Living Outside The U.S. With A Green Card? Why You May Need A Reentry Permit

▸ Executive Summary

A reentry permit is a USCIS travel document for Green Card holders who expect to be outside the United States for an extended period but intend to return, and it can help protect permanent resident status during a temporary stay abroad. This article explains the importance of a reentry permit, who should apply, the application process, and how it affects your immigration status.

A reentry permit is a USCIS travel document for Green Card holders who expect to be outside the United States for an extended period but intend to return, and it can help protect permanent resident status during a temporary stay abroad. A Green Card gives you permanent resident status in the United States, but keeping that status while living abroad is not automatic. Many Green Card holders spend years working toward permanent residence, only to find themselves living primarily outside the United States afterward — running a business abroad, caring for family, studying, or working overseas. Sooner or later, almost everyone in this position asks the same question: “Can I keep my Green Card if I am not currently living in the United States?” The answer depends on the facts, and it starts with understanding the Green Card travel rules that govern extended absences. A Green Card is meant for someone whose permanent home is in the United States — it is not a substitute for a long-term visitor visa that lets you live abroad indefinitely and enter the U.S. once or twice a year. However, if your time abroad is temporary, a reentry permit can help protect your immigration status while you are away. Below, we explain who should apply, how the application process works — including filing and biometrics — what travel and reentry issues to plan for, what evidence can help show continuing U.S. ties, and how long absences can affect taxes, permanent residence, and future citizenship eligibility.

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What Is a Reentry Permit?

A reentry permit is a travel document issued by USCIS to permanent residents. Green Card holders apply for a Green Card reentry permit by filing Form I-131, and it is designed for people who expect to remain outside the United States for an extended period but intend to return and continue living here.

A valid reentry permit can help demonstrate that a long absence was temporary and that the Green Card holder never intended to abandon permanent residence. It may also let a permanent resident return after being away for more than one year without first obtaining an SB-1 returning resident visa.

A reentry permit is generally valid for up to two years, though USCIS may issue it for a shorter period if the applicant has already spent significant time outside the United States. It cannot simply be renewed or extended from abroad — to apply again, the person generally must return to the United States and file a new Form I-131.

Who Should Consider Applying?

You should strongly consider a reentry permit if you expect to be outside the United States for one year or longer. It can also make sense for shorter trips if your overall travel pattern suggests that you are effectively living abroad. Common situations include:

A temporary overseas work assignment

Managing a business abroad

Studying outside the United States

Caring for a sick family member

Wrapping up employment or business obligations after receiving a Green Card

Preparing for your family's eventual relocation to the United States

USCIS and CBP do not look at a single trip in isolation. Officers may evaluate your entire travel history and ask whether the United States genuinely remains your permanent home.

You Must Be in the United States When Form I-131 Is Filed

This is one of the most important Green Card travel rules to understand. You cannot apply for a reentry permit while you are outside the country — the applicant must be physically present in the United States at the moment Form I-131 is filed with USCIS.

Having a family member or attorney mail the application after you have already left does not solve the problem. What matters is not who mails the package, but whether the applicant is actually inside the United States when the application is filed. Timing your departure around this rule is essential. Also, submit Form I-131 at least 60 days before traveling.

Biometrics Must Also Be Completed in the United States

After Form I-131 is filed, USCIS may schedule a biometrics appointment to collect fingerprints, a photograph, and a signature. This biometrics appointment takes place inside the United States, so you must stay in the country long enough to complete it, or be prepared to return for it.

Do not assume you can file today, leave tomorrow, and finish the entire reentry permit process from abroad. USCIS may sometimes reuse biometrics collected for a prior application, but applicants should never count on that. The safest approach is generally to remain in the United States until your biometrics appointment is complete.

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Can You Leave After Filing?

USCIS does not typically require you to stay in the United States until the reentry permit is approved, and in many cases you may be able to leave after filing. That said, you must still complete any required biometrics appointment. If USCIS schedules it while you are abroad, you may need to fly back — missing the appointment can result in denial of the application.

An approved reentry permit can sometimes be sent to a U.S. embassy, consulate, or designated overseas office for pickup, but this does not eliminate the filing and biometrics requirements that must happen inside the United States.

Does a Reentry Permit Guarantee That You Will Keep Your Green Card?

No. A reentry permit is helpful, but it does not guarantee admission or re-entry to the United States, and it does not entitle a Green Card holder to live permanently abroad indefinitely.

When you return, a Customs and Border Protection officer may examine whether you abandoned your permanent residence. Officers may consider:

How long you were abroad

Why you remained outside the United States

Whether the trip was temporary or open-ended

Whether you maintained a U.S. home

Where your family lives

Where you work

How you filed your taxes

Whether you kept U.S. bank accounts, insurance, a driver's license, property, and other ties

A reentry permit helps document a temporary absence, but it does not convert permanent residence abroad into permanent residence in the United States.

Is Returning Every Six Months Enough?

Not necessarily. There is no rule guaranteeing that entering the United States once every six months will preserve your Green Card or your broader immigration status.

