPs") - CMVM Regulation 8/2018:

Since the introduction of European regulation on this matter, the obligations imposed by the CMVM in relation to PRIIPs have applied to collective investment undertakings ("CIUs"), and the Regulation simplifies several existing rules CMVM Regulation 8/2018, notably the following:

The exemption from the duties set out in the PRIIPs Regulation applicable to CIUs and their management companies, has been eliminated. This exemption was only in force until 31 December 2022.

The rule has been reorganised to clarify that, in relation to CIUs classified as PRIIPs, the obligations set out in CMVM Regulation 8/2018 concerning prior notification and disclosure of the Key Information Document ("KID") do not apply. The rules on the information and safekeeping of subscription documents, and advertising requirements, are also excluded

The Regulation introduces changes to the rules on the subscription or acquisition of PRIIPs It also introduces provisions allowing greater flexibility in electronic subscription processes. Non-professional investors can now explicitly consent to the relevant statements relating to this process1. Additionally, the acceptance of these statements is only required in the case of generic KIDs at the time of the first subscription or acquisition associated with the PRIIPs.

Finally, the Regulation amends the specifications for submitting the KID report required by CMVM Regulation 8/2018: the file must now be sent as a searchable PDF and cannot be sent as an image.

Reporting information to the CMVM for the purposes of prudential supervision - CMVM Regulation 1/2020:

The Regulation introduces amendments to CMVM Regulation 1/2020, which plays a key role in defining and coordinating prudential information reports to be sent to the CMVM. The following changes are particularly noteworthy:

Crowdfunding service providers subject to prudential supervision by the CMVM are included among entities required to submit information on prudential requirements. Information on the economic and financial data of crowdfunding service providers must be submitted either quarterly or half-yearly. This should include the balance sheet, the income statement and statement of other comprehensiveincome, and the annual report and accounts.

The accounting rules applicable to crowdfunding service providers have been harmonised. From 1 January 2026, their financial statements must be prepared in accordance with the International Accounting Standards and International Financial Reporting Standards ( "IAS " / " IFRS ") 2 .

" / " ") . The applicable annexes and the required quarterly reporting information on compliance with prudential requirements - applicable both to CIU Management Companies and to self-managed Collective Investment Companies (Sociedades de Investimento Coletivo - " SICs ") - have been clarified and the terminology has been adjusted.

") - have been clarified and the terminology has been adjusted. New information is now required as part of the annual financial reporting. In addition to the annual accounts documents, this must now also include the minutes of the general meeting of the supervised entity at which those accounts were approved.

Self-assessment report on governance and internal control systems: CMVM Regulation 9/2020:

There is an obligation on certain entities subject to CMVM supervision to prepare and submit an annual self-assessment report on their governance and internal control systems. It is worth highlighting that the Regulation introduces a reorganisation of the subjective scope of this obligation. The entities now required to comply are as follows:

Management companies authorised to manage UCITS, regardless of whether they are also authorised to manage AIFs

Large Size management companies

Self-managed Collective Investment Companies (SICs)

The main achievement of revising the scope of application of the Regulation is to definitively establish that the obligations in question no longer depend on the amount of assets under management by the entity concerned. Prior to the entry into force of the Asset Management Regime (RGA), certain management companies and self-managed collective investment companies (SICs) whose assets did not exceed the classification threshold for large entities could nonetheless be classified as such. Until now, it was unclear whether the obligation applied to them.