Consider someone who lives and works in Turkey, where their home, spouse, children, and business are all based. That person enters the United States every five months but stays only a week each time. Even though no single trip exceeds six months, CBP may still conclude that this person's permanent home is outside the United States. The government looks at the full pattern of travel, not just the stamps in a passport.

Maintain Strong U.S. Ties

A Green Card holder who spends significant time abroad should keep evidence that the foreign stay is temporary. Helpful documentation may include:

A U.S. home or lease

U.S. bank and credit card accounts

A valid driver's license

Insurance policies

Immediate family living in the United States

U.S. employment or a temporary overseas assignment

Resident tax returns

Business interests

A clear, documented plan to return permanently

No single piece of evidence is enough on its own. The overall picture should show that the United States remains your permanent home and the anchor of your permanent residence.

Be Careful With Taxes

Tax filings can carry particular weight. Green Card holders are generally treated as U.S. residents for federal income tax purposes unless a legal exception applies or permanent resident status has been formally abandoned. Filing as a nonresident, or claiming nonresident status under a tax treaty, can raise serious immigration questions, since it may be used as evidence that you did not consider the United States your permanent home. Immigration and tax planning should be coordinated carefully together.

What if You Stay Abroad for More Than One Year Without a Permit?

A Green Card alone may not be enough to re-enter after an absence of more than a year — an airline may even refuse to board you for return entry without additional documentation. In that situation, you may need to apply for an SB-1 returning resident visa at a U.S. embassy or consulate instead. SB-1 applicants generally must show that they always intended to return and that the extended absence was caused by circumstances beyond their control. These cases can be difficult to win, which is exactly why planning ahead — often with a reentry permit — is the safer path.

Does a Reentry Permit Preserve Citizenship Eligibility?

Not necessarily. A reentry permit may help preserve your Green Card and underlying immigration status, but it does not automatically preserve continuous residence for naturalization purposes. An absence of more than six months can disrupt continuous residence, and an absence of one year or more generally breaks it, subject to limited exceptions. As a result, someone can return with a valid reentry permit, keep their Green Card, and still have to wait longer before applying for U.S. citizenship.

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What Happens at the Airport?

After a long absence, a CBP officer may ask where you live, where you work, where your family lives, why you were abroad, and when you plan to return permanently. You may be sent to secondary inspection — this does not automatically mean you will lose your Green Card. Still, you should answer truthfully and be ready to show evidence that your absence was temporary.

A CBP officer may also ask you to sign Form I-407, which voluntarily gives up permanent resident status. Never sign Form I-407 without fully understanding what it means for your immigration status — once signed, it is very difficult to undo.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the difference between a Green Card and a reentry permit? A Green Card proves your permanent resident status, while a reentry permit is a separate travel document from USCIS that helps protect that status during an extended absence from the United States. How long does it take USCIS to approve Form I-131 for a reentry permit? Processing times vary based on the case and can take up to 17.5 months for a reentry permit to issue. Because you must remain in the U.S. for biometrics, plan your travel well before your intended departure date. Check the USCIS website, as processing times, filing details, and I-131 fees can change periodically. Can I apply for a reentry permit from outside the United States? No. You must be physically present in the United States when Form I-131 is filed with USCIS — this cannot be done remotely or through a family member mailing the application on your behalf. This reentry permit application is not available through online filing, cannot be filed online, and must be mailed to USCIS after you confirm the correct mailing address. Do I need a reentry permit if I'm only leaving for six months? Not necessarily. A reentry permit is generally recommended for absences of one year or longer, though shorter but frequent trips abroad can still raise questions about your immigration status. What happens if my reentry permit expires while I'm still abroad? The current permit cannot be extended or renewed from overseas, and it does not change your Green Card’s expiration date. You will generally need to return to the United States to apply for a new permit, and if you've been away too long, you may need to apply for an SB-1 returning resident visa instead. Does a reentry permit guarantee I won't lose my Green Card? No. A reentry permit helps document that your absence was temporary, but a CBP officer can still examine your ties to the United States and question you about possible abandonment of permanent residence. Can I complete my biometrics appointment after leaving the U.S.? Generally, no. USCIS schedules the biometrics appointment inside the United States, and after filing it usually sends a biometrics appointment notice by mail, so you should remain in the country — or be prepared to return — until it's completed and watch for that notice; if it does not arrive or there is a scheduling problem, contact USCIS. What is Form I-407 and should I sign it at the airport? Form I-407 is a voluntary statement giving up your permanent resident status. You should never sign it without fully understanding the consequences, even if a CBP officer requests it. Does holding a reentry permit affect my path to U.S. citizenship? It can. While a reentry permit may preserve your Green Card, absences of six months or more can still disrupt the continuous residence required for naturalization. What evidence should I keep to show my absence from the U.S. is temporary? Useful evidence includes a U.S. home or lease, bank accounts, a driver's license, resident tax returns, family ties in the U.S., and a documented plan to return permanently. The Form I-131 filing fee is $630, and this fee is paid to USCIS when you submit the application. As of April 1, 2025, the biometrics fee is included in that I-131 fee